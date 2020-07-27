James Piccoli extends contract with Israel Start-Up Nation

Israel Start-Up Nation has extended its contract with Canadian James Piccoli through the end of the 2022 season.

In a team statement, pro manager Kjell Carlström remarked, “We are certain that James can continue to progress and really establish himself as a great support rider in grand tours or going for personal success in races on hilly and mountainous terrain.”

With this contract extension, Piccoli for the first time secures his future racing for more than a single year.

The 28-year-old noted that the main reason he continues to race was to make his parents proud.

“My dad and my mom are my biggest fans, my dad is the biggest ISN-fan and is at least as happy with the extension than I am myself. My mom and dad are coming over everywhere to see me racing, all over the globe. They have seen the whole journey and I would not have been a cyclist without them. I owe my career, now another two years on WorldTour level with ISN, to them.”

During the pandemic lockdown, Piccoli kept his fitness honed for the restart of the 2020 season by winning races in Zwift, and taking on a 12-hour climbing challenge as a fundraiser to benefit healthcare workers in Canada who were on the COVID-19 front lines.

In recent weeks, the Israel Start-Up Nation has confirmed existing contracts — as well as signing additional talent — with plans to make an impact at the WorldTour level of bike racing.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was confirmed to the team for 2021, with an open-ended indefinite contract.