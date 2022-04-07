Become a Member

Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Daniel Martínez denies Julian Alaphilippe in photofinish

Primož Roglič finished fourth on the stage and retained the overall leader's jersey.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 4 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country by a wheel-width ahead of world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

After winning stage 2, this is the second consecutive stage in which Alaphilippe was denied wins after teammate Remco Evenepoel delivered him to within 500m of the finish line.

“When I saw nobody was going for it before 200 meters to go, I decided to go for it,” said Martínez.

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) came close to a solo win, riding from the day’s breakway, but was brought back inside of 800m to go.

How it happened

A group of escapees were up the road by some 2:00 with 35 kilometers to go, when the race heated up. In this bunch were 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Ruben Guerrero (EF Education-EasyPost), Bruno Amarail (Groupama-FDJ), and Victor Lafay (Cofidis).

The peloton had been content to let the break stay away, but only enough so as not to upset the classifications, but as the kilometers ticked by, the chasers became feisty.

Mikkel Vittoria (Euskaltel Euskadi), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), and Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) joined the lead group with a lap of the finishing circuit remaining, and the seven padded the gap by an additional 40 seconds.

Lafay attacked the bunch on a small climb, with compatriot Amarail responding. Thomas seemed to be satisfied with his placing and did not immediately follow.

A short climb at 24km to go inspired the main bunch to try to bring back the escapees, and the gap went down to 1:15. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) led the chasers, while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) kept an eye on him.

Martínez tried an attack, but race-leader Primoż Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) spotted him and did not let him get any gap. It was then Alaphilippe who went on the offensive at 20km to go, with Martínez and Vingegaard covering the move. The attack was brought back within 1km, despite the world champion’s repeated efforts to spilt the race.

With 15km remaining, Lafay’s gap had dwindled to 1:00, and he could be seen suffering on the open roads, as the chasing pace went full-gas into the final 9km. The speed of the big bunch absorbed the group in the middle with Thomas.

UAE Team Emirates took up the lead of the chase with 7,500m remaining, while Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were content to allow them to do all of the work to bring back Lafay.

Inside of 3km to go a gap of just 20 seconds remained, as UAE Team Emirates still lead the chase for Ulissi.

As he did on the previous stages, Evenepoel went to the front at 1.5km to go and did a 1,000m turn for his “Wolfpack” teammate wearing the green jersey and not the world champion’s stripes.

For all his work, Lafay was brought back at 800m to go as UAE struggled to control the speedy Belgian Evenepoel.

Coming out of a series of bends in the road, Alaphilippe looked to be in good position to add another win, but Martínez opened the sprint first and held Alaphilippe, Ulissi, and a charging race-leader Roglič for the stage win.

“My legs were good but I was just missing a little something,” said Alaphilippe. “My confidence was missing a little, even if I won a couple of days ago, which did me good. But you can’t win every day either.”

Commenting on the remaining stages, Martínez said he’s in it with teammate Adam Yates’, hunting for overall placing.

“The next two stages are very hard,” said Martínez. “But together with Adam we’re going well, and we’ll be looking for the win.”

