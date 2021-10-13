Iván Sosa joins revamped Movistar

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Movistar confirmed the arrival of Ivan Sosa on Wednesday as the Spanish WorldTour team continue to revamp its lineup.

Sosa was seen by some as the latest and greatest Colombian climber, yet he’s been struggling to find space to race since joining Ineos Grenadiers in 2019.

The 23-year-old is a pure climber, and won such races as the Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour de la Provence among his career 13 wins.

“I am very move to join Movistar,” Sosa said. “I’m excited to get to know my new teammates and to integrate with the group. I want to show the kind of rider I am, help my teammates, and always be there with consistency. I hope to pay them back with a lot of satisfaction, and that the next few years are filled with joy and victorious, which is what everyone wants.”

Sosa will see more chances to race for the win at Movistar, and could assume more leadership duties as he continues to progress.

The arrival of the Colombian climber comes in the wake of the controversial exit of Miguel Ángel López, who abruptly quit the Vuelta a España in a fit of anger with one stage left to go. The team is moving quickly to fill the gap left by López, who is expected to rejoin Astana for 2022.

Sosa is the sixth new arrival for 2022 for Spain’s lone WorldTour team, with Óscar Rodríguez, Max Kanter, Alex Aranburu, Oier Lazkano and Gorka Izagirre already confirmed.