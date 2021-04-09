Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Mikkel Honoré best of the surviving breakaway

Brandon McNulty maintains the overall race lead with one stage remaining.

Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the best of the day on stage 5 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country. Teammate Josef Černý came across the finish line right on his shoulder after the two powered in the final 5 kilometers in team time trial fashion.

Trek Segafredo’s Julien Bernard trailed behind for third, not able to stick on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step wheels in the lumpy stage finale.

Brandon McNulty spent his first full day in the race leader’s jersey, finishing with the same time as Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard (both Jumbo-Visma) in second and third, respectively. The American leads the race by 23 seconds going into the final, climb-heavy stage.

Mikkel Honoré, Josef Černý, and Julian Bernard stayed away all day on stage 5 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

How it happened

A six-man break escaped early, and the peloton seemed content to let Bernard, Honoré, Černý, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) have a long leash through 70km to go.

Halving the distance, but not the time, the main bunch took out 45 seconds from the remaining five escapees. Leknessund was shed from the break as he found the tempo tough to handle.

It appeared as the front of the race would be brought back, as with 35km to go, the advantage dwindled to just 45 seconds, and the chasers could see the back of the caravan escorting the breakaway.

With a surge, the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders snapped the elastic on the break, and only Bernard responded, taking nearly a kilometer to make the move up to the head of the race.

Animators Alex Aranburu and Omar Fraile (both Astana-Premier Tech) went off the front at 26km to go. With local road knowledge, the two attacked a very technical section of roadway getting away from the frenetic main peloton.

The Astana riders stepped on the accelerator, and it looked like they would make the bridge up to the three on the front, blowing by the remains of the break which were absorbed into a peloton that had not yet organized a dedicated chase.

Under the 20km kite the three in the front raced, with the lone Trek-Segafredo rider appearing to struggle with the pace set by the Wolfpack riders which had again stretched a lead to more than a minute-and-a-half. Behind them, the two Astana riders neither made up distance nor dropped back to the chasing yellow jersey group.

In full chase mode with some 12km to go, the big group brought back both Fraile and Aranburu, as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was seen on the front.

A small rise with 5km to go served as a launch point for the two Deceuninck-Quick-Step riders. Honoré lit up his jets, and Černý quickly followed, immediately distancing Bernard who was already on the rivet.

Team time trialing the final 4km, Honoré and Černý traded pulls further distancing Bernard.

Černý sat up in the final 20m so that Honoré could take the top step on the podium, while Bernard was able to hold the chasing bunch at bay to take third.

