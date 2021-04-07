Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 3: Tadej Pogačar bests Primož Roglič in brutal uphill finish

Primož Roglič holds onto the overall lead ahead of Tadej Pogačar and Brandon McNulty.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country, once again showing his climbing prowess to be among the best in the business.

“In the morning we had gone by car to see the finish and the team manager Matxin had explained the route to me well, so I was aware of the toughness of the climb and I knew that it would be crucial to be in first position on the final crest to launch well into the final meters downhill towards the finish,” said Pogacar.

The young Slovenian bested his compatriot and race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by less than a bike length, after trading attack after attack in the final three kilometers.

American Brandon McNulty, a teammate of Pogačar, spent another day in third place overall after a strong stage finish.

“There are still three days of racing, all quite hard,” added Pogacar. “I’m pretty optimistic because the condition is good and the team is racing very well together.”

How it happened

While seven men had escaped early, the GC favorites appeared to be unconcerned with the nearly three-minute advantage as the final 20km was climb-heavy, with technical descents which would prevent the front group from staying away until the finish banner.

The Ineos Grenadiers squad sat back, with favorites Richard Carapaz — who took a minor tumble yesterday — and Adam Yates saving their legs for the final 3km.

Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural), showed interest in the KOM competition jersey and went off the front of the break at 27km to go.

The remaining six from the brake pressed onward but ceded tens of seconds with each kilometer ridden in the final hour of racing.

As the break was absorbed one by one on the penultimate climb, Jumbo-Visma delivered Roglič to the front but could do no more to protect him.

Seeing this move, Ineos Grenadiers responded, bringing Carapaz and Yates up behind the Slovenian, with Team BikeExchange advancing Esteban Chaves’ position in the field.

EF Education-Nippo massed around Sergio Higuita, bringing yet another climber to the front of the mix. This move at 12km to go reeled in the sole survivor of the break, Lazkano.

On the following very fast descent, Astana took over the lead with Jakob Fuglsang, Omar Fraile, and Alexey Lutsenko ripping down the narrow and slippery roads with only Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) seeming to be interested in staying with the Kazakh team on the front.

On the flat roads in a small town at the bottom of the final descent of the stage, the peloton had to navigate several turns before they were on to the final climb. Israel Start-Up Nation’s favored climber Michael Woods and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) went down. And while Woods looked to quickly resume the chase, Kelderman struggled roadside.

Into the final 4km, Higuita was the first to attack, bringing along Carapaz, Pogačar, and Roglič. Carapaz, seemingly recovered from the previous day’s mishap tried to escape around Higuita, but was marked by the Slovenian duo on the first stretch of 20 percent grade in the final 2.5km.

Roglič was first to counter with Pogačar on his wheel. Yates bridged up to the quartet, bringing Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Landa.

As soon as Yates made contact and appeared to try to settle in, Pogačar attacked with only Roglič able to respond to the explosive move.

With less than 1,500m to go, the two grand tour winners again tried to separate themselves again from the rest of the bunch.

Roglič took over the front with a small surge, but the younger Pogačar marked him, but again the others made contact.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) who had chased with Yates launched just inside of the red kite, but this move was quickly brought back.

Roglič again went away, but this time only Pogačar had the legs to respond. The two immediately put daylight behind them going into the final half kilometer.

“I am happy that I am doing well and that I am still in the lead,” commented Roglič following the back-and-forth slugfest with Pogačar in the stage’s closing kilometer.

With the finish right after a left bend in the route, Pogačar surged ahead and while Roglič responded, the 2020 Tour de France winner was able to escape for the win.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 profile. Photo: PCS

What’s to come

If any sprinter can survive two cat 3 climbs in the first half of the stage, followed by a cat 2 climb, and a cat 1 climb that leads to a descent and flat run-in to Hondarribia, they could be favored for a win. But they will also have to overcome the numerous vertical punches between the categorized climbs, too.

