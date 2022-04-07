Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Daniel Martínez denies Julian Alaphilippe in photofinish
Primož Roglič finished fourth on the stage and retained the overall leader's jersey.
Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 4 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country by a wheel-width ahead of world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).
After winning stage 2, this is the second consecutive stage in which Alaphilippe was denied wins after teammate Remco Evenepoel delivered him to within 500m of the finish line.
“When I saw nobody was going for it before 200 meters to go, I decided to go for it,” said Martínez.
Victor Lafay (Cofidis) came close to a solo win, riding from the day’s breakway, but was brought back inside of 800m to go.
How it happened
A group of escapees were up the road by some 2:00 with 35 kilometers to go, when the race heated up. In this bunch were 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Ruben Guerrero (EF Education-EasyPost), Bruno Amarail (Groupama-FDJ), and Victor Lafay (Cofidis).
The peloton had been content to let the break stay away, but only enough so as not to upset the classifications, but as the kilometers ticked by, the chasers became feisty.
Mikkel Vittoria (Euskaltel Euskadi), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), and Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) joined the lead group with a lap of the finishing circuit remaining, and the seven padded the gap by an additional 40 seconds.
Lafay attacked the bunch on a small climb, with compatriot Amarail responding. Thomas seemed to be satisfied with his placing and did not immediately follow.
A short climb at 24km to go inspired the main bunch to try to bring back the escapees, and the gap went down to 1:15. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) led the chasers, while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) kept an eye on him.
Martínez tried an attack, but race-leader Primoż Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) spotted him and did not let him get any gap. It was then Alaphilippe who went on the offensive at 20km to go, with Martínez and Vingegaard covering the move. The attack was brought back within 1km, despite the world champion’s repeated efforts to spilt the race.
With 15km remaining, Lafay’s gap had dwindled to 1:00, and he could be seen suffering on the open roads, as the chasing pace went full-gas into the final 9km. The speed of the big bunch absorbed the group in the middle with Thomas.
UAE Team Emirates took up the lead of the chase with 7,500m remaining, while Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were content to allow them to do all of the work to bring back Lafay.
Inside of 3km to go a gap of just 20 seconds remained, as UAE Team Emirates still lead the chase for Ulissi.
As he did on the previous stages, Evenepoel went to the front at 1.5km to go and did a 1,000m turn for his “Wolfpack” teammate wearing the green jersey and not the world champion’s stripes.
For all his work, Lafay was brought back at 800m to go as UAE struggled to control the speedy Belgian Evenepoel.
Coming out of a series of bends in the road, Alaphilippe looked to be in good position to add another win, but Martínez opened the sprint first and held Alaphilippe, Ulissi, and a charging race-leader Roglič for the stage win.
“My legs were good but I was just missing a little something,” said Alaphilippe. “My confidence was missing a little, even if I won a couple of days ago, which did me good. But you can’t win every day either.”
Commenting on the remaining stages, Martínez said he’s in it with teammate Adam Yates’, hunting for overall placing.
“The next two stages are very hard,” said Martínez. “But together with Adam we’re going well, and we’ll be looking for the win.”
The penultimate stage Friday will take to the high mountains, going from Zamudio to Mallabia, with five categorized climbs, including the climb to the finish.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:15:23
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|3
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|6
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|7
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|8
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|10
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|12
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|15
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|20
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|23
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|24
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|27
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|28
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|29
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|30
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|31
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|32
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|34
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|36
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|38
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|39
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|40
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:14
|41
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:28
|42
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28
|44
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:28
|45
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:28
|46
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:28
|47
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:28
|48
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:28
|49
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28
|50
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|3:28
|51
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|3:28
|52
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|3:28
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|3:28
|54
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|55
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|56
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:28
|57
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:28
|58
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|3:28
|59
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|60
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:28
|61
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|3:28
|62
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:28
|63
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:28
|64
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:36
|65
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:19
|66
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:19
|67
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:19
|68
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:19
|69
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:19
|70
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:34
|71
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:34
|72
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:34
|73
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|6:34
|74
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|6:34
|75
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:34
|76
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:34
|77
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:34
|78
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|6:34
|79
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:34
|80
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|7:18
|81
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|7:18
|82
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:18
|83
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|7:18
|84
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|7:18
|85
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:18
|86
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:18
|87
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:18
|88
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:18
|89
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:18
|90
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:18
|91
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|7:18
|92
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:06
|93
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:06
|94
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|9:06
|95
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:06
|96
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:06
|97
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:06
|98
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|9:06
|99
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:06
|100
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:06
|101
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:06
|102
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|103
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:06
|104
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:06
|105
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:06
|106
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|9:11
|107
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|9:11
|108
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|9:11
|109
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:11
|110
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:03
|111
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|13:03
|112
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:03
|113
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:03
|114
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:03
|115
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:03
|116
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:03
|117
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:03
|118
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|13:03
|119
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|13:03
|120
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|13:03
|121
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:03
|122
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|13:03
|123
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:03
|124
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:03
|125
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:03
|126
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|13:03
|127
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:03
|128
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:03
|129
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:01
|130
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:01
|131
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:01
|132
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|16:01
|133
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:01
|134
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:01
|135
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:01
|136
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|16:01
|137
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:01
|138
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:51
|139
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|27:41
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:05:10
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:19
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:20
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|12
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|13
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44
|14
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:08
|15
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35
|16
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:39
|17
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46
|18
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:52
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:53
|20
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05
|21
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:05
|22
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:12
|23
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:13
|24
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:15
|25
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:16
|26
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:26
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|5:40
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|6:01
