Jebel Hafeet to decide inaugural women’s UAE Tour

The route of the inaugural women’s UAE Tour has been unveiled with a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet set to decide the overall winner.

The four-day UAE Tour is a new entry on the Women’s WorldTour calendar and the first time that the women’s peloton will have a race in the Middle East since the demise of the Tour of Qatar following the 2016 edition.

Sprints will dominate the race, which is set to take place from February 9 to 12, with three of the four days expected to end in a bunch gallop. Stage 2 from Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa is the longest of the race at 133km.

Stage 3 from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet, a regular finish in the men’s race, is due to be the deciding factor in the general classification contest. The race takes in 10km of Jebel Hafeet, which sits right by the border with Oman, averages around nine percent with a maximum gradient of 11 percent.

Route of the women’s UAE Tour (Photo: RCS Sport)

Details of the route for the fifth edition of the men’s race have also been revealed with a team time trial and two summit finishes featuring in the seven-day race. The men’s race will take place from February 20 to 26.

Along with Jebel Hafeet on the final day, the race will return to Jebel Jais for stage 3. The 17.2km team time trial by Khalifa Port will set the scene for the GC battle, setting up the dividing gaps between the main contenders.

There hasn’t been a TTT at the UAE Tour since its first edition in 2019. There are few corners on the route, which will make for a fast and furious day out. Tadej Pogačar is the two-time defending champion at the race and home squad UAE Team Emirates will be hoping to claim a third victory next month.

The route of the men’s UAE Tour (Photo: RCS Sport)

Women’s UAE Tour route

Stage 1: Port Rashid to Dubai Harbour, 109km

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa, 133km

Stage 3: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet, 107km

Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 119km

Men’s UAE Tour route

Stage 1: Al Dhafra Castle-Al Mirfa, 151km

Stage 2: Khalifa Port to Khalifa Port, 17.2km (TTT)

Stage 3: Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah to Jebel Jais, 185km

Stage 4: Al Shindagha to Dubai Harbour, 174km

Stage 5: Al Marjan Island to Umm al Quwain, 182km

Stage 6: Warner Bors. World Abu Dhabi to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 166km

Stage 7: Hazza Bin Zated Stadium to Jebel Hafeet, 153km