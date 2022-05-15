Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 3 and overall

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) soloed clear to an incredible third stage win in a row, taking every stage, and the overall title at the Itzulia Women.

It was all about the final climb of the Murgil Tontorra on stage 3 with Vollering attacking in the final 100 metres of the ascent before using her excellent descending skills and power on the flat to distance her rivals.

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) led in the chasing group to finish second on the stage with Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) in third.

In the overall Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) finished second ahead of Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco).

“It was a really awesome race. I really liked the course and it was really hot again today which made it really hard. I’m really grateful for my team. Because of them, I can win here,” Vollering said.

“We have a really strong team, only four (riders) but four super strong climbers and you really need climbers here because you’re always going up or down. It is really hard here. We wanted to keep the jersey, that was the main goal. I felt that I still had something left on the last steep climb so I went full gas for it and then I just gave all I had left and I’m happy to win again.”

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Itzulia Women started and finished in the Basque regional capital of San Sebastian with a 139.8km loop taking in some of the iconic climbs from the Clasica San Sebastian, including the Jaizkibel and Murgil Tontorra.

Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health), Margaux Vigie (Valcar-Travel & Service), Naia Amondarain (Sopela), Morgana Coston (Arkea), and Giorgia Bariani (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) went up the road in the break and had a maximum gap of around six minutes on the peloton.

Behind them were two chasers with Polish rider Marta Jaskulska (Liv Xstra) trying to make her way to her second break of the race, as well as Latvian rider Lija Laizane (Eneicat-RBH Global).

Another move went at the base of the Jaizkibel with Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Spela Kern (Massi-Tactic) trying to bridge the now 3:33 gap with 56km to go.

Team DSM were working hard for their leader Juliette Labous but Williams and Kern still managed to get away and bridge to Jaskulska and Laizane as Coston went on a solo move from the front.

While trying to chase, the group immediately behind Coston split with all four riders on their own as they chased the French woman up the Jaizkibel with 52km to go.

Coston went over the top of the Jaizkibel with 1:20 on the first chaser ,Raaijmakers with 3:16 back to the peloton.

In the valley the peloton continued with a hard pace and caught everyone but Coston with Movistar’s Jelena Eric attacking from the peloton with 39km to go, and with the gap down to 1:20.

Jeanne Korevar (Liv Xstra) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) attacked to try and bridge to Coston with 23km to go, with a very reduced peloton strung out in the chase behind.

The two attackers bridged to Coston with 19km to go with the French woman gritting her teeth and holding onto Van Anrooij’s back wheel.

Mireia Benito (Massi-Tactic) also launched a move from the peloton as she went in search for mountain points on the final climb of the Murgil Tontorra.

The gap went out to 1:30 just before the final climb with Movistar and BikeExchange-Jayco working hard to try and bring the break back with 12km to go. The high pace brought Benito back.

Korevar was dropped by Van Anrooij, with Coston just managing to hold on at the start of the Tontorra. In the peloton Moolman-Pasio set the pace for Demi Vollering.

Van Anrooij then managed to distance Coston with 9km to go and just a touch over a kilometer to the top of the climb.

The very reduced GC group caught Van Anrooij 100 meters from the top of the climb with Vollering trying a sharp kick before stamping on the pedals and distancing everyone to go solo onto the descent.

The Dutch woman managed to maintain her slim advantage over the chasers all the way to the line. Lippert was the first rider to cross the line after Vollering as she out-sprinted the other GC riders 15 seconds behind the winner.

