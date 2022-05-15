Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 3 and overall
Dutch rider dominates, winning every stage, and the overall.
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) soloed clear to an incredible third stage win in a row, taking every stage, and the overall title at the Itzulia Women.
It was all about the final climb of the Murgil Tontorra on stage 3 with Vollering attacking in the final 100 metres of the ascent before using her excellent descending skills and power on the flat to distance her rivals.
Liane Lippert (Team DSM) led in the chasing group to finish second on the stage with Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) in third.
In the overall Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) finished second ahead of Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco).
“It was a really awesome race. I really liked the course and it was really hot again today which made it really hard. I’m really grateful for my team. Because of them, I can win here,” Vollering said.
“We have a really strong team, only four (riders) but four super strong climbers and you really need climbers here because you’re always going up or down. It is really hard here. We wanted to keep the jersey, that was the main goal. I felt that I still had something left on the last steep climb so I went full gas for it and then I just gave all I had left and I’m happy to win again.”
How it unfolded
The final stage of the Itzulia Women started and finished in the Basque regional capital of San Sebastian with a 139.8km loop taking in some of the iconic climbs from the Clasica San Sebastian, including the Jaizkibel and Murgil Tontorra.
Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health), Margaux Vigie (Valcar-Travel & Service), Naia Amondarain (Sopela), Morgana Coston (Arkea), and Giorgia Bariani (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) went up the road in the break and had a maximum gap of around six minutes on the peloton.
Behind them were two chasers with Polish rider Marta Jaskulska (Liv Xstra) trying to make her way to her second break of the race, as well as Latvian rider Lija Laizane (Eneicat-RBH Global).
Another move went at the base of the Jaizkibel with Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Spela Kern (Massi-Tactic) trying to bridge the now 3:33 gap with 56km to go.
Team DSM were working hard for their leader Juliette Labous but Williams and Kern still managed to get away and bridge to Jaskulska and Laizane as Coston went on a solo move from the front.
While trying to chase, the group immediately behind Coston split with all four riders on their own as they chased the French woman up the Jaizkibel with 52km to go.
Coston went over the top of the Jaizkibel with 1:20 on the first chaser ,Raaijmakers with 3:16 back to the peloton.
In the valley the peloton continued with a hard pace and caught everyone but Coston with Movistar’s Jelena Eric attacking from the peloton with 39km to go, and with the gap down to 1:20.
Jeanne Korevar (Liv Xstra) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) attacked to try and bridge to Coston with 23km to go, with a very reduced peloton strung out in the chase behind.
The two attackers bridged to Coston with 19km to go with the French woman gritting her teeth and holding onto Van Anrooij’s back wheel.
Mireia Benito (Massi-Tactic) also launched a move from the peloton as she went in search for mountain points on the final climb of the Murgil Tontorra.
The gap went out to 1:30 just before the final climb with Movistar and BikeExchange-Jayco working hard to try and bring the break back with 12km to go. The high pace brought Benito back.
Korevar was dropped by Van Anrooij, with Coston just managing to hold on at the start of the Tontorra. In the peloton Moolman-Pasio set the pace for Demi Vollering.
Van Anrooij then managed to distance Coston with 9km to go and just a touch over a kilometer to the top of the climb.
The very reduced GC group caught Van Anrooij 100 meters from the top of the climb with Vollering trying a sharp kick before stamping on the pedals and distancing everyone to go solo onto the descent.
The Dutch woman managed to maintain her slim advantage over the chasers all the way to the line. Lippert was the first rider to cross the line after Vollering as she out-sprinted the other GC riders 15 seconds behind the winner.
