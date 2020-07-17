Jakob Fuglsang dreams of leading a Danish squad at the Tour

Jakob Fuglsang has not ruled out an early exit from Team Astana, or his desire to captain a Danish cycling team.

The 35-year-old Fuglsang expressed his desire to lead a Danish-based squad at the Tour de France according to the Dutch outlet Wielerflits.

It was reported that Fuglsang was in contact with Bjarne Riis, manager and co-owner of NTT Pro Cycling about designs on a Danish team with Danish sponsors.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to NTT, but Bjarne may be able to attract a Danish main sponsor. It would be fantastic to [ride] for a Danish team in 2021. That’s my dream,” Fuglsang said.

However, the Danish climbing specialist will still be under contract with Astana in 2021, which adds complications to his plans.

“Something strange has to be done. I think I should talk to team manager Alexander Vinokourov about terminating my contract if Bjarne succeeds in bringing in a Danish sponsor. Only, it is something that is not at all at the moment.”

Fuglsang was in good form early in the 2020 season, with a win at the Ruta del Sol in February. He also won this five-day, early-season race in 2019.

Just prior to the start of the 2020 Ruta del Sol, Fuglsang was named in a secret dossier leaked by the CADF (Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation), in which he was linked to the controversial Dr. Michele Ferrari. Both Fuglsang and Astana vigorously denied this connection.

Fuglsang has been tapped as Astana team captain for the 2020 Giro d’Italia.