Itzulia Women Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx4:01:03
2LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:15
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:15
4FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:15
5VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:15
6MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:15
7EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:15
8PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:15
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:15
10ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:15
11FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:15
12BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo1:14
13DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:14
14BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service1:23
15MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:23
16CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing1:23
17PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM1:23
18GILL NadineSopela Women's Team1:23
19SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx1:23
20BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team2:24
21COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team2:24
22MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health2:24
23STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:24
24KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:24
25ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service2:24
26ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:24
27QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 2:24
28MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx2:24
29SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango2:41
30BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health2:41
31PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing2:41
32GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:41
33SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:56
34DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:38
35KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra3:38
36TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo3:38
37BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi3:38
38COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:38
39HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:38
40VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:38
41HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:58
42THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo5:11
43PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service5:11
44MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5:11
45CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5:11
46BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team5:11
47HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:11
48NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra5:11
49AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing5:11
50WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:11
51CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:15
52GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team6:15
53BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing6:15
54GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi6:15
55OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team6:15
56GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango7:20
57VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo7:34
58SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:34
59ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team9:17
60VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service9:36
61RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health -03:49:15
62ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad -03:48:42
63ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team -03:48:42
64BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope -03:48:42
65DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope -03:48:42
66COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team -03:48:42
67ORTEGA PatriciaSopela Women's Team -03:47:55
68BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo -03:47:55
69BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad -03:47:55
70SAVI PriscaBepink -03:47:55
71CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service -03:47:55
72DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo -03:46:59
73EKLUND NathalieMassi - Tactic Women Team -03:46:59
74STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service -03:46:59
75GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team -03:46:59
76AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team -03:46:59
77LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global -03:46:59
78STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team -03:46:28
79JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra -03:46:02
80MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo -03:46:02
81GUDERZO TatianaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo -03:46:00
82FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global -03:45:58
83GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi -03:45:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx 10:11:54
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:47
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:21
5LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:33
6LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:44
7FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1:47
8MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:47
9PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team1:50
10EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:50
11BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service2:34
12DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:49
13CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing2:55
14GILL NadineSopela Women's Team2:58
15SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx2:58
16BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo3:24
17MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx3:55
18STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:19
19ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:57
20PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM6:06
21BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team6:50
22KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team6:53
23MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health7:00
24GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7:18
25HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing8:07
26HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB8:48
27MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo10:09
28MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10:15
29ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service11:10
30PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:15
31VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:17
32COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team12:20
33SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:22
34CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope12:48
35AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing13:42
36WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:42
37VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo14:07
38SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango15:30
39KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra16:09
40BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi16:26
41DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad17:14
42BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team17:49
43THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo18:58
44COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team19:01
45SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19:29
46BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health22:22
47QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 23:02
48HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB23:02
49CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad23:05
50PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service23:21
51TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo23:51
52BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing25:00
53GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango25:17
54DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope26:04
55STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service27:07
56ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team28:00
57OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team29:06
58ORTEGA PatriciaSopela Women's Team30:58
59GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi32:47
60GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team32:50
61ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team33:58
62CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service34:56
63RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health35:45
64SAVI PriscaBepink 35:57
65BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope38:51
66COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team38:53
67BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad39:38
68JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra41:33
69GUDERZO TatianaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo41:34
70FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global41:37
71STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team41:57
72NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra43:32
73GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team44:51
74VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service47:58
75LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global48:45
76VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo50:11
77ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad54:46
78DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo56:29
79EKLUND NathalieMassi - Tactic Women Team56:29
80AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team57:02
81BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo57:10
82MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:00:20
83GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi1:01:18
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx87
2CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope42
3ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing40
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM34
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx30
6FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM23
8MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx21
9MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM21
10BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service20
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx 10:13:41
2SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx1:11
3STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:32
4MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health5:13
5MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:28
6VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB10:30
7VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo12:20
8SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17:42
9CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21:18
10PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service21:34
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing19
2VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx12
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
4COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team10
5BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team8
6BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service8
7RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health7
8PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM6
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4
10LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM4
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team DSM 12:03:54
2Team SD Worx0:53
3Canyon//SRAM Racing3:34
4EF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:40
5Trek - Segafredo5:55
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco7:05
7FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7:22
8Valcar - Travel & Service8:13
9Massi - Tactic Women Team9:14
10Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad11:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

