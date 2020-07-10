Jasper Stuyven extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2022

Jasper Stuyven has signed a contract extending his tenure at Trek-Segafredo through 2022, reports the Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

The new deal shoots down weeks of speculation that Stuyven was headed to Israel Start-Up Nation for 2021.

The 28-year-old Belgian is one of the most promising cobbled classics riders of this generation, with victories at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (2016) and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (2020) on his palmares. Stuyven was also the UCI junior world road champion in 2009.

Stuyven opened his 2020 season with a win at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, out sprinting Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and found himself just off the podium in fifth, at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne the next day.

As a one-day specialist, Stuyven was understandably disappointed at the rescheduling of many of the single-day races usually found on the early end of the racing calendar. However, he remains circumspect and excited to pick up racing later this summer.

Stuyven is slated to ride the Tour of Poland and Tour de France as preparation for the classics and monuments which have been slotted into new positions in a reconfigured UCI racing calendar.

