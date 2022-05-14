Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 2 in Mallabia

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) powered to the victory on stage 2 of  the Itzulia Women, making it two wins from two as well as extending her overall lead in the race to 22 seconds.

Five riders got away on the final climb of Karabieta after a plethora of big attacks from Vollering and second overall Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM).

But it was Vollering, Rooijakkers, Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service), Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) who fought it out to the finish line.

Rooijakkers tried to go solo with 800m to go but Vollering stayed in her slipstream and launched her move with 250m to go, before holding off Baril to take victory in Mallabia. Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished third.

“Today was awesome. I really like this finish. I tried multiple times to get away because I felt I was strong today,” Vollering said at the finish.

“Then on the downhill I felt really confident on my bike and on the wheels we have now, so I went full gas for it but I couldn’t stay away. But I was in the perfect position and I was able to rest a bit because I have a lot of team-mates behind me so if the group came back it would also be fine for me.”

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Itzulia Women was another very hilly affair as the riders battled it out over 117.9km on various loops starting and finishing in the town of Mallabia.

Five riders went up the road and held a lead of around a minute over the peloton in the opening stages. Those riders were Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar), Marta Jaskulska (Liv Xtra), Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service), Tatiania Guderzo (Top Girls-Fassa-Bortolo), and Yuliia Biriukova (Arkea).

Best young rider in the Women’s WorldTour, Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), and Nadia Quagliotto (Bepink) were the first chasing group at 12 seconds with 45km to go.

Van Anrooij and Quagliotto managed to bridge to the leaders just after going over the fifth climb of the day, the Trabakua.

The pace was upped dramatically behind by Canyon-SRAM and Demi Vollering’s SD Worx on the climb out of Mallabia for the final lap that saw the gap plummet to just 35 seconds with 33km to go.

In the valley before the final climb up the Karabieta the gap went back up to 52 seconds as the break continued to work brilliantly together.

Canyon-SRAM did all the work to chase in the peloton for stage 1 runner up, Pauliena Rooijakkers.

At the base of the Karabieta with 20km to go the gap had come down to 15 seconds as the leaders were being set up for potential attacks. The pace was so furious at the front of the bunch that the break was brought back with 19km to go.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) started putting on a hard pace for Vollering but she was challenged by BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, and Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope.

Vollering herself was the first rider to decide to have a go with just under 19km to go, however most of the big names were able to follow with over 6km left on the climb.

Vollering and Moolman-Pasio kept launching moves as well as keeping the pace high on the climb. The rapid tempo pushed riders like Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Floortje Mackaij (DSM) out of the back.

Vollering’s kick with 3.7km to the top of the climb, and15km to go to the finish, saw Rooijakkers, Cavalli and Baril go with the leader’s jersey. Third overall, Kristen Faulkner (BikeEchange-Jayco), tried to drag it back together, which she did successfully.

The gradient lessened leaving 11 riders looking at each other. It was a couple of kilometers until the next move as a few jabs came from Cavalli, Vollering and Baril, with this dig saw Rooijakkers momentarily distanced with 13km to go.

Rooijakkers had to put in a huge effort to jump over the top of Labous to latch herself back onto the leading trio with Labous making it a group of five.

Those five went over the top of the final climb with 12km to go. Vollering used her descending skills to gap the rest with Rooijakkers showing that descending is still a weakness of hers.

Cavalli managed to bring Vollering back to make it a four woman group at the base of the climb with 6km to go as Rooijakkers was distanced, but a big effort meant she got back in contact as the race entered Eibar.

Rooijakkers launched her sprint very early with 800 meters to go but Vollering tracked her, as Labous started to struggle with 500m to go.

Vollering started her sprint around Rooijakkers with 250m to go, with Baril able to just about stay in touch with her as Cavalli managed third on the day.

When asked if she thinks she can now win the race tomorrow after her two stage wins, Vollering said: “Yeah, I hope I can keep the yellow jersey tomorrow, that would be great.

“The heat was also a big factor in today’s stage with salt marks being visible on most of the riders jerseys in the latter part of the day but it didn’t faze the Dutch women “I felt really good. At the beginning of the stage I felt really warm but I kept in mind that the whole bunch is also warm so I tried to not think too much about it.”

The final stage of the race is around the city of San Sebastian or, in Basque Donostia, in an almost carbon copy of the Clasica San Sebastian over 139.8km, with Vollering holding a 22 second lead over Rooijakkers.

Itzulia Women Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx3:16:08
2BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:02
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02
4ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:04
5LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:04
6FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:17
7CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:17
8MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:17
9MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:17
10FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
11SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:20
12PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:20
13DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
15GILL NadineSopela Women's Team0:20
16PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:20
17LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:20
18BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:58
19STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:40
20ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:08
21VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:07
22GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:07
23BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:14
24HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:14
25MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo3:14
26SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango3:14
27HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:14
28ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service3:14
29COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team3:14
30SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:14
31CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:14
32KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:14
33MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health3:21
34STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service3:25
35SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:33
36MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:49
37KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra7:02
38COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team7:02
39CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad7:12
40AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:16
41WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:16
42BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi7:16
43DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 7:16
44PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:19
45QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 7:19
46DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad8:04
47DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:11
48ORTEGA PatriciaSopela Women's Team8:12
49HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB8:13
50THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo8:15
51BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team8:16
52ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team8:18
53GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango8:19
54VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo8:22
55VITILLO MatildeBepink 8:28
56PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service8:32
57STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team9:48
58BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health10:03
59RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health10:38
60TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo10:38
61CURINIER LéaTeam DSM12:08
62CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service12:10
63BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad13:11
64BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope13:11
65JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra13:13
66OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team13:13
67FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global13:13
68GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team13:13
69ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team13:13
70SAVI PriscaBepink 13:13
71ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi13:13
72GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi13:13
73COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team13:13
74CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health13:13
75BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing13:13
76GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team13:13
77GUDERZO TatianaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo13:13
78BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo20:28
79LECHNER CorinnaMassi - Tactic Women Team24:53
80EKLUND NathalieMassi - Tactic Women Team24:53
81DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo24:53
82ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad24:53
83BASILICO ValentinaBepink 24:53
84YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health25:00
85LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global25:03
86NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra25:03
87VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service25:03
88BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo25:03
89VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo25:03
90HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo25:03
91MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo25:38
92GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi26:27
93CAMPOS DanielaBizkaia Durango29:31
94LEBEDEVA AnastasiaEneicat - RBH Global29:31
95GOMES SofiaMassi - Tactic Women Team29:33
96MAIA MelissaBizkaia Durango29:36
97BELOKI IrantzuLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi29:36
98AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team29:39
99ESCURSELL ElisabetBepink 30:59
100TAN Chelsie Wei ShiTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:04
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx6:11:01
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:22
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:42
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:00
5BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service1:01
6LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:08
7MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1:21
8CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing1:22
9FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1:22
10MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:22
11LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:25
12PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team1:25
13EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:25
14GILL NadineSopela Women's Team1:25
15DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:25
16SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx1:25
17BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo2:00
18STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:45
19ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:23
20BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team4:16
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx62
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing34
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope26
4FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx21
6BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service20
7CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing17
8LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM16
9FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx16
10LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx6:12:23
2SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:03
3STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:23
4MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health3:04
5MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:32
6VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB7:07
7VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo12:22
8SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:01
9CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad15:18
10CURINIER LéaTeam DSM16:08
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing19
2CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
3BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team8
4BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service8
5VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx6
6PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM6
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4
8GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team4
9TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo4
10BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team3
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

