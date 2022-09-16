Jai Hindley hit by COVID ahead of UCI Road World Championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jai Hindley returned a COVID-19 diagnosis and might miss the UCI Road World Championships.

Bora-Hansgrohe officials confirmed Friday the reigning Giro d’Italia winner was zapped by an infection following the conclusion of the Vuelta a España, when he was 10th overall.

“The Australian national team will make a decision on Jai’s participation closer to the event,” a team note read.

Also read:

Hindley is part of Australia’s squad racing on home roads in Wollongong.

Other riders for the elite men’s road race include Michael Matthews, Simon Clarke, Luke Plapp, Luke Durbridge, Heinrich Haussler, Ben O’Connor, and Nick Schultz.

Hindley, 26, raced the elite men’s worlds once in 2020, and did not finish. He was 11th in the U23 worlds in 2018.