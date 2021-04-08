Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Brandon McNulty takes GC lead as Ion Izaguirre wins stage 4

The American lifted the leader's jersey from Primož Roglič when his team released him from domestique duties.

In the company of five other escapees, Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) made good on being let loose from domestique duties in support of captain Tadej Pogačar to take over the general classification lead.

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) stabbed his front wheel ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) in the final half meter of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4.

“Even I was sure Pello (Bilbao) had won and when I saw him celebrating I congratulated him,” Izagirre said. “But then they told me I’d won in fact, so I feel incredible.”

Bilbao is now fourth in the general classification, just 36 seconds back of McNulty.

With a late-launch sprint in the final 300m, Izagirre, racing in his home region took top honors by a wheel-width.

How it happened

With 50 kilometers between the four-man break and the finish line, just 1:20 separated the chasers with the GC favorites saving their powder for the climbing challenge ahead.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën) rolled off the front of a group that had Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural) in it. But the chasing group with the GC favorites lopped off nearly a minute in just 5km on the wheels of Adam Yates and Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Roglič, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) all near the front.

On the back side of the climb, local knowledge of the roads guided Lopez’s descent and he distance himself from O’Connor.

McNulty, Pogačar, Roglič, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Martin, and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved to bring back the Trek-Segafredo rider.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Nippo) accelerated up a 12 percent slope, but were quickly joined by Sergio Higuita and Hugh Carthy (both EF Education-Nippo), and McNulty.

On a quick nod from his team captain, McNutlty moved to the front with James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) while Valverde and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) grimaced and fought to stay in the small bunch.

With the Slovenian duo keeping an eye on each other, a six-man bunch stretched away from the others, just as Higuita and Carthy, both distanced on the climb, clawed their way back to the bunch.

Izagirre, Bilbao, McNulty, Chaves, Buchmann, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) gapped 14 others on the final climb, and by the time they were descending, had established a sizable gap of nearly half a minute.

Carthy, rested, initiated a half-hearted chase bringing Fuglsang and Valverde, but the McNulty group was gone. A frustrated Valverde made a similar effort, but his leadership of the chase was not followed, and he dropped back to the group.

With nearly a minute separating the front of the race, the grand tour heavy hitters all but sat up with 5km to go.

With the realization that McNulty was going to take over the race lead, Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard inserted himself into the final push, and nearly held Bilbao and Izagirre, in an attempt to deny McNulty any time bonus.

With the gap, McNulty trades his leader’s jersey in the best young rider’s competition for a jersey designating the overall race leader.

Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 profile. Photo: PCS

What’s to come

Stage 6 covers 160km, and includes three category 3 climbs, including a one-two punch in the final 50km. While the GC favorites — the two Slovenians and a handful of Spaniards looking to make a mark on their home turf — will be saving up for the real test in two day’s time, don’t expect this stage to be treated as a “gimmie” for anyone.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4:17:07
2BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:00
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:02
7BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:49
8KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
9HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:49
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:49
11ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:49
12POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:49
13GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:49
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
15VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:49
16HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:49
17OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:49
18LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:49
19LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:49
20SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:49
21GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:49
22VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
23ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:49
24LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:49
25YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:49
26TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
27MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:49
28FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:49
29OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
30FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:49
31CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:49
32MAS EnricMovistar Team0:49
33CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:49
34ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates5:42
35EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:42
36PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma5:42
37FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:42
38RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie5:42
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:42
40EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH5:42
41DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers5:42
42DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:42
43GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:42
44EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5:42
45SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step5:42
46MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5:42
47AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma5:42
48NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange5:42
49DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers5:42
50HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates5:42
51PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team8:20
52GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange8:20
53KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:20
54HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation8:20
55MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates8:20
56FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team10:00
57MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:00
58COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:00
59LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:00
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team10:00
61IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation10:00
62CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:00
63CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo10:00
64O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10:00
65LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech10:00
66POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates12:01
67LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ13:54
68DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:54
69SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ13:54
70MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH13:54
71BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie13:54
72DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:54
73GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:54
74SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie13:54
75NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation13:54
76GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal13:54
77ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious13:54
78GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step13:54
79ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:54
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe13:54
81MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal13:54
82OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal13:54
83ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:54
84BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:54
85MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:54
86VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious13:54
87LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo13:54
88BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:54
89CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi13:54
90SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team13:54
91DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie13:54
92CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo13:54
93NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH13:54
94CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation13:54
95CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH13:54
96KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo13:54
97HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:54
98PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:54
99COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team13:54
100GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team13:54
101PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team13:54
102TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM13:54
103CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:54
104SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo13:54
105JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange13:54
106ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma18:46
107ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:46
108GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma18:46
109DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech18:46
110FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech18:46
111RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech18:46
112HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:46
113LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM18:46
114CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates18:46
115GALL FelixTeam DSM18:46
116ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:46
117RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team18:46
118CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious18:46
119CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo18:46
120CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18:46
121MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:46
122BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe18:46
123PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma18:46
124BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:46
125CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo18:46
126CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18:46
127PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious18:46
128SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange18:46
129HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange18:46
130SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe18:46
131VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ18:46
132HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal18:46
133SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers18:46
134IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:46
135BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:46
136ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:46
137SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ18:46
138EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:46
139HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma18:46
140ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step18:46
141AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:46
142OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH20:46
143JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi20:46
144DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:46
145FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:46
146CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal20:46
147OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20:46
148CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH20:46
149HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo20:46
150MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal20:46
151EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:46
152LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:46
153BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma20:46
154ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:46
155LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:46
156SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:46
157ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates 12:25:21
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:23
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:36
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:43
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:02
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:07
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:13
9IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:15
10LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
11VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:32
13HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:42
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:44
15CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:44
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:52
17VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:58
18KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
19LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2:02
20CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:33
21FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:21
22MAS EnricMovistar Team3:35
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:04
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:10
25ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:12
26ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech4:14
27OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma4:34
28BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
29LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:46
30HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:52
31DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:10
32GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:19
33ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10:07
34EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:35
35DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers10:45
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:45
37RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie12:10
38MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates12:26
39EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH12:49
40HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:58
41FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:12
42NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange13:17
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team13:52
44MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:21
45EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo14:22
46AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma16:05
47OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:35
48TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma17:22
49ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:57
50DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers18:12
51HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:32
52LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:44
53PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:21
54POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates19:38
55DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie19:42
56DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie19:42
57COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM19:48
58CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:57
59MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi20:15
60LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo20:21
61PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team20:55
62VERONA CarlosMovistar Team20:59
63FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team21:46
64SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step21:51
65MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH21:56
66SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie22:02
67NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation22:17
68HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation22:20
69WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team22:52
70FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech23:25
71PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:26
72GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers23:42
73GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange24:09
74IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation25:25
75BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo25:43
76MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo25:53
77MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal25:59
78SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo26:06
79CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:11
80JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi26:17
81CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26:17
82CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:57
83NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH27:00
84OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal27:49
85COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team28:03
86LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech28:31
87CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step28:34
88CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo28:36
89SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ28:52
90MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi28:54
91CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH29:12
92PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:14
93CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi29:32
94ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious29:41
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:09
96SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe30:12
97SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team30:23
98DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal30:40
99GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie30:45
100ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:57
101ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe31:16
102LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM31:22
103RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team31:30
104MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal31:40
105HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:46
106GALL FelixTeam DSM31:53
107VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious32:09
108LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ32:26
109GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step32:28
110SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ32:35
111BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie33:01
112GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal33:14
113ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma33:28
114BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:04
115TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM34:38
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange34:56
117BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:00
118CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation35:08
119OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH35:14
120GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team35:29
121KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo35:37
122BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:27
123DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech36:27
124CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH36:35
125RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech36:56
126PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious37:22
127CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates37:44
128CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team37:50
129ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi38:25
130BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma39:38
131ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ39:40
132SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange39:47
133HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal40:09
134HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange40:34
135SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers40:44
136ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step41:11
137CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious41:21
138GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma41:26
139VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ41:50
140CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal42:05
141ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team42:52
142IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43:10
143FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS43:11
144OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH43:31
145SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:28
146HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma44:37
147LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA44:54
148LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:00
149HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo45:09
150PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma46:06
151BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe46:49
152CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo46:50
153DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:54
154AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers48:04
155ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA49:29
156ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi49:50
157EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma57
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates57
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates42
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma38
5ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech37
6IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team28
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27
9YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers27
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ24
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
12FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech20
13BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation18
14SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17
15KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step17
16ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16
17GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14
18LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14
19FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
20CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange13
21BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe12
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
23MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi12
24O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10
25MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
26NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH10
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
30VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step7
31HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
32TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
33LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4
34HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
35CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4
36GALL FelixTeam DSM4
37FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech3
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
39VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM2
40PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2
41CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates 12:25:21
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:43
4VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:42
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:52
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:58
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:04
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:10
10DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers10:45
11HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates12:58
12FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:12
13AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma16:05
14OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:35
15PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma19:21
16CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:57
17MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi20:15
18LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo20:21
19PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team20:55
20PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:26
21MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal25:59
22CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:11
23OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal27:49
24CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi29:32
25SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe30:12
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:57
27ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe31:16
28LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM31:22
29RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team31:30
30HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:46
31GALL FelixTeam DSM31:53
32GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step32:28
33BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie33:01
34GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal33:14
35ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma33:28
36BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:04
37BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:00
38BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:27
39DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech36:27
40CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH36:35
41PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious37:22
42BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma39:38
43GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma41:26
44VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ41:50
45CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal42:05
46SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:28
47LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA44:54
48CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo46:50
49DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:54
50EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates17
2HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma14
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates12
5LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10
6LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8
7O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team7
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
10LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
12YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
13VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
14IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
16CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
17HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2
18BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
19HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
20PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
22GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1
23HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
24WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1
25CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1
26VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

