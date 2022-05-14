Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 2 in Mallabia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) powered to the victory on stage 2 of the Itzulia Women, making it two wins from two as well as extending her overall lead in the race to 22 seconds.

Five riders got away on the final climb of Karabieta after a plethora of big attacks from Vollering and second overall Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM).

But it was Vollering, Rooijakkers, Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service), Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) who fought it out to the finish line.

Rooijakkers tried to go solo with 800m to go but Vollering stayed in her slipstream and launched her move with 250m to go, before holding off Baril to take victory in Mallabia. Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished third.

“Today was awesome. I really like this finish. I tried multiple times to get away because I felt I was strong today,” Vollering said at the finish.

“Then on the downhill I felt really confident on my bike and on the wheels we have now, so I went full gas for it but I couldn’t stay away. But I was in the perfect position and I was able to rest a bit because I have a lot of team-mates behind me so if the group came back it would also be fine for me.”

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Itzulia Women was another very hilly affair as the riders battled it out over 117.9km on various loops starting and finishing in the town of Mallabia.

Five riders went up the road and held a lead of around a minute over the peloton in the opening stages. Those riders were Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar), Marta Jaskulska (Liv Xtra), Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service), Tatiania Guderzo (Top Girls-Fassa-Bortolo), and Yuliia Biriukova (Arkea).

Best young rider in the Women’s WorldTour, Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), and Nadia Quagliotto (Bepink) were the first chasing group at 12 seconds with 45km to go.

Van Anrooij and Quagliotto managed to bridge to the leaders just after going over the fifth climb of the day, the Trabakua.

The pace was upped dramatically behind by Canyon-SRAM and Demi Vollering’s SD Worx on the climb out of Mallabia for the final lap that saw the gap plummet to just 35 seconds with 33km to go.

In the valley before the final climb up the Karabieta the gap went back up to 52 seconds as the break continued to work brilliantly together.

Canyon-SRAM did all the work to chase in the peloton for stage 1 runner up, Pauliena Rooijakkers.

At the base of the Karabieta with 20km to go the gap had come down to 15 seconds as the leaders were being set up for potential attacks. The pace was so furious at the front of the bunch that the break was brought back with 19km to go.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) started putting on a hard pace for Vollering but she was challenged by BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, and Marta Cavalli of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope.

Vollering herself was the first rider to decide to have a go with just under 19km to go, however most of the big names were able to follow with over 6km left on the climb.

Vollering and Moolman-Pasio kept launching moves as well as keeping the pace high on the climb. The rapid tempo pushed riders like Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Floortje Mackaij (DSM) out of the back.

Vollering’s kick with 3.7km to the top of the climb, and15km to go to the finish, saw Rooijakkers, Cavalli and Baril go with the leader’s jersey. Third overall, Kristen Faulkner (BikeEchange-Jayco), tried to drag it back together, which she did successfully.

The gradient lessened leaving 11 riders looking at each other. It was a couple of kilometers until the next move as a few jabs came from Cavalli, Vollering and Baril, with this dig saw Rooijakkers momentarily distanced with 13km to go.

Rooijakkers had to put in a huge effort to jump over the top of Labous to latch herself back onto the leading trio with Labous making it a group of five.

Those five went over the top of the final climb with 12km to go. Vollering used her descending skills to gap the rest with Rooijakkers showing that descending is still a weakness of hers.

Cavalli managed to bring Vollering back to make it a four woman group at the base of the climb with 6km to go as Rooijakkers was distanced, but a big effort meant she got back in contact as the race entered Eibar.

Rooijakkers launched her sprint very early with 800 meters to go but Vollering tracked her, as Labous started to struggle with 500m to go.

Vollering started her sprint around Rooijakkers with 250m to go, with Baril able to just about stay in touch with her as Cavalli managed third on the day.

When asked if she thinks she can now win the race tomorrow after her two stage wins, Vollering said: “Yeah, I hope I can keep the yellow jersey tomorrow, that would be great.

“The heat was also a big factor in today’s stage with salt marks being visible on most of the riders jerseys in the latter part of the day but it didn’t faze the Dutch women “I felt really good. At the beginning of the stage I felt really warm but I kept in mind that the whole bunch is also warm so I tried to not think too much about it.”

The final stage of the race is around the city of San Sebastian or, in Basque Donostia, in an almost carbon copy of the Clasica San Sebastian over 139.8km, with Vollering holding a 22 second lead over Rooijakkers.