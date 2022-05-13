Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 1 in Labastida

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won the uphill sprint to take stage 1 of Itzulia Women, beating breakaway companions Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) into second and third.

After a tough day in the hilly Basque countryside, Vollering and Rooijakkers joined an attack from Kristen Faulkner in the closing 20km of the race. The trio stayed away to the line before Vollering executed the perfect sprint on the uphill finish in Labastida.

Vollering now leads the general classification by two seconds over Roojakkers, with the main peloton finishing 41 seconds down.

“It was a really hard one,” Vollering said at the finish. “After the downhill, we went away in a little group with my teammate Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] in it, Lucinda [Brand], and Elise Chabbey. It was a really nice break, but we couldn’t make it into the final. And then I thought ‘okay, I need to try to recover then find a quick moment to attack again’ and I found a good moment.

“Pauliena came with me, which was really nice because she is a really nice person to have in the break, she’s always riding with you so it was a really nice break with her.

“I expected Pauliena to make it a long sprint, and she went already before the corner, but I tried to keep my head cool and get over her again, and I made it. It’s a really nice finish, I like it, so it was good for me. It’s nice to be in the leader’s jersey tomorrow.”

How it happened

A peloton of 112 rolled out of Vitoria Gasteiz, the capital of the Basque Country, on Friday morning for the first edition of Itzulia Women. As the first stage race on the 2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar, 12 WorldTeams were on the start line in Vitoria, with only Jumbo Visma and Uno-X Pro Cycling opting to miss the weekend of racing.

UAE Team ADQ was missing, despite initially being on the start list, after several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

After a neutralized start, the peloton headed into the countryside to tackle 106km of undulating road and three categorized climbs.

Indicative of the tough weekend ahead, the first categorized climb of the race came at the very start, with the road beginning to rise as soon as the flag dropped. Despite the early opportunity to launch a move, the peloton remained together over the 5k Zaldiaran climb. Rooijakkers took charge at the front of the peloton to claim the first mountains classification points of the day,

In fact, it took more than an hour and 30km of racing before a breakaway got away. The break was comprised of Mireia Benito (Massi Tactic), Anastasia Lebedeva (Eneicat RBH), Prisca Savi (Bepink), and Cristina Tonetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). The quartet had a lead of 30 seconds with 75km still to race.

Entering the 60km finishing loop – which also featured the two big climbs of the day – a slowing in the peloton allowed the break’s advantage to stretch out to three minutes, but this quickly began to fall again over the category 2 Mirador de Rivas climb.

Despite shrinking to three after Lebvedeva was dropped, the break survived over the top of the Mirador de Rivas, but the peloton was closing in quickly as the next climb started. Benito held on the longest, in search of mountain classification points, but was caught 2km from the top of the climb.

After two big climbs in quick succession, the peloton was already significantly reduced as the race entered the final 40km. SD Worx was active on the front of the group before the crest of the climb, but it was a well-timed launch from Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) that claimed first place over the third categorized climb of the day.

Led by Chabbey’s effort, a four-rider leading group emerged with a slim advantage on the descent: Chabbey, Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), and the SD Worx duo of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Vollering. The quartet worked well together, but with FDJ, Team DSM, and BikeExchange-Jayco all pulling behind, the gap hovered around the 15-second mark for several kilometers.

The leaders stayed away through Laguardia to contest the second intermediate sprint, with Brand taking the points and an important three bonus seconds. The breakaway worked well together and held onto a lead for over 10km, but with a strong and motivated contingent of riders in the chasing peloton, the race came back together to a reduced bunch with 18km to go.

Niamh Fisher-Black(SD Worx , Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) all attempted counterattacks after the catch, but it was BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kristen Faulkner who managed to get ahead. With only a small gap between the leader and the chasing group, Vollering and Rooijakkers bridged to Faulkner and the added firepower stretched the lead out to 30 seconds going into the final 10km.

Despite the best efforts behind, the trio’s lead only increased as the finish line approached as it looked to be a battle between the leaders for victory.

As the road rose up towards the finish, it was Rooijakkers who led the sprint out going into the final corner but Vollering was tight on her wheel as Faulkner drifted behind. The better sprinter of the two, Vollering put in an injection of pace in the final hundred meters to come round Rooijakkers and win by a bike length, with Faulkner two seconds back in third. The peloton finished 41 seconds down on Vollering’s time with Liane Lippert (DSM) taking the sprint for fourth.

The combination of bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint point and at the finish line means Vollering leads the general classification by six seconds over Rooijakkers, 10 over Faulkner, and 50 over fourth-placed Lucinda Brand, who also took bonus seconds on the road.

The climbing will ramp up again on tomorrow’s stage, with no fewer than six categorized climbs facing the peloton on the 118km route loop starting and finishing in Mallabia.