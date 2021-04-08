Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Brandon McNulty takes GC lead as Ion Izaguirre wins stage 4
The American lifted the leader's jersey from Primož Roglič when his team released him from domestique duties.
In the company of five other escapees, Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) made good on being let loose from domestique duties in support of captain Tadej Pogačar to take over the general classification lead.
Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) stabbed his front wheel ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) in the final half meter of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4.
“Even I was sure Pello (Bilbao) had won and when I saw him celebrating I congratulated him,” Izagirre said. “But then they told me I’d won in fact, so I feel incredible.”
Bilbao is now fourth in the general classification, just 36 seconds back of McNulty.
With a late-launch sprint in the final 300m, Izagirre, racing in his home region took top honors by a wheel-width.
🟡🔵🟡 Con ustedes… EL NUEVO LÍDER @BancoSabadell : @BrandonMcNult
🟡🔵🟡 The new yellow jersey: @BrandonMcNult #Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/IdAi5Fa3OT
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2021
How it happened
With 50 kilometers between the four-man break and the finish line, just 1:20 separated the chasers with the GC favorites saving their powder for the climbing challenge ahead.
Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën) rolled off the front of a group that had Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural) in it. But the chasing group with the GC favorites lopped off nearly a minute in just 5km on the wheels of Adam Yates and Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Roglič, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) all near the front.
On the back side of the climb, local knowledge of the roads guided Lopez’s descent and he distance himself from O’Connor.
McNulty, Pogačar, Roglič, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Martin, and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved to bring back the Trek-Segafredo rider.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Nippo) accelerated up a 12 percent slope, but were quickly joined by Sergio Higuita and Hugh Carthy (both EF Education-Nippo), and McNulty.
On a quick nod from his team captain, McNutlty moved to the front with James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) while Valverde and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) grimaced and fought to stay in the small bunch.
With the Slovenian duo keeping an eye on each other, a six-man bunch stretched away from the others, just as Higuita and Carthy, both distanced on the climb, clawed their way back to the bunch.
Izagirre, Bilbao, McNulty, Chaves, Buchmann, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) gapped 14 others on the final climb, and by the time they were descending, had established a sizable gap of nearly half a minute.
Carthy, rested, initiated a half-hearted chase bringing Fuglsang and Valverde, but the McNulty group was gone. A frustrated Valverde made a similar effort, but his leadership of the chase was not followed, and he dropped back to the group.
With nearly a minute separating the front of the race, the grand tour heavy hitters all but sat up with 5km to go.
👀 Azkenengo metroak, luzeenak izan dira.
🔥Los últimos metros, los más largos.
🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/zbm6jMi8Dz
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2021
With the realization that McNulty was going to take over the race lead, Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard inserted himself into the final push, and nearly held Bilbao and Izagirre, in an attempt to deny McNulty any time bonus.
With the gap, McNulty trades his leader’s jersey in the best young rider’s competition for a jersey designating the overall race leader.
What’s to come
Stage 6 covers 160km, and includes three category 3 climbs, including a one-two punch in the final 50km. While the GC favorites — the two Slovenians and a handful of Spaniards looking to make a mark on their home turf — will be saving up for the real test in two day’s time, don’t expect this stage to be treated as a “gimmie” for anyone.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:17:07
|2
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:49
|8
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|9
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:49
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|11
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:49
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:49
|13
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:49
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:49
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:49
|17
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:49
|18
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:49
|19
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:49
|20
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:49
|21
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|22
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|23
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:49
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|25
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|26
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|27
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|28
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:49
|29
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|30
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:49
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:49
|32
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|33
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|34
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:42
|35
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:42
|36
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:42
|37
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:42
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:42
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:42
|40
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|5:42
|41
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:42
|42
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:42
|43
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:42
|44
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:42
|45
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:42
|46
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:42
|47
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:42
|48
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:42
|49
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:42
|50
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:42
|51
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:20
|52
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|8:20
|53
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:20
|54
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:20
|55
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:20
|56
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|57
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:00
|58
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:00
|59
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:00
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|61
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:00
|62
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:00
|63
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:00
|64
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:00
|65
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:00
|66
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:01
|67
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:54
|68
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|69
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:54
|70
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|13:54
|71
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:54
|72
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:54
|73
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:54
|74
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:54
|75
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:54
|76
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|77
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:54
|78
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:54
|79
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:54
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:54
|81
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|82
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|83
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:54
|84
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:54
|85
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:54
|86
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:54
|87
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|88
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|89
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:54
|90
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|13:54
|91
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:54
|92
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|93
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|13:54
|94
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:54
|95
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|13:54
|96
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|97
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:54
|98
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:54
|99
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:54
|100
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:54
|101
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:54
|102
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|13:54
|103
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:54
|104
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|105
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|13:54
|106
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:46
|107
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:46
|108
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:46
|109
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:46
|110
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:46
|111
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:46
|112
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:46
|113
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|18:46
|114
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:46
|115
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|18:46
|116
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:46
|117
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|18:46
|118
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:46
|119
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:46
|120
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18:46
|121
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:46
|122
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:46
|123
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:46
|124
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:46
|125
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:46
|126
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:46
|127
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:46
|128
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|18:46
|129
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|18:46
|130
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:46
|131
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:46
|132
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|18:46
|133
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:46
|134
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:46
|135
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:46
|136
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:46
|137
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:46
|138
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:46
|139
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:46
|140
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:46
|141
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:46
|142
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|20:46
|143
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:46
|144
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:46
|145
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:46
|146
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|20:46
|147
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|20:46
|148
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|20:46
|149
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:46
|150
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|20:46
|151
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:46
|152
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:46
|153
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:46
|154
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:46
|155
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:46
|156
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:46
|157
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:25:21
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|9
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:44