The penultimate stage Friday will take to the high mountains, going from Zamudio to Mallabia, with five categorized climbs, including the climb to the finish.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4:15:23
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
3ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
6AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
7GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
8MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
10BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
11URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
12CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
13ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
14IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
15GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
17MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
18TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
20YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
22VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
23MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
24LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
27PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
28ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
29LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
30WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
31BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
32ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
34EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
35POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
36MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:42
37FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:42
38PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:44
39NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:55
40LAFAY VictorCofidis1:14
41ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:28
42FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers3:28
43RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:28
44PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech3:28
45DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team3:28
46HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28
47KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma3:28
48VADER MilanJumbo-Visma3:28
49GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:28
50VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies3:28
51HERRADA JoséCofidis3:28
52RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies3:28
53GESCHKE SimonCofidis3:28
54PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:28
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:28
56GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:28
57OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:28
58NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:28
59SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious3:28
60PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:28
61IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team3:28
62NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:28
63CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost3:28
64VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:36
65AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi5:19
66BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:19
67MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5:19
68RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma5:19
69GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo5:19
70MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:34
71SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:34
72ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi6:34
73CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal6:34
74COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM6:34
75ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious6:34
76HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6:34
77NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:34
78VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal6:34
79AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma6:34
80OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH7:18
81SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH7:18
82RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team7:18
83MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH7:18
84TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM7:18
85ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi7:18
86KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:18
87HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team7:18
88SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost7:18
89ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma7:18
90DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:18
91FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis7:18
92CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma9:06
93CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:06
94NABERMAN TimTeam DSM9:06
95DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:06
96BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:06
97BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo9:06
98CHAMPION ThomasCofidis9:06
99DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ9:06
100MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:06
101CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost9:06
102RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team9:06
103CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech9:06
104VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9:06
105ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious9:06
106DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies9:11
107LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies9:11
108JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies9:11
109COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates9:11
110ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ13:03
111BOL JetseBurgos-BH13:03
112WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe13:03
113GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:03
114KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe13:03
115GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:03
116DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:03
117ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma13:03
118CARVALHO AndreCofidis13:03
119GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies13:03
120SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team13:03
121CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:03
122MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13:03
123HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma13:03
124NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team13:03
125AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:03
126CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies13:03
127HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe13:03
128PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo13:03
129EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma16:01
130KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:01
131MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma16:01
132HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM16:01
133LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma16:01
134AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:01
135DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech16:01
136CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH16:01
137BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech16:01
138LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma20:51
139STORK FlorianTeam DSM27:41
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 14:05:10
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:11
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:14
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:18
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:19
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:19
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:20
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
11MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
12URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:40
13CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:44
14SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:08
15ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:35
16ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:39
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:46
18MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:52
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:53
20REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:05
21LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:05
22BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3:12
23LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:13
24LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:15
25GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team3:16
26WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech3:26
27RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies5:40
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal6:01
29IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team6:12
30OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6:18
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6:25
32VADER MilanJumbo-Visma6:26
33HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:31
34RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:31
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies6:37
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6:42
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma6:43
38ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:56
39NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH7:11
40NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:30
41THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7:46
42GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8:03
43LAFAY VictorCofidis8:29
44BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi8:33
45LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies9:36
46ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma10:32
47DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team11:30
48VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:34
49AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:44
50GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:45
51HERRADA JoséCofidis11:48
52GESCHKE SimonCofidis11:50
53POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates11:56
54PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team12:09
55GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo13:32
56MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi13:48
57ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious14:53
58PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team14:59
59ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi15:09
60VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal15:09
61AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi15:10
62FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis15:32
63HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team15:33
64DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:33
65MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious17:02
66DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies17:02
67BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:29
68JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies17:30
69CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:46
70PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18:42
71SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost18:45
72TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM18:59
73ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo19:00
74FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates19:12
75ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:11
76MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates20:37
77DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ20:57
78NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious20:58
79MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team21:18
80FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers23:08
81ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious23:18
82PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious23:32
83CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost23:42
84PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech23:47
85COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates23:52
86GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:02
87DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:12
88HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech26:20
89RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma26:43
90COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM26:45
91MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:46
92RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team26:47
93SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:50
94CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal26:50
95NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team26:56
96AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma27:09
97KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:12
98SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH27:13
99ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi27:25
100OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH27:27
101RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team27:34
102MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH27:39
103CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost27:45
104VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team28:48
105BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28:50
106DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29:00
107NABERMAN TimTeam DSM29:10
108CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech29:22
109CHAMPION ThomasCofidis29:26
110MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:28
111CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma29:37
112BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:41
113LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma32:19
114CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:28
115HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma32:34
116ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma32:53
117AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi32:54
118KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe32:55
119HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe32:57
120GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33:09
121WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe33:16
122SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team33:21
123BOL JetseBurgos-BH33:21
124PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo33:23
125CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies33:25
126NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team33:46
127ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ33:47
128CARVALHO AndreCofidis35:49
129HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM35:54
130GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies36:05
131MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma36:31
132BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech36:39
133AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA37:12
134EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma38:45
135DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech39:01
136LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma40:59
137KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team43:51
138CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH44:50
139STORK FlorianTeam DSM47:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team65
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma51
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious37
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers34
5VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe33
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ29
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ22
9AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers21
11AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi20
12DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies20
13VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma18
14IZAGIRRE IonCofidis18
15HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech18
16RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies17
17POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates16
18ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
19CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
20THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers14
21MAS EnricMovistar Team12
22LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies12
23AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11
25MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi10
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9
27GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost9
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ8
29LAFAY VictorCofidis8
30TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6
31BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6
32DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM6
33COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5
34IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4
35ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma4
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates4
37RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma4
38RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team4
39OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
41ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3
42SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates2
43GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1
44WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1
45DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:05:15
2TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:41
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:00
4LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:10
5GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team3:11
6MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:56
7RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:26
8ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma10:27
9VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:29
10PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team12:04
11ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious14:48
12ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi15:04
13VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal15:04
14DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:28
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious16:57
16JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies17:25
17COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates23:47
18RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma26:38
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal26:45
20AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma27:04
21SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH27:08
22ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi27:20
23CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost27:40
24DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:55
25NABERMAN TimTeam DSM29:05
26CHAMPION ThomasCofidis29:21
27MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:23
28LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma32:14
29ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma32:48
30AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi32:49
31HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe32:52
32WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe33:11
33CARVALHO AndreCofidis35:44
34HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM35:49
35MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma36:26
36BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech36:34
37EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma38:40
38LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma40:54
39STORK FlorianTeam DSM47:37
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies23
2RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma12
3OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH9
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers9
5LAFAY VictorCofidis7
6POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6
8FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates6
9EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
10VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma5
11YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost3
13AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3
14HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech3
15RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team3
16ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
17AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
18MAS EnricMovistar Team1
19GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
20ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 42:18:52
2Groupama - FDJ2:42
3Jumbo-Visma3:24
4Movistar Team7:00
5Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:29
6Trek - Segafredo11:01
7UAE Team Emirates12:25
8Bahrain - Victorious12:52
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15:06
10Lotto Soudal15:50
11Cofidis17:09
12TotalEnergies17:58
13EF Education-EasyPost20:16
14AG2R Citroën Team26:09
15Euskaltel - Euskadi27:02
16Astana Qazaqstan Team29:25
17BORA - hansgrohe32:44
18Team DSM33:28
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco48:09
20Israel - Premier Tech49:52
21Burgos-BH58:21
22Equipo Kern Pharma58:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