Itzulia Women Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|4:01:03
|2
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:15
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:15
|4
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:15
|5
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|6
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:15
|7
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:15
|8
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:15
|10
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:15
|11
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:15
|12
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|13
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:14
|14
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:23
|15
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:23
|16
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:23
|17
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|1:23
|18
|GILL Nadine
|Sopela Women's Team
|1:23
|19
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|1:23
|20
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|2:24
|21
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|2:24
|22
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|2:24
|23
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:24
|24
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|2:24
|25
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:24
|26
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:24
|27
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|2:24
|28
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|2:24
|29
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:41
|30
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|2:41
|31
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:41
|32
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:41
|33
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:56
|34
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:38
|35
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:38
|36
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3:38
|37
|BLANCO Iurani
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|3:38
|38
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|3:38
|39
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:38
|40
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:38
|41
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:58
|42
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:11
|43
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:11
|44
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:11
|45
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:11
|46
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|5:11
|47
|HONSINGER Clara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:11
|48
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:11
|49
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:11
|50
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:11
|51
|CANTERA Ines
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|6:15
|52
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|6:15
|53
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:15
|54
|GILABERT Ariana
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|6:15
|55
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|6:15
|56
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|7:20
|57
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|7:34
|58
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:34
|59
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|9:17
|60
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:36
|61
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|-03:49:15
|62
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|-03:48:42
|63
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|-03:48:42
|64
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|-03:48:42
|65
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|-03:48:42
|66
|COUTINHO Alice
|Sopela Women's Team
|-03:48:42
|67
|ORTEGA Patricia
|Sopela Women's Team
|-03:47:55
|68
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|-03:47:55
|69
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|-03:47:55
|70
|SAVI Prisca
|Bepink
|-03:47:55
|71
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|-03:47:55
|72
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|-03:46:59
|73
|EKLUND Nathalie
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|-03:46:59
|74
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|-03:46:59
|75
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|-03:46:59
|76
|AMONDARAIN Naia
|Sopela Women's Team
|-03:46:59
|77
|LAIZANE Lija
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|-03:46:59
|78
|STEELS Claire
|Sopela Women's Team
|-03:46:28
|79
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|-03:46:02
|80
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|-03:46:02
|81
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|-03:46:00
|82
|FASOI Varvara
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|-03:45:58
|83
|GUTIERREZ Sandra
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|-03:45:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|10:11:54
|2
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:47
|3
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:21
|5
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:33
|6
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:44
|7
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|1:47
|8
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|1:47
|9
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|10
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:50
|11
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:34
|12
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:49
|13
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:55
|14
|GILL Nadine
|Sopela Women's Team
|2:58
|15
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|2:58
|16
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:24
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|3:55
|18
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:19
|19
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:57
|20
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|6:06
|21
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|6:50
|22
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|6:53
|23
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|7:00
|24
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:18
|25
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:07
|26
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|8:48
|27
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10:09
|28
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10:15
|29
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:10
|30
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:15
|31
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|12:17
|32
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|12:20
|33
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:22
|34
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:48
|35
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:42
|36
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:42
|37
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:07
|38
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|15:30
|39
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|16:09
|40
|BLANCO Iurani
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|16:26
|41
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|17:14
|42
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|17:49
|43
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:58
|44
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|19:01
|45
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19:29
|46
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|22:22
|47
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|23:02
|48
|HONSINGER Clara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|23:02
|49
|CANTERA Ines
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|23:05
|50
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|23:21
|51
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23:51
|52
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|25:00
|53
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|25:17
|54
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26:04
|55
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|27:07
|56
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|28:00
|57
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|29:06
|58
|ORTEGA Patricia
|Sopela Women's Team
|30:58
|59
|GILABERT Ariana
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|32:47
|60
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|32:50
|61
|ALLIN Pauline
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|33:58
|62
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|34:56
|63
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|35:45
|64
|SAVI Prisca
|Bepink
|35:57
|65
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38:51
|66
|COUTINHO Alice
|Sopela Women's Team
|38:53
|67
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|39:38
|68
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|41:33
|69
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|41:34
|70
|FASOI Varvara
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|41:37
|71
|STEELS Claire
|Sopela Women's Team
|41:57
|72
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|43:32
|73
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|44:51
|74
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|47:58
|75
|LAIZANE Lija
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|48:45
|76
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50:11
|77
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|54:46
|78
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:29
|79
|EKLUND Nathalie
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|56:29
|80
|AMONDARAIN Naia
|Sopela Women's Team
|57:02
|81
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|57:10
|82
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:00:20
|83
|GUTIERREZ Sandra
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|1:01:18
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|87
|2
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|3
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|40
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|34
|5
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|30
|6
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|23
|8
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|21
|9
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|21
|10
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|20
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|10:13:41
|2
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|1:11
|3
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:32
|4
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|5:13
|5
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:28
|6
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|10:30
|7
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:20
|8
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17:42
|9
|CANTERA Ines
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21:18
|10
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|21:34
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|12
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|4
|COSTON Morgane
|Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|8
|6
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|7
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|7
|8
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|6
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|4
|10
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team DSM
|12:03:54
|2
|Team SD Worx
|0:53
|3
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:34
|4
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:40
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:55
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:05
|7
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:22
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:13
|9
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|9:14
|10
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|11:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.