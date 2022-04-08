Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Carlos Rodríguez solos to win from breakaway

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) won a tough stage 5 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country, which finished on a very steep, wet climb to Mallabia.

This was Rodriguez’s first professional win.

Ineos Grenadiers teammate Daniel Martínez finished second on the stage, gapping new race-leader Remco Evenpoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the final 100m.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) found the slope and wet roads very tricky and failed to stay upright. With the finish line a handful of meters away, he had a minor tangle with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). While both racers were OK, they both had to run in their bikes over the final few meters to the line.

Asked what happened on the stage, the previous overall leader and twice overall winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) indicated the result was strategic.

“It happened as we had planned,” Roglič said.

How it happened

Four men had rode off the front, including Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco), and were leading the race.

On an off-camber, bend to the left at 65km to go, Hamiton went off the side of a road and fell into a ravine. He appeared to be ok, but had to be taken away in an ambulance, forcing him to abandon the race.

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Rodríguez, and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) were the remaining three in the break that was 3:00 up the road.

Some 8km later, Elissonde was dropped. He linked up with Sergio Samitier (Movistar Team) and the two drifted back to the main bunch, and drifted back to the main bunch with 35km to go.

On the front, Soler did most of the work. He started the stage just 1:08 back of the overall race lead.

Behind, Evenepoel sought to grab control of the overall lead. He attacked and brought with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Aleksander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Martínez, Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), and stage 4 winner Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious). Race-leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) failed to respond and did not make this late-race selection.

This strong group got within 30 seconds of the two on the front, causing Rodríguez to attack and drop Soler. The Movistar rider was brought to heel by the chasers at 8.2km to go.

Over the successive 6km, Rodriguez maintained his half-minute lead, while the chasers built a 60-second gap behind them to the group with Roglič and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

The final few hundred meters were on a rain-slicked surface, and Martínez stayed in the saddle for optimal traction, as he wove side-to-side in the closing distance to take a career-significant win.

