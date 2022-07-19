Jai Hindley returns to racing ahead of Vuelta a España, road worlds

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley returns to competition later this month in Spain in what will be an ambitious second half of the 2022 season.

The Bora-Hansgrohe star will click back into the pedals after skipping the Tour de France with a string of high-profile targets.

Officials from the Vuelta a Burgos confirmed Tuesday that Hindley will line up in the five-day stage race August 2-6 in his first stage race since winning the Giro in May.

Hindley is also expected to race the Donostia San Sebastián on July 30 and the Vuelta a España (August 19-September 11).

After that, Hindley hopes to race the road world championships on home roads in September.

Speaking to ABC this month, Hindley outlined his ambitions in his return to racing after soaking up his Giro victory.

“It’s going to be a really hard race,” Hindley said of the Vuelta. “I think the level will be really high and, hopefully, I can be up there. That’d be pretty cool.”

He’s also hoping to be selected to race the worlds in Australia, the first time the rainbow jersey race will be in Australia since 2010.

“It’s not every day you race the worlds in Australia. To get picked for the team and to race that race would be really special,” he said.

“If I can be there and wear the green and gold in Wollongong, that would be really a once-in-a-career-type race. That’d be really nice.”