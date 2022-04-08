Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Carlos Rodríguez solos to win from breakaway
Remco Evenepoel takes over GC lead, two seconds ahead of Daniel Martínez, as Primož Roglič slides to eighth.
Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) won a tough stage 5 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country, which finished on a very steep, wet climb to Mallabia.
This was Rodriguez’s first professional win.
Ineos Grenadiers teammate Daniel Martínez finished second on the stage, gapping new race-leader Remco Evenpoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the final 100m.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) found the slope and wet roads very tricky and failed to stay upright. With the finish line a handful of meters away, he had a minor tangle with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). While both racers were OK, they both had to run in their bikes over the final few meters to the line.
Vlasov and Vingegaard run to the finish after crashing 25 metres before the line pic.twitter.com/yY0W2BYvzw
— the Inner Ring (@inrng) April 8, 2022
Asked what happened on the stage, the previous overall leader and twice overall winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) indicated the result was strategic.
“It happened as we had planned,” Roglič said.
How it happened
Four men had rode off the front, including Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco), and were leading the race.
On an off-camber, bend to the left at 65km to go, Hamiton went off the side of a road and fell into a ravine. He appeared to be ok, but had to be taken away in an ambulance, forcing him to abandon the race.
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Rodríguez, and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) were the remaining three in the break that was 3:00 up the road.
Some 8km later, Elissonde was dropped. He linked up with Sergio Samitier (Movistar Team) and the two drifted back to the main bunch, and drifted back to the main bunch with 35km to go.
On the front, Soler did most of the work. He started the stage just 1:08 back of the overall race lead.
Behind, Evenepoel sought to grab control of the overall lead. He attacked and brought with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Aleksander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Martínez, Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), and stage 4 winner Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious). Race-leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) failed to respond and did not make this late-race selection.
This strong group got within 30 seconds of the two on the front, causing Rodríguez to attack and drop Soler. The Movistar rider was brought to heel by the chasers at 8.2km to go.
Over the successive 6km, Rodriguez maintained his half-minute lead, while the chasers built a 60-second gap behind them to the group with Roglič and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
The final few hundred meters were on a rain-slicked surface, and Martínez stayed in the saddle for optimal traction, as he wove side-to-side in the closing distance to take a career-significant win.
The Saturday finale will feature seven climbs — three of which are rated category 1 — across the 135.7km route between Eibar and Arrate.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:07:09
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:11
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:11
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:11
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|9
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38
|10
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:07
|11
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:07
|12
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|13
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11
|14
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:11
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11
|16
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:15
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15
|18
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:15
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:15
|20
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15
|21
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|22
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15
|23
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:22
|24
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:22
|25
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27
|26
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27
|27
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27
|28
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:27
|29
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27
|30
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:27
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:27
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44
|33
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:00
|35
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:25
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|37
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38
|38
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:19
|39
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:19
|40
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:21
|41
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|3:21
|42
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:21
|43
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:21
|44
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:30
|45
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:42
|46
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:01
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|6:30
|48
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:30
|49
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:30
|50
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:30
|51
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:30
|52
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:30
|53
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:30
|54
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|6:30
|55
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:30
|56
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6:30
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|6:30
|58
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:30
|59
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:30
|60
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:22
|61
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|9:22
|62
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:22
|63
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:22
|64
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:22
|65
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:22
|66
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:22
|67
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|10:50
|68
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:01
|69
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|13:01
|70
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:01
|71
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:01
|72
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:01
|73
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:01
|74
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:01
|75
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|13:01
|76
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:01
|77
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:01
|78
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:01
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|13:01
|80
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:13
|81
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:14
|82
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:26
|83
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|13:30
|84
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:34
|85
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|20:34
|86
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|20:34
|87
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|20:34
|88
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|20:34
|89
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:37
|90
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:37
|91
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:40
|92
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|20:40
|93
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|20:40
|94
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:40
|95
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:40
|96
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:40
|97
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|20:40
|98
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:40
|99
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:40
|100
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:40
|101
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:40
|102
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:40
|103
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:40
|104
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:40
|105
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:49
|106
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:49
|107
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:51
|108
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|20:51
|109
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|20:51
|110
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:51
|111
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|20:51
|112
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:51
|113
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:51
|114
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:51
|115
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|20:51
|116
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|21:01
|117
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|21:21
|118
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|21:21
|119
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21:22
|120
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:26
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:12:29
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:21
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:05
|9
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:15
|10
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:30
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|12
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:39
|13
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:52
|15
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:40
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:10
|17
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:17
|18
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:17
|19
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:25
|20
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:30
|21
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:31
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:32
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:07
