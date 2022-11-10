Jay Vine reveals that talks with UAE Team Emirates started before Vuelta a España breakout

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jay Vine revealed that negotiations with UAE Team Emirates began long before his breakout performance at the Vuelta a España when he won two stages.

Vine is set to join UAE Team Emirates after two seasons with Alpecin-Deceuninck but said talks began earlier in the season before his big Vuelta.

Speaking to RIDE Media, Vine revealed more details of how the deal went down.

“This was all happening before the Vuelta,” Vine told RIDE Media. “Yes, I was approached by people after my Vuelta win, but nothing came of it, because this was already in the works.”

Vine, 26, joined Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2021 after shining during the Zwift Academy, which earned him a contract in the European peloton. Despite having a contract with the team in 2023, Vine said the offer to join UAE was too good to turn down.

Vine said UAE will help him develop his larger goals to develop as a GC rider, but thanked the team his support and the opportunities offered to him.

“It’s mixed feelings,” he said about leaving Alpecin-Deceuninck. “There was no bad blood and no bad feelings [during Vuelta]. It was a known fact in the peloton that I was leaving, and we were all-in for Tim Merlier. The team environment had been fantastic until the end of the Vuelta. It’s a shame, but I am looking forward to a new start.”

Vine said he will return to Spain in December for a team camp, and the sport directors will start to outline racing calendars.

“I can guarantee I will not be at the Tour de France,” Vine told RIDE. “There’s room for another grand tour, but in December it will get ironed out. I am really looking forward to it.”

Vine said he’s especially excited about being fitted out with a time trial bike and working with team technicians to improve his ability against the clock.

UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti told VeloNews that Vine will see his chances in 2023.

“We think that he can also go for GC in the future,” Gianetti said. “We need to work with him on his time trialing because with the numbers that he has he can for sure do a better time trial. We’ll invest time and energy helping him improve his position because he can be a complete rider.”

Vine said he will debut in 2023 at the Australian national championships as well as the Santos Tour Down Under.