Pogačar’s teammate McNulty slipped from the youth category leader on the time bonus awarded to his team captain for today’s stage win, however, the American is still in third. He will have to have his climbing legs ready for stage 4. Yates trails McNulty by just nine seconds, and will also be looking to up his position through another climb-heavy stage.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:04:50
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:05
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:05
5LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:05
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:08
7KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
8VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
9VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:18
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:20
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:20
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:20
14SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:32
15FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:32
16CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:32
17VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:34
18BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:36
19IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:36
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:50
21LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:50
22ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:03
23O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:03
24MAS EnricMovistar Team1:03
25FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03
26LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:10
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
28CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:22
29CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:22
30ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40
31DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:40
32HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:56
33KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:56
34RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie1:56
35LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:56
36MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:59
37OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:32
39POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates2:32
40NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange2:38
41DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:38
42HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38
43EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:00
44DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:00
45BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:00
46JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi3:00
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:04
48PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma3:17
49MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:24
50LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:35
51ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:40
52DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie3:40
53SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3:40
54COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM3:40
55MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH3:40
56EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:40
57AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma3:50
58EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:10
59CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi4:25
60LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:25
61MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:25
62FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech4:25
63CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team4:25
64EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH4:25
65PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:25
66GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:25
67CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4:25
68NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:48
69VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:23
70CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH5:25
71BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:10
72SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step6:20
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo6:20
74ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:20
75FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team6:20
76WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team6:20
77FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma6:20
78GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6:20
79PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team6:20
80ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious6:20
81BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6:20
82HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates6:20
83VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM7:28
84BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:28
85CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo7:40
86SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ7:42
87SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8:05
88ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe8:05
89GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:12
90SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo8:12
91LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ8:12
92SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:12
93GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step8:14
94VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious8:14
95DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:14
96NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH8:14
97RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech8:14
98MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal8:14
99OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH8:14
100DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech8:14
101CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8:14
102GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma8:35
103OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal8:36
104CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8:36
105SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ8:36
106PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious8:36
107BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma8:36
108DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers8:36
109LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech8:48
110BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie8:48
111GALL FelixTeam DSM8:48
112ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step8:50
113RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team8:55
114BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:11
115ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:39
116GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange9:39
117HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma9:43
118HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation9:46
119WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation9:48
120GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:48
121ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma10:36
122PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team11:31
123COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11:31
124IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
125CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:43
126OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH11:43
127SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange11:43
128DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:43
129CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal11:45
130JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange11:47
131CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation11:47
132HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange11:47
133MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi11:47
134VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ11:55
135TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11:55
136HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step11:55
137KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo11:55
138SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers11:55
139CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH11:55
140CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious11:55
141FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:55
142BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe11:55
143HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:55
144SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team12:42
145IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:42
146OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:42
147PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation13:32
148PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma13:32
149CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo13:32
150HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo13:32
151LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:32
152TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma13:32
153ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ13:36
154GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team13:36
155ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:36
156AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers13:36
157ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:41
158LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:44
159ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi14:38
160DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ16:05
161EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma8:07:48
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:20
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:30
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:39
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:50
6VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:00
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:08
9VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:09
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:19
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:21
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:29
14BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:33
15VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:35
16KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38
17LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:39
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:51
19CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange2:08
20CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:10
21FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:58
22MAS EnricMovistar Team3:12
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:41
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:47
25ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:49
26ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:51
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:51
28DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3:54
29OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma4:11
30BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:13
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:21
32LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:23
33HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:29
34ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:29
35MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates4:32
36MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:50
37ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4:51
38HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:04
39FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech5:05
40EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:19
41DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers5:29
42MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:39
43JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi5:57
44DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie6:14
45DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6:14
46CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:32
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie6:54
48LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo6:56
49MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7:33
50EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH7:33
51HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates7:42
52FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma7:56
54POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates8:03
55MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH8:28
56SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8:34
57NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation8:49
58GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:56
59EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo9:06
60LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:10
61PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team9:58
62CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10:14
63COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:14
64CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo10:16
65SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ10:32
66AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma10:49
67WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation11:01
68EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:49
69SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:52
70FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team12:12
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12:15
72ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:37
73SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo12:38
74CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo12:43
75DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers12:56
76PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team13:01
77LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM13:02
78RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team13:10
79WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team13:18
80HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step13:26
81NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH13:32
82GALL FelixTeam DSM13:33
83PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma14:05
84OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal14:21
85HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation14:26
86COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team14:35
87OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH14:54
88MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi14:59
89ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma15:08
90MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi15:26
91VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15:43
92CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH15:44
93PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:46
94IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation15:51
95CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi16:04
96OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:12
97ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious16:13
98GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange16:15
99CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH16:15
100SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step16:35
101BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:40
102CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo16:43
103SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team16:55
104TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma16:59
105DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:12
106GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie17:17
107CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:23
108VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM17:37
109ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe17:48
110BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:07
111DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech18:07
112MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal18:12
113GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers18:26
114RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech18:36
115VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious18:41
116LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech18:57
117LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:58
118GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step19:00
119PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious19:02
120SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ19:07
121BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma19:18
122CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates19:24
123CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team19:30
124BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie19:33
125GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal19:46
126BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:36
127TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM21:10
128ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ21:20
129SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange21:27
130JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange21:28
131CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation21:40
132CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal21:45
133HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal21:49
134GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team22:01
135KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo22:09
136HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange22:14
137SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers22:24
138ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step22:51
139FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:51
140CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious23:01
141GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma23:06
142OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH23:11
143VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ23:30
144SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:08
145ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team24:32
146LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:34
147LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:40
148PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation24:47
149HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo24:49
150IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:50
151ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi24:57
152HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma26:17
153DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:34
154PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma27:46
155BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe28:29
156CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo28:30
157ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:09
158ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi29:30
159AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers29:44
160DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ39:47
161EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma55
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates53
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech32
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers27
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates26
6VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma24
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ24
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team22
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
10FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech20
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17
12ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16
13GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14
14LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
16HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
17WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation12
18MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi12
19NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH10
20KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step9
21BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation9
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
23BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7
24VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step7
25TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
26IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
27LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
29GALL FelixTeam DSM4
30CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4
31FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech3
32CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3
33PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2
34VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1
35CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8:08:08
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:10
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:34
4VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:59
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:09
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1:15
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:21
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3:34
10DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers5:09
11MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:19
12CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:12
13LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo6:36
14HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates7:22
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma7:36
16PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team9:38
17AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma10:29
18SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:32
19ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:17
20CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo12:23
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team12:41
22LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM12:42
23RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:50
24HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step13:06
25GALL FelixTeam DSM13:13
26PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma13:45
27OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal14:01
28MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi14:39
29ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma14:48
30CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi15:44
31OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:52
32CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH15:55
33BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:20
34VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM17:17
35ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe17:28
36BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:47
37DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech17:47
38GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step18:40
39PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious18:42
40BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma18:58
41BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie19:13
42GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal19:26
43BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:16
44CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal21:25
45GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma22:46
46VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ23:10
47SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:48
48LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:14
49DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:14
50CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo28:10
51DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ39:27
52EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates13
2HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma12
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
5LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
8VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
9IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2
13BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
14HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1
17LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1
18WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1
19WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1
20CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1
21VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 24:27:48
2UAE-Team Emirates0:01
3BORA - hansgrohe0:42
4Bahrain - Victorious1:25
5Astana - Premier Tech2:16
6INEOS Grenadiers5:19
7Deceuninck - Quick Step5:42
8Movistar Team7:43
9Team Total Direct Energie7:57
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits8:08
11EF Education - Nippo8:41
12Team DSM9:01
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:31
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14:22
15AG2R Citroën Team16:19
16Trek - Segafredo17:37
17Israel Start-Up Nation19:24
18Team BikeExchange20:21
19Burgos-BH20:34
20Groupama - FDJ23:33
21Euskaltel - Euskadi24:34
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS29:17
23Lotto Soudal32:26
24Equipo Kern Pharma32:31

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

