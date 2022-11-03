Jay Vine signs with UAE Team Emirates, ends contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck early

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jay Vine has signed a two-year contract with UAE Team Emirates that will see him stay with the team through 2024, ending his contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck a year early.

Earlier this week, Vine told VeloNews that he had a contract with his current Alpecin-Deceuninck squad through 2023 and denied that he would move elsewhere. However, UAE Team Emirates announced Thursday that it had secured the services of the Australian for next season.

“I’m really excited to be joining UAE Team Emirates. With their strong combination of riders and their GC experience, this was the next logical step in my career,” Vine said.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities Alpecin has given me, and how they’ve helped me find my place in the peloton. I’m motivated for the new season with UAE, and eager to further refine my GC ambitions whilst helping the boys kick some goals.”

Vine, who turned professional in 2021 after winning the Zwift Academy the year before, was one of the stars of this year’s Vuelta a España. He took two stage wins and looked to be on course to take home the mountains classification jersey before crashing out in the final week.

Alpecin-Deceuninck confirmed that Vine had ended his contract with the team early and said it respected his decision to leave.

“Jay Vine still had an agreement with our team until the end of 2023. We would have liked to keep him with us longer, but we respect his wish to leave earlier,” the team said. “Jay is proof that the way Zwift Academy works, is the right one. But Zwift Academy is also about creating opportunities: if Jay Vine thinks he can develop faster as a GC rider at Team UAE, we don’t want to deprive him of that opportunity, even given his late age to turn pro.”