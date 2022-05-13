Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 1 in Labastida

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won the uphill sprint to take stage 1 of Itzulia Women, beating breakaway companions Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) into second and third.

After a tough day in the hilly Basque countryside, Vollering and Rooijakkers joined an attack from Kristen Faulkner in the closing 20km of the race. The trio stayed away to the line before Vollering executed the perfect sprint on the uphill finish in Labastida.

Vollering now leads the general classification by two seconds over Roojakkers, with the main peloton finishing 41 seconds down.

“It was a really hard one,” Vollering said at the finish. “After the downhill, we went away in a little group with my teammate Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] in it, Lucinda [Brand], and Elise Chabbey. It was a really nice break, but we couldn’t make it into the final. And then I thought ‘okay, I need to try to recover then find a quick moment to attack again’ and I found a good moment.

“Pauliena came with me, which was really nice because she is a really nice person to have in the break, she’s always riding with you so it was a really nice break with her.

“I expected Pauliena to make it a long sprint, and she went already before the corner, but I tried to keep my head cool and get over her again, and I made it. It’s a really nice finish, I like it, so it was good for me. It’s nice to be in the leader’s jersey tomorrow.”

How it happened

A peloton of 112 rolled out of Vitoria Gasteiz, the capital of the Basque Country, on Friday morning for the first edition of Itzulia Women. As the first stage race on the 2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar, 12 WorldTeams were on the start line in Vitoria, with only Jumbo Visma and Uno-X Pro Cycling opting to miss the weekend of racing.

UAE Team ADQ was missing, despite initially being on the start list, after several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

After a neutralized start, the peloton headed into the countryside to tackle 106km of undulating road and three categorized climbs.

Indicative of the tough weekend ahead, the first categorized climb of the race came at the very start, with the road beginning to rise as soon as the flag dropped. Despite the early opportunity to launch a move, the peloton remained together over the 5k Zaldiaran climb. Rooijakkers took charge at the front of the peloton to claim the first mountains classification points of the day,

In fact, it took more than an hour and 30km of racing before a breakaway got away. The break was comprised of Mireia Benito (Massi Tactic), Anastasia Lebedeva (Eneicat RBH), Prisca Savi (Bepink), and Cristina Tonetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). The quartet had a lead of 30 seconds with 75km still to race.

Entering the 60km finishing loop – which also featured the two big climbs of the day – a slowing in the peloton allowed the break’s advantage to stretch out to three minutes, but this quickly began to fall again over the category 2 Mirador de Rivas climb.

Despite shrinking to three after Lebvedeva was dropped, the break survived over the top of the Mirador de Rivas, but the peloton was closing in quickly as the next climb started. Benito held on the longest, in search of mountain classification points, but was caught 2km from the top of the climb.

After two big climbs in quick succession, the peloton was already significantly reduced as the race entered the final 40km. SD Worx was active on the front of the group before the crest of the climb, but it was a well-timed launch from Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) that claimed first place over the third categorized climb of the day.

Led by Chabbey’s effort, a four-rider leading group emerged with a slim advantage on the descent: Chabbey, Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), and the SD Worx duo of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Vollering. The quartet worked well together, but with FDJ, Team DSM, and BikeExchange-Jayco all pulling behind, the gap hovered around the 15-second mark for several kilometers.

The leaders stayed away through Laguardia to contest the second intermediate sprint, with Brand taking the points and an important three bonus seconds. The breakaway worked well together and held onto a lead for over 10km, but with a strong and motivated contingent of riders in the chasing peloton, the race came back together to a reduced bunch with 18km to go.

Niamh Fisher-Black(SD Worx , Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) all attempted counterattacks after the catch, but it was BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kristen Faulkner who managed to get ahead. With only a small gap between the leader and the chasing group, Vollering and Rooijakkers bridged to Faulkner and the added firepower stretched the lead out to 30 seconds going into the final 10km.

Despite the best efforts behind, the trio’s lead only increased as the finish line approached as it looked to be a battle between the leaders for victory.