The Saturday finale will feature seven climbs — three of which are rated category 1 — across the 135.7km route between Eibar and Arrate.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:07:09
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:07
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:09
4IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:11
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:11
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:11
7VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:18
8VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:20
9SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:38
10BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:07
11GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:07
12YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:07
13GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:11
14VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:11
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:11
16WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:15
17ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:15
18GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:15
19ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:15
20POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:15
21BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:15
22CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:15
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:22
24LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:22
25MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:27
26LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:27
27BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:27
28NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:27
29BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27
30HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team1:27
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:27
32MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:44
33TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:54
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:00
35ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:25
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:27
37REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:38
38PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech3:19
39PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:19
40SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:21
41NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:21
42ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma3:21
43PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:21
44LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:30
45MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:42
46MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:01
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies6:30
48FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates6:30
49DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team6:30
50MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi6:30
51MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:30
52ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6:30
53PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6:30
54RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team6:30
55ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6:30
56OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6:30
57IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team6:30
58HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6:30
59MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:30
60FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers9:22
61HERRADA JoséCofidis9:22
62SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious9:22
63KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:22
64THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers9:22
65CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost9:22
66AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:22
67FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis10:50
68DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:01
69DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies13:01
70LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma13:01
71CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:01
72BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:01
73GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:01
74ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo13:01
75CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies13:01
76KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma13:01
77VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:01
78COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates13:01
79SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH13:01
80GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:13
81NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team13:14
82KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe13:26
83HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM13:30
84AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma20:34
85COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM20:34
86OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20:34
87MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH20:34
88CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal20:34
89ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious20:37
90SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20:37
91AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:40
92TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM20:40
93CHAMPION ThomasCofidis20:40
94ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi20:40
95EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma20:40
96ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ20:40
97NABERMAN TimTeam DSM20:40
98NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:40
99BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:40
100ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious20:40
101VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team20:40
102CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:40
103CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost20:40
104ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:40
105DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:49
106CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech20:49
107KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:51
108GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies20:51
109BOL JetseBurgos-BH20:51
110GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo20:51
111JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies20:51
112WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe20:51
113ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi20:51
114RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma20:51
115SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team20:51
116LAFAY VictorCofidis21:01
117CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH21:21
118LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma21:21
119DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech21:22
120NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team21:26
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:12:29
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:02
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:20
4IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:21
5VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:22
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:29
7MAS EnricMovistar Team0:37
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:05
9YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:15
10SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:30
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:33
12ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:39
13CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:49
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:52
15ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates3:40
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:10
17GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team4:17
18BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo4:17
19LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:25
20TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers4:30
21WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech4:31
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:32
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:33
24RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:07
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:24
26LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:25
27MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal7:18
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7:38
29GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:15
30ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ8:59
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost9:00
32ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:11
33BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:50
34NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH10:22
35RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies12:00
36IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team12:32
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12:38
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis12:55
39POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13:01
40ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma13:43
41PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team15:20
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious15:54
43HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team16:50
44THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16:57
45DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team17:50
46PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team18:08
47BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:26
48KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma19:34
49MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi20:08
50AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:56
51PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team20:59
52HERRADA JoséCofidis21:00
53MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates22:11
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious22:15
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious23:22
56VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:25
57MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team25:09
58FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25:32
59FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis26:12
60PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech26:56
61NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA28:00
62LAFAY VictorCofidis29:20
63PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious29:52
64DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies29:53
65SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:01
66ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo31:51
67FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers32:20
68HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech32:40
69CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost32:54
70RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team33:07
71DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ33:48
72GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo34:13
73ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious35:20
74ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi35:39
75MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:48
76KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:24
77COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates36:43
78GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:53
79JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies38:11
80CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:16
81SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost39:12
82ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma39:13
83TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM39:29
84SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH40:04
85ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi40:41
86BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo41:41
87ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious43:48
88LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma45:10
89CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team45:19
90KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe46:11
91GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe46:12
92CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies46:16
93NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team46:50
94DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46:51
95COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM47:09
96CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal47:14
97RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma47:24
98AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma47:33
99OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH47:51
100MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH48:03
101ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi48:06
102NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team48:12
103CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost48:15
104HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM49:14
105VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team49:18
106NABERMAN TimTeam DSM49:40
107CHAMPION ThomasCofidis49:56
108CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech50:01
109BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco51:11
110AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi53:24
111WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe53:57
112SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team54:01
113BOL JetseBurgos-BH54:02
114ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ54:17
115GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies56:46
116EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma59:15
117DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:00:13
118LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma1:02:00
119KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04:32
120CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:06:01
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team65
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers54
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma51
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious47
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe42
7RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers37
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis32
9SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates29
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ29
11VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma26
12YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers25
13MAS EnricMovistar Team24
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ24
15AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
16DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies20
17THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers18
18HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech18
19RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies17
20POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates16
21ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
22CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost14
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11
25MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi10
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9
27MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ8
28LAFAY VictorCofidis8
29BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6
30TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6
31BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6
32COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5
33GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team4
34IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4
35ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma4
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates4
37RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team4
38RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma4
39OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
40SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team4
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
42ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3
43WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2
44DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:12:29
2GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team4:17
3TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers4:30
4LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:32
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:07
6LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:25
7MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal7:18
8ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma13:43
9PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team15:20
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious23:22
11VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:25
12ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious35:20
13ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi35:39
14MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:48
15COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates36:43
16JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies38:11
17ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma39:13
18SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH40:04
19LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma45:10
20CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal47:14
21RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma47:24
22AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma47:33
23ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi48:06
24CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost48:15
25HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM49:14
26NABERMAN TimTeam DSM49:40
27CHAMPION ThomasCofidis49:56
28AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi53:24
29WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe53:57
30EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma59:15
31LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma1:02:00
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies27
2POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
3RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma12
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers10
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10
6OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH9
7THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers9
8LAFAY VictorCofidis7
9EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6
11YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
12FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates6
13VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma5
14BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3
15GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost3
16HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech3
17RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team3
18ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
19KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2
20ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
21FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers2
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1
23MAS EnricMovistar Team1
24GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
25ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 54:41:33
2Groupama - FDJ8:59
3Movistar Team12:25
4UAE Team Emirates14:19
5Jumbo-Visma16:46
6Bahrain - Victorious19:48
7Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:57
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA22:51
9Trek - Segafredo25:30
10Cofidis26:43
11EF Education-EasyPost30:56
12AG2R Citroën Team32:46
13TotalEnergies37:26
14Lotto Soudal37:52
15Astana Qazaqstan Team38:38
16BORA - hansgrohe46:28
17Euskaltel - Euskadi54:25
18Israel - Premier Tech59:42
19Team DSM1:09:48
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:12:39
21Equipo Kern Pharma1:28:02
22Burgos-BH1:34:03

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

