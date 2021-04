Itzulia Basque Country stage 3: Tadej Pogačar bests Primož Roglič in brutal uphill finish

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country, once again showing his climbing prowess to be among the best in the business.

The young Slovenian bested his compatriot and race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by less than a bike length, after trading attack after attack in the final three kilometers.

Full report and results to follow.