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|6:12
|30
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6:18
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:25
|32
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:26
|33
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:31
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:31
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|6:37
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:42
|37
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:43
|38
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:56
|39
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|7:11
|40
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:30
|41
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:46
|42
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:03
|43
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8:29
|44
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8:33
|45
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|9:36
|46
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:32
|47
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:30
|48
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:34
|49
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:44
|50
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:45
|51
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|11:48
|52
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|11:50
|53
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:56
|54
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:09
|55
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:32
|56
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:48
|57
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:53
|58
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:59
|59
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:09
|60
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|15:09
|61
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:10
|62
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|15:32
|63
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:33
|64
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:33
|65
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:02
|66
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|17:02
|67
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:29
|68
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|17:30
|69
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:46
|70
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18:42
|71
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:45
|72
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|18:59
|73
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:00
|74
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:12
|75
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:11
|76
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:37
|77
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:57
|78
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:58
|79
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|21:18
|80
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:08
|81
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:18
|82
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:32
|83
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:42
|84
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|23:47
|85
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:52
|86
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:02
|87
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:12
|88
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:20
|89
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|26:43
|90
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|26:45
|91
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:46
|92
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|26:47
|93
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:50
|94
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|26:50
|95
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:56
|96
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|27:09
|97
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:12
|98
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|27:13
|99
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:25
|100
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|27:27
|101
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27:34
|102
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|27:39
|103
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:45
|104
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:48
|105
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:50
|106
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29:00
|107
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|29:10
|108
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|29:22
|109
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|29:26
|110
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:28
|111
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:37
|112
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:41
|113
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:19
|114
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32:28
|115
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:34
|116
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:53
|117
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32:54
|118
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:55
|119
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:57
|120
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:09
|121
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:16
|122
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|33:21
|123
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|33:21
|124
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:23
|125
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|33:25
|126
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:46
|127
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:47
|128
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|35:49
|129
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|35:54
|130
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|36:05
|131
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|36:31
|132
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|36:39
|133
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37:12
|134
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:45
|135
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|39:01
|136
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|40:59
|137
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|43:51
|138
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|44:50
|139
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|47:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|51
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|29
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|9
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|10
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|11
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|20
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|18
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|17
|17
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|18
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|20
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|12
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|12
|23
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|25
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|28
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|29
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|30
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|31
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|32
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|6
|33
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|4
|35
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|37
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|4
|39
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|41
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|42
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|43
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|44
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|45
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:05:15
|2
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:00
|4
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:10
|5
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:11
|6
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:56
|7
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:26
|8
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:27
|9
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:29
|10
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:04
|11
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:48
|12
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:04
|13
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|15:04
|14
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:28
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:57
|16
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|17:25
|17
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:47
|18
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|26:38
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|26:45
|20
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|27:04
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|27:08
|22
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:20
|23
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:40
|24
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:55
|25
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|29:05
|26
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|29:21
|27
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:23
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:14
|29
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:48
|30
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32:49
|31
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:52
|32
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:11
|33
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|35:44
|34
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|35:49
|35
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|36:26
|36
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|36:34
|37
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:40
|38
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|40:54
|39
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|47:37
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|23
|2
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12
|3
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|9
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|5
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|7
|6
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|8
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|11
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|13
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|15
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|3
|16
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|17
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1
|19
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|20
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:18:52
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:42
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:24
|4
|Movistar Team
|7:00
|5
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:29
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:01
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:25
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:52
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:06
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|15:50
|11
|Cofidis
|17:09
|12
|TotalEnergies
|17:58
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:16
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:09
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:02
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29:25
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:44
|18
|Team DSM
|33:28
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|48:09
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|49:52
|21
|Burgos-BH
|58:21
|22
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|58:53
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.