Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Mikkel Honoré best of the surviving breakaway
Brandon McNulty maintains the overall race lead with one stage remaining.
Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the best of the day on stage 5 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country. Teammate Josef Černý came across the finish line right on his shoulder after the two powered in the final 5 kilometers in team time trial fashion.
Trek Segafredo’s Julien Bernard trailed behind for third, not able to stick on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step wheels in the lumpy stage finale.
Brandon McNulty spent his first full day in the race leader’s jersey, finishing with the same time as Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard (both Jumbo-Visma) in second and third, respectively. The American leads the race by 23 seconds going into the final, climb-heavy stage.
How it happened
A six-man break escaped early, and the peloton seemed content to let Bernard, Honoré, Černý, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) have a long leash through 70km to go.
Halving the distance, but not the time, the main bunch took out 45 seconds from the remaining five escapees. Leknessund was shed from the break as he found the tempo tough to handle.
It appeared as the front of the race would be brought back, as with 35km to go, the advantage dwindled to just 45 seconds, and the chasers could see the back of the caravan escorting the breakaway.
With a surge, the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders snapped the elastic on the break, and only Bernard responded, taking nearly a kilometer to make the move up to the head of the race.
Animators Alex Aranburu and Omar Fraile (both Astana-Premier Tech) went off the front at 26km to go. With local road knowledge, the two attacked a very technical section of roadway getting away from the frenetic main peloton.
The Astana riders stepped on the accelerator, and it looked like they would make the bridge up to the three on the front, blowing by the remains of the break which were absorbed into a peloton that had not yet organized a dedicated chase.
Under the 20km kite the three in the front raced, with the lone Trek-Segafredo rider appearing to struggle with the pace set by the Wolfpack riders which had again stretched a lead to more than a minute-and-a-half. Behind them, the two Astana riders neither made up distance nor dropped back to the chasing yellow jersey group.
In full chase mode with some 12km to go, the big group brought back both Fraile and Aranburu, as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was seen on the front.
A small rise with 5km to go served as a launch point for the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. Honoré lit up his jets, and Černý quickly followed, immediately distancing Bernard who was already on the rivet.
Team time trialing the final 4km, Honoré and Černý traded pulls further distancing Bernard.
Černý sat up in the final 20m so that Honoré could take the top step on the podium, while Bernard was able to hold the chasing bunch at bay to take third.
Some 10 seconds behind, Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the dash for best of the rest.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:39:54
|2
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|4
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28
|5
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:28
|6
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|8
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|9
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:28
|10
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|11
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|12
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:28
|13
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:28
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:28
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|16
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:28
|17
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:28
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|19
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28
|20
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:28
|21
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|22
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|24
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|26
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28
|27
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|28
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|30
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|31
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:28
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:28
|33
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|34
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:28
|36
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:28
|37
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|38
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|39
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|40
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|41
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|42
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28
|43
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|44
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:28
|45
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:28
|46
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|47
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|48
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:28
|49
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|50
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|51
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:28
|52
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28
|53
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|54
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|55
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|56
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|57
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|58
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28
|59
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|60
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:28
|61
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|62
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:28
|63
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|64
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:28
|65
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|66
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:28
|67
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|68
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:28
|69
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:28
|70
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|71
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28
|72
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|73
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|74
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28
|75
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|76
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|77
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|78
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:28
|79
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|80
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|81
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|82
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|83
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|84
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|85
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|86
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|87
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|88
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|89
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|90
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|91
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:28
|92
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|93
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|94
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:45
|95
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|96
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:06
|97
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06
|98
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|99
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|100
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06
|101
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|102
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|103
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11
|104
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|105
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28
|106
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:30
|107
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30
|108
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30
|109
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30
|110
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|111
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30
|112
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:30
|113
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|114
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:07
|115
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:37
|116
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41
|117
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41
|118
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:41
|119
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:45
|120
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:11
|121
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:11
|122
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:21
|123
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:22
|124
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:27
|125
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:20
|126
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20
|127
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:20
|128
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:09
|129
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|130
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:31
|131
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:47
|132
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:50
|133
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|6:50
|134
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:50
|135
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|6:50
|136
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|6:50
|137
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:50
|138
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:50
|139
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:50
|140
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:50
|141
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|6:50
|142
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|6:50
|143
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:50
|144
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:50
|145
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:09
|146
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|10:39
|147
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:39
|148
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:01
|149
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:01
|150
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:01
|151
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|11:01
|152
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:01
|153
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:41
|154
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:41
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:05:43
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|9
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:44
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|17
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:58
|18
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|19
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:02
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:33
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:21
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:04
|24
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:12
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:34
|26
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:36
|27
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:46
|28
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:52
|29
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:08
|30
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:57
|31
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:10
|32
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:07
|33
