Jared Scott out of Tour de l’Avenir with broken wrist

Jared Scott (United States) has been forced out of the Tour de l’Avenir on stage 1 after a mass pile-up with around 30km to go left him with a fractured right wrist.

It’s expected that Scott, 20, who rides for the Aevolo domestic team will travel back to the US in the coming days for likely surgery.

Scott was taken to a local hospital after the crash with sports director Tanner Putt quickly on the scene to check on his young rider.

“He broke his wrist and when I saw him his hand was an inch lower than his wrist. It’s definitely broken,” Putt told VeloNews directly from the French hospital.

“I’m not sure how it happened. It was about 30km to go and it seems like some riders touched wheels. It was quite a big crash. We were keeping him to ride the front at some point but he’s a strong climber and time trialist so his role was really to stick with Matthew Riccitello and keep him safe for the final and the GC.”

It’s unclear exactly when Scott will travel back to the US but it’s likely that he will leave France in the coming days. Surgery is also likely when he returns.

“I’m not a doctor but it definitely seems like there will have to be some hardware put in there,” Putt said.

“We’ll get him back to the states to see the doctor and then look at doing the surgery there too. It’s a real bummer.”

The US team continues with hopes of winning stages and forming a GC bid around Matthew Riccitello. On stage 1 Luke Lamperti sprinted to seventh behind winner Søren Wærenskjold.

Matthew Riccitello finished safely in the main field.

“We lost two in the crash because Cooper Johnson crashed and broke a wheel. He didn’t make it back to the front. Luke made it onto the Dutch leadout but Wærenskjold went early and Luke was swarmed after the Dutch leadout ran out of steam at the finish.” Putt said.