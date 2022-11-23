James Piccoli will not continue with Israel Premier Tech

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

James Piccoli, the Canadian rider who lit up the North American circuit earlier in his career, will not continue with Israel Premier Tech.

Piccoli suggested he’s not done yet with cycling after confirming he will not continue with the team in 2023.

“I will not be continuing with [Israel Premier Tech]. There’s no way to sugar coat it. This year has been one of the most difficult in my sporting career and life. There’s no need to go into much detail, but I am looking forward to a change in environment and I look forward to sharing some news soon,” Piccoli wrote, thanking his family, friends, and wife.

Piccoli, 31, emerged as one of the best climbers on the North American circuit, winning the Tour de Beauce in 2018 and the Tour de Gila in 2019, along with a stage win and second overall at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah that year.

Those results helped open the door to join Israel Premier Tech in 2020, where he raced two editions of the Vuelta a España and finished second at the 2021 Tour de Rwanda.

The WorldTour future of Israel Premier Tech remains on the ropes.

The team finished outside the top 18-ranked teams and could face relegation, though team owner Sylvan Adams has hinted at legal action if the team loses its top-tier license.