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:35
|34
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:45
|35
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:36
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:45
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:10
|38
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:26
|39
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|12:49
|40
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:58
|41
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:12
|42
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|13:17
|43
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:52
|44
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:21
|45
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:22
|46
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:05
|47
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:22
|48
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:57
|49
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:44
|50
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:48
|51
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:14
|52
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:21
|53
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:38
|54
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|19:48
|55
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:15
|56
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:20
|57
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:21
|58
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:55
|59
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:46
|60
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|21:56
|61
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|22:01
|62
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:02
|63
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:52
|64
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:53
|65
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:54
|66
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:26
|67
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|24:09
|68
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:26
|69
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:44
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:04
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:23
|72
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:25
|73
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|25:59
|74
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|75
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:12
|76
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:17
|77
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:19
|78
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:31
|79
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:57
|80
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|27:00
|81
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|27:49
|82
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:31
|83
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:36
|84
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:05
|85
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|29:12
|86
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:12
|87
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:30
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:31
|89
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:41
|90
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:56
|91
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:09
|92
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|31:01
|93
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:07
|94
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:16
|95
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:23
|96
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|31:30
|97
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:45
|98
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:35
|99
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32:39
|100
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:01
|101
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:04
|102
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|33:28
|103
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:04
|104
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:22
|105
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|34:32
|106
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|34:38
|107
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:29
|108
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:37
|109
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:38
|110
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:50
|111
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:27
|112
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:22
|113
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|37:44
|114
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|38:15
|115
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:44
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|38:48
|117
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:50
|118
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|38:52
|119
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:20
|120
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|39:36
|121
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:38
|122
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:39
|123
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|39:47
|124
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:36
|125
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:27
|126
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|41:36
|127
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|41:51
|128
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:52
|129
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|42:52
|130
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|42:57
|131
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|43:11
|132
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|43:31
|133
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:34
|134
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:28
|135
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44:28
|136
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:39
|137
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:21
|138
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:48
|139
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|48:27
|140
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49:29
|141
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49:50
|142
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:13
|143
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50:56
|144
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|51:07
|145
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|51:22
|146
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|51:31
|147
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51:35
|148
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|52:07
|149
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:11
|150
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53:16
|151
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53:43
|152
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|55:33
|153
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:23
|154
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|63
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|5
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|37
|6
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|28
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|11
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24
|13
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|15
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20
|16
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|17
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|18
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|19
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|20
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|21
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|23
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|24
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|27
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|28
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|29
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12
|30
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|32
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|10
|33
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|34
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|35
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|36
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|9
|37
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|38
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|39
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|40
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|41
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|42
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|5
|43
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|44
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|45
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|46
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4
|47
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4
|48
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|49
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|50
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|2
|51
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|53
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|54
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:05:43
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:58
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:04
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:10
|10
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:45
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:58
|12
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:12
|13
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:05
|14
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:21
|15
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:15
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:21
|17
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:55
|18
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:54
|19
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:26
|20
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|25:59
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|22
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:19
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|27:49
|24
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:07
|25
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:16
|26
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|31:30
|27
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:45
|28
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:01
|29
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|33:28
|30
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:04
|31
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:38
|32
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:50
|33
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:27
|34
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:22
|35
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|37:44
|36
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|38:15
|37
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:50
|38
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:20
|39
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|39:36
|40
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:38
|41
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:52
|42
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|42:57
|43
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:28
|44
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:48
|45
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|48:27
|46
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51:35
|47
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53:16
|48
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:23
|49
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:22
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|2
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|7
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|11
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|15
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|16
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|17
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|19
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|21
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|23
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|24
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|27
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.