As the road rose up towards the finish, it was Rooijakkers who led the sprint out going into the final corner but Vollering was tight on her wheel as Faulkner drifted behind. The better sprinter of the two, Vollering put in an injection of pace in the final hundred meters to come round Rooijakkers and win by a bike length, with Faulkner two seconds back in third. The peloton finished 41 seconds down on Vollering’s time with Liane Lippert (DSM) taking the sprint for fourth.

The combination of bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint point and at the finish line means Vollering leads the general classification by six seconds over Rooijakkers, 10 over Faulkner, and 50 over fourth-placed Lucinda Brand, who also took bonus seconds on the road.

The climbing will ramp up again on tomorrow’s stage, with no fewer than six categorized climbs facing the peloton on the 118km route loop starting and finishing in Mallabia.

Itzulia Women Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx2:55:17
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:02
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:41
5SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:41
6MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:41
7SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:41
8CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:41
9AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:41
10FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:41
11PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:41
12PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:41
13MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:41
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:41
15GILL NadineSopela Women's Team0:41
16BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:41
17MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:41
18BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:41
19LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:41
20DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:41
21CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:41
22WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:41
23STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:41
24KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:41
25HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:41
26BIRIUKOVA YuliiaArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:41
27SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:41
28MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health0:41
29ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
30GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:56
31HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:56
32PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:56
33BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:56
34CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:56
35DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:56
36VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:56
37CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:56
38MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:56
39ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:56
40DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:56
41BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:56
42CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health0:56
43VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:56
44BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM0:56
45COSTON MorganeArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:56
46KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:56
47THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:56
48BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi0:56
49GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team0:56
50ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:56
51SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango0:56
52LECHNER CorinnaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:56
53COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team0:56
54DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 0:56
55TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:56
56CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:56
57GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango0:56
58OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:56
59VITILLO MatildeBepink 0:56
60ORTEGA PatriciaSopela Women's Team0:56
61PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:56
62CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:56
63HONSINGER ClaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:56
64BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:56
65SAVI PriscaBepink 0:56
66LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global0:56
67STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:56
68QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 0:56
69GUDERZO TatianaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:56
70GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi0:56
71BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:56
72RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health0:56
73FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global0:56
74JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:56
75BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:56
76SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:56
77VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:56
78NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:56
79OSTOLAZA UsoaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi0:56
80AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team0:56
81COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team0:56
82ALLIN PaulineArkéa Pro Cycling Team0:56
83GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:56
84LEBEDEVA AnastasiaEneicat - RBH Global0:56
85DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:56
86ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi0:56
87EKLUND NathalieMassi - Tactic Women Team0:56
88RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:56
89ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:56
90MAIA MelissaBizkaia Durango17:00
91YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health17:00
92BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo17:00
93GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team17:00
94STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team17:00
95BELOKI IrantzuLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi17:00
96VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo17:00
97HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo17:00
98TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango17:00
99BASILICO ValentinaBepink 17:00
100CAMPOS DanielaBizkaia Durango17:00
101GOMES SofiaMassi - Tactic Women Team17:00
102GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi17:00
103MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo17:00
104TAN Chelsie Wei ShiTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:00
105HINAULT MaryanneArkéa Pro Cycling Team17:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx2:55:05
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:06
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:10
4BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:50
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:52
6LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:53
7SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
8SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
9CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:53
10AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx31
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing20
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
4MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx14
5LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM14
6SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
7BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo10
8TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo10
9SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing8
11AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing7
12SAVI PriscaBepink 6
13FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx6
14PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing5
15PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team4
16BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team4
17MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM3
18EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
19GILL NadineSopela Women's Team1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team6
2CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
3TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo4
4ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing3
5EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
6COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team2
7SAVI PriscaBepink 2
8MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1
9PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx8:47:13
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:00
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:02
4Team DSM0:41
5FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:56
6EF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:02
7Trek - Segafredo9:15
8Movistar Team9:15
9Massi - Tactic Women Team12:09
10Valcar - Travel & Service13:21
11Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad13:21
12Human Powered Health13:21
13Arkéa Pro Cycling Team17:02
14Sopela Women's Team21:08
15Top Girls Fassa Bortolo25:25
16Bepink 25:47
17Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi29:06
18Liv Racing Xstra29:06
19Bizkaia Durango33:43
20Eneicat - RBH Global37:25

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

