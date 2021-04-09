Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Mikkel Honoré best of the surviving breakaway

Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the best of the day on stage 5 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country. Teammate Josef Černý came across the finish line right on his shoulder after the two powered in the final 5 kilometers in team time trial fashion.

Trek Segafredo’s Julien Bernard trailed behind for third, not able to stick on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step wheels in the lumpy stage finale.

Brandon McNulty spent his first full day in the race leader’s jersey, finishing with the same time as Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard (both Jumbo-Visma) in second and third, respectively. The American leads the race by 23 seconds going into the final, climb-heavy stage.

Mikkel Honoré, Josef Černý, and Julian Bernard stayed away all day on stage 5 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

How it happened

A six-man break escaped early, and the peloton seemed content to let Bernard, Honoré, Černý, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) have a long leash through 70km to go.

Halving the distance, but not the time, the main bunch took out 45 seconds from the remaining five escapees. Leknessund was shed from the break as he found the tempo tough to handle.

It appeared as the front of the race would be brought back, as with 35km to go, the advantage dwindled to just 45 seconds, and the chasers could see the back of the caravan escorting the breakaway.

With a surge, the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders snapped the elastic on the break, and only Bernard responded, taking nearly a kilometer to make the move up to the head of the race.

Animators Alex Aranburu and Omar Fraile (both Astana-Premier Tech) went off the front at 26km to go. With local road knowledge, the two attacked a very technical section of roadway getting away from the frenetic main peloton.

The Astana riders stepped on the accelerator, and it looked like they would make the bridge up to the three on the front, blowing by the remains of the break which were absorbed into a peloton that had not yet organized a dedicated chase.

Under the 20km kite the three in the front raced, with the lone Trek-Segafredo rider appearing to struggle with the pace set by the Wolfpack riders which had again stretched a lead to more than a minute-and-a-half. Behind them, the two Astana riders neither made up distance nor dropped back to the chasing yellow jersey group.

In full chase mode with some 12km to go, the big group brought back both Fraile and Aranburu, as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was seen on the front.

A small rise with 5km to go served as a launch point for the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. Honoré lit up his jets, and Černý quickly followed, immediately distancing Bernard who was already on the rivet.

Team time trialing the final 4km, Honoré and Černý traded pulls further distancing Bernard.

Černý sat up in the final 20m so that Honoré could take the top step on the podium, while Bernard was able to hold the chasing bunch at bay to take third.

Some 10 seconds behind, Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the dash for best of the rest.