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|17
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:58
|18
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|19
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:02
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:33
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:21
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:04
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:10
|25
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:12
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:14
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:34
|28
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:36
|29
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:46
|30
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:52
|31
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:10
|32
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:19
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:07
|34
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:35
|35
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:45
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:45
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:10
|38
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:26
|39
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|12:49
|40
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:58
|41
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:12
|42
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|13:17
|43
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:52
|44
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:21
|45
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:22
|46
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:05
|47
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:35
|48
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:22
|49
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:57
|50
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:12
|51
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:32
|52
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:44
|53
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:21
|54
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:38
|55
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:42
|56
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:42
|57
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|19:48
|58
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:57
|59
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:15
|60
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:21
|61
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:55
|62
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|20:59
|63
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:46
|64
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:51
|65
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|21:56
|66
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:02
|67
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:17
|68
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:20
|69
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:52
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:25
|71
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:26
|72
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:42
|73
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|24:09
|74
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:25
|75
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:43
|76
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:53
|77
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|25:59
|78
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:06
|79
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|80
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:17
|81
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:17
|82
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:57
|83
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|27:00
|84
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|27:49
|85
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:03
|86
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:31
|87
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:34
|88
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:36
|89
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:52
|90
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28:54
|91
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|29:12
|92
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:14
|93
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:32
|94
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:41
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:09
|96
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:12
|97
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|30:23
|98
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|30:40
|99
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:45
|100
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:57
|101
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:16
|102
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|31:22
|103
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|31:30
|104
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|31:40
|105
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:46
|106
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|31:53
|107
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:09
|108
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:26
|109
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:28
|110
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:35
|111
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:01
|112
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|33:14
|113
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|33:28
|114
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:04
|115
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|34:38
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|34:56
|117
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:00
|118
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:08
|119
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|35:14
|120
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:29
|121
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:37
|122
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:27
|123
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:27
|124
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|36:35
|125
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:56
|126
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:22
|127
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:44
|128
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|37:50
|129
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38:25
|130
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:38
|131
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:40
|132
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|39:47
|133
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|40:09
|134
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|40:34
|135
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:44
|136
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:11
|137
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:21
|138
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|41:26
|139
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:50
|140
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|42:05
|141
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|42:52
|142
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43:10
|143
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|43:11
|144
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|43:31
|145
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:28
|146
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:37
|147
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44:54
|148
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:00
|149
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:09
|150
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:06
|151
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:49
|152
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:50
|153
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:54
|154
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:04
|155
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49:29
|156
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49:50
|157
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|5
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|37
|6
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|28
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|9
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|12
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20
|13
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|14
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|15
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|16
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|17
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|18
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|19
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|21
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|23
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|24
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|26
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|10
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|30
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|31
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|32
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|33
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|34
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|35
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4
|36
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4
|37
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|39
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|2
|40
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|41
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:25:21
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:58
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:04
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:10
|10
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:45
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:58
|12
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:12
|13
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:05
|14
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:35
|15
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:21
|16
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:57
|17
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:15
|18
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:21
|19
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:55
|20
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:26
|21
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|25:59
|22
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|27:49
|24
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:32
|25
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:12
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:57
|27
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:16
|28
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|31:22
|29
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|31:30
|30
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:46
|31
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|31:53
|32
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:28
|33
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:01
|34
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|33:14
|35
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|33:28
|36
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:04
|37
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:00
|38
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:27
|39
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:27
|40
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|36:35
|41
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:22
|42
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:38
|43
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|41:26
|44
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:50
|45
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|42:05
|46
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:28
|47
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44:54
|48
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:50
|49
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:54
|50
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|2
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|6
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|10
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|12
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|13
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|14
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|16
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|17
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|18
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|19
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|20
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|23
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|24
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|25
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|26
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.