Some 10 seconds behind, Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the dash for best of the rest.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:39:54
2ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:17
4IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation0:28
5CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:28
6OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:28
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
8SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
9CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:28
10POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:28
11EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:28
12ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:28
13TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:28
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:28
15KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:28
16VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:28
17HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:28
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
19SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:28
20COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:28
21SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:28
22ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
24MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:28
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:28
26GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:28
27CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:28
28KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:28
30OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
31LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:28
32BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:28
33VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
34SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:28
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:28
36SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:28
37ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:28
38EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
39KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:28
40VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
41BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:28
42BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:28
43LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:28
44FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:28
45EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:28
46OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH0:28
47PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:28
48ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:28
49BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:28
50BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
51DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:28
52ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:28
53YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:28
54LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
55FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
56MAS EnricMovistar Team0:28
57TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
58LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28
59CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:28
60BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:28
61ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:28
62HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:28
63EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:28
64AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma0:28
65CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:28
66CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:28
67DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:28
68PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:28
69ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:28
70PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:28
71MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:28
72HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:28
73GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team0:28
74MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:28
75O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:28
76MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH0:28
77MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:28
78FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:28
79ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:28
80RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
81POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:28
82MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:28
83NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:28
84FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
85LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:28
86RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:28
87GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:28
88NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:28
89FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team0:28
90PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious0:28
91CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:28
92ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:28
93HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
94PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:45
95SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:06
96BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:06
97DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:06
98CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06
99LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:06
100GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:06
101SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:06
102MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:06
103SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:11
104CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:26
105CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:28
106CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:30
107VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:30
108MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:30
109GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:30
110HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30
111DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers1:30
112VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:30
113SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
114FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:07
115NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:37
116VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious2:41
117CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious2:41
118CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:41
119GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:45
120RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech3:11
121ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:11
122DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:21
123AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:22
124SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:27
125HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation4:20
126DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:20
127JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:20
128SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe6:09
129PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma6:29
130ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:31
131OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:47
132LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:50
133GALL FelixTeam DSM6:50
134JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi6:50
135OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH6:50
136CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal6:50
137HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo6:50
138GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step6:50
139BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe6:50
140DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:50
141GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal6:50
142CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH6:50
143CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:50
144GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma6:50
145LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:09
146MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal10:39
147EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:39
148ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11:01
149CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo11:01
150IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:01
151HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange11:01
152LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:01
153HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:41
154CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation11:41
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates 16:05:43
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:23
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:36
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:43
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:02
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:07
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:13
9IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:15
10LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
11VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:32
13HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:42
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:44
15CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:44
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:52
17VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:58
18KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
19LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2:02
20CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:33
21FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:21
22MAS EnricMovistar Team3:35
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:04
24ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:12
25OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma4:34
26BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
27LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:46
28HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:52
29CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:08
30ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6:57
31DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:10
32ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10:07
33EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:35
34DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers10:45
35GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:36
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:45
37RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie12:10
38MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates12:26
39EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH12:49
40HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:58
41FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:12
42NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange13:17
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team13:52
44MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:21
45EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo14:22
46AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma16:05
47TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma17:22
48ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:57
49LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:44
50HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:48
51DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers19:14
52PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:21
53POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates19:38
54COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM19:48
55MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi20:15
56DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20:20
57LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo20:21
58PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team20:55
59FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team21:46
60MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH21:56
61VERONA CarlosMovistar Team22:01
62SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie22:02
63WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team22:52
64SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step22:53
65OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:54
66PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:26
67GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange24:09
68NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation24:26
69GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers24:44
70FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech25:04
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo25:23
72IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation25:25
73MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal25:59
74CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:11
75HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation26:12
76CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26:17
77CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:19
78MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo26:31
79CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:57
80NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH27:00
81OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal27:49
82LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech28:31
83CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo28:36
84SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo29:05
85CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH29:12
86CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step29:12
87SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ29:30
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:31
89ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious29:41
90MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi29:56
91EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:09
92SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team31:01
93HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:07
94ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe31:16
95GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie31:23
96RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team31:30
97CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi31:45
98SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ32:35
99JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi32:39
100BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie33:01
101LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ33:04
102ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma33:28
103BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:04
104VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious34:22
105DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal34:32
106TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM34:38
107GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team35:29
108KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo35:37
109BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:38
110SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe35:50
111BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:27
112PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious37:22
113LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM37:44
114GALL FelixTeam DSM38:15
115CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates38:44
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange38:48
117GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step38:50
118CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team38:52
119DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech39:20
120GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal39:36
121BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma39:38
122RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech39:39
123SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange39:47
124ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step40:36
125SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers41:27
126OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH41:36
127MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal41:51
128VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ42:52
129ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team42:52
130CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH42:57
131FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS43:11
132OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH43:31
133CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious43:34
134SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:28
135ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi44:28
136HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma45:39
137CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation46:21
138GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma47:48
139CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal48:27
140ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA49:29
141ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi49:50
142ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ50:13
143AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers50:56
144HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange51:07
145HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal51:22
146HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo51:31
147LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA51:35
148PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma52:07
149BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe53:11
150DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux53:16
151IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:43
152LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS55:33
153CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo57:23
154EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma66
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates63
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates42
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma38
5ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech37
6BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo32
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step29
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team28
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27
11YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers27
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ24
13ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step24
14LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
15FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech20
16SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe18
17BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation18
18SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17
19KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step17
20ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16
21GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14
22LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14
23FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
24IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation14
25CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange13
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe12
27HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
28MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi12
29CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12
30O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
32NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH10
33LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
34CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10
35OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal10
36TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM9
37SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
38VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step7
39HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
40CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo7
41AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6
42EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH5
43LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4
44HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
45ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
46CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4
47GALL FelixTeam DSM4
48FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech3
49GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
50VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM2
51PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech2
53KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
54CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates 16:05:43
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:43
4VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:42
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:52
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:58
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:04
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:10
10DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers10:45
11HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:58
12FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:12
13AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma16:05
14PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:21
15MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi20:15
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo20:21
17PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team20:55
18OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:54
19PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:26
20MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal25:59
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:11
22CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:19
23OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal27:49
24HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:07
25ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe31:16
26RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team31:30
27CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi31:45
28BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie33:01
29ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma33:28
30BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:04
31BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:38
32SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe35:50
33BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:27
34PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious37:22
35LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM37:44
36GALL FelixTeam DSM38:15
37GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step38:50
38DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech39:20
39GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal39:36
40BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma39:38
41VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ42:52
42CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH42:57
43SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:28
44GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma47:48
45CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal48:27
46LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA51:35
47DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux53:16
48CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo57:23
49EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14:22
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates17
2HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma14
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates12
5LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10
6ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step8
7LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team7
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
11LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6
12VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5
15BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4
16VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
17IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
19CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
20HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2
21BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
23PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
24AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
27WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1
28CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