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:24
|26
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:25
|27
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|7:18
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7:38
|29
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:15
|30
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:59
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:00
|32
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:11
|33
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:50
|34
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|10:22
|35
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|12:00
|36
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|12:32
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12:38
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|12:55
|39
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:01
|40
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:43
|41
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:20
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:54
|43
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:50
|44
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:57
|45
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:50
|46
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:08
|47
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:26
|48
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:34
|49
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:08
|50
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:56
|51
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|20:59
|52
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|21:00
|53
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:11
|54
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:15
|55
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:22
|56
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:25
|57
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|25:09
|58
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:32
|59
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|26:12
|60
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:56
|61
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:00
|62
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|29:20
|63
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:52
|64
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|29:53
|65
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:01
|66
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:51
|67
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:20
|68
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|32:40
|69
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|32:54
|70
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|33:07
|71
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:48
|72
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:13
|73
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:20
|74
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35:39
|75
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:48
|76
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:24
|77
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|36:43
|78
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:53
|79
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|38:11
|80
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:16
|81
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|39:12
|82
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:13
|83
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|39:29
|84
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|40:04
|85
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40:41
|86
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:41
|87
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:48
|88
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|45:10
|89
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|45:19
|90
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:11
|91
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:12
|92
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|46:16
|93
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46:50
|94
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46:51
|95
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|47:09
|96
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|47:14
|97
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:24
|98
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:33
|99
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|47:51
|100
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|48:03
|101
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48:06
|102
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|48:12
|103
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:15
|104
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|49:14
|105
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:18
|106
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|49:40
|107
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|49:56
|108
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|50:01
|109
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|51:11
|110
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53:24
|111
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:57
|112
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|54:01
|113
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|54:02
|114
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:17
|115
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|56:46
|116
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:15
|117
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:00:13
|118
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:02:00
|119
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04:32
|120
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:06:01
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|51
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|7
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|32
|9
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|29
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|29
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|26
|12
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|24
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24
|15
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|16
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|20
|17
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|18
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18
|19
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|17
|20
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|22
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|25
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|28
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|29
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|30
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|31
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|32
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|33
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|4
|35
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|4
|38
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|39
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|40
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|4
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|42
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|43
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2
|44
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:12:29
|2
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:17
|3
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:30
|4
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:32
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:07
|6
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:25
|7
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|7:18
|8
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:43
|9
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:20
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:22
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:25
|12
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:20
|13
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35:39
|14
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:48
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|36:43
|16
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|38:11
|17
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:13
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|40:04
|19
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|45:10
|20
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|47:14
|21
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:24
|22
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|47:33
|23
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48:06
|24
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:15
|25
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|49:14
|26
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|49:40
|27
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|49:56
|28
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53:24
|29
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:57
|30
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:15
|31
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:02:00
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|27
|2
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|3
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|5
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|6
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|9
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|8
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|7
|9
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|11
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|15
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|16
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|3
|18
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|20
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|23
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1
|24
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|25
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:41:33
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:59
|3
|Movistar Team
|12:25
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:19
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:46
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:48
|7
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:57
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:51
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:30
|10
|Cofidis
|26:43
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|30:56
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:46
|13
|TotalEnergies
|37:26
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|37:52
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|38:38
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:28
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54:25
|18
|Israel - Premier Tech
|59:42
|19
|Team DSM
|1:09:48
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:12:39
|21
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:28:02
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.