Itzulia Basque Country stage 3: Tadej Pogačar bests Primož Roglič in brutal uphill finish
Primož Roglič holds onto the overall lead ahead of Tadej Pogačar and Brandon McNulty.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the 2021 Itzulia Basque Country, once again showing his climbing prowess to be among the best in the business.
“In the morning we had gone by car to see the finish and the team manager Matxin had explained the route to me well, so I was aware of the toughness of the climb and I knew that it would be crucial to be in first position on the final crest to launch well into the final meters downhill towards the finish,” said Pogacar.
The young Slovenian bested his compatriot and race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by less than a bike length, after trading attack after attack in the final three kilometers.
American Brandon McNulty, a teammate of Pogačar, spent another day in third place overall after a strong stage finish.
“There are still three days of racing, all quite hard,” added Pogacar. “I’m pretty optimistic because the condition is good and the team is racing very well together.”
💥I K A R A G A R R I A 💥@TamauPogi
💥 I M P R E S I O N A N T E 💥@BancoSabadell pic.twitter.com/bonS5wk8xX
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 7, 2021
How it happened
While seven men had escaped early, the GC favorites appeared to be unconcerned with the nearly three-minute advantage as the final 20km was climb-heavy, with technical descents which would prevent the front group from staying away until the finish banner.
The Ineos Grenadiers squad sat back, with favorites Richard Carapaz — who took a minor tumble yesterday — and Adam Yates saving their legs for the final 3km.
Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural), showed interest in the KOM competition jersey and went off the front of the break at 27km to go.
The remaining six from the brake pressed onward but ceded tens of seconds with each kilometer ridden in the final hour of racing.
As the break was absorbed one by one on the penultimate climb, Jumbo-Visma delivered Roglič to the front but could do no more to protect him.
Seeing this move, Ineos Grenadiers responded, bringing Carapaz and Yates up behind the Slovenian, with Team BikeExchange advancing Esteban Chaves’ position in the field.
EF Education-Nippo massed around Sergio Higuita, bringing yet another climber to the front of the mix. This move at 12km to go reeled in the sole survivor of the break, Lazkano.
On the following very fast descent, Astana took over the lead with Jakob Fuglsang, Omar Fraile, and Alexey Lutsenko ripping down the narrow and slippery roads with only Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) seeming to be interested in staying with the Kazakh team on the front.
On the flat roads in a small town at the bottom of the final descent of the stage, the peloton had to navigate several turns before they were on to the final climb. Israel Start-Up Nation’s favored climber Michael Woods and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) went down. And while Woods looked to quickly resume the chase, Kelderman struggled roadside.
Into the final 4km, Higuita was the first to attack, bringing along Carapaz, Pogačar, and Roglič. Carapaz, seemingly recovered from the previous day’s mishap tried to escape around Higuita, but was marked by the Slovenian duo on the first stretch of 20 percent grade in the final 2.5km.
Roglič was first to counter with Pogačar on his wheel. Yates bridged up to the quartet, bringing Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Landa.
As soon as Yates made contact and appeared to try to settle in, Pogačar attacked with only Roglič able to respond to the explosive move.
With less than 1,500m to go, the two grand tour winners again tried to separate themselves again from the rest of the bunch.
Roglič took over the front with a small surge, but the younger Pogačar marked him, but again the others made contact.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) who had chased with Yates launched just inside of the red kite, but this move was quickly brought back.
Roglič again went away, but this time only Pogačar had the legs to respond. The two immediately put daylight behind them going into the final half kilometer.
“I am happy that I am doing well and that I am still in the lead,” commented Roglič following the back-and-forth slugfest with Pogačar in the stage’s closing kilometer.
With the finish right after a left bend in the route, Pogačar surged ahead and while Roglič responded, the 2020 Tour de France winner was able to escape for the win.
What’s to come
If any sprinter can survive two cat 3 climbs in the first half of the stage, followed by a cat 2 climb, and a cat 1 climb that leads to a descent and flat run-in to Hondarribia, they could be favored for a win. But they will also have to overcome the numerous vertical punches between the categorized climbs, too.
Pogačar’s teammate McNulty slipped from the youth category leader on the time bonus awarded to his team captain for today’s stage win, however, the American is still in third. He will have to have his climbing legs ready for stage 4. Yates trails McNulty by just nine seconds, and will also be looking to up his position through another climb-heavy stage.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:04:50
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|7
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|9
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:18
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:20
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:20
|14
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|17
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:34
|18
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:36
|19
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:36
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:50
|22
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:03
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03
|24
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|25
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03
|26
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|28
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22
|29
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:22
|30
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40
|31
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:40
|32
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:56
|33
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:56
|35
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:56
|36
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32
|39
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32
|40
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|2:38
|41
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:38
|42
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38
|43
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:00
|44
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:00
|45
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:00
|46
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:00
|47
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04
|48
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:17
|49
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:24
|50
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:35
|51
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:40
|52
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:40
|53
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:40
|54
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|3:40
|55
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3:40
|56
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:40
|57
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:50
|58
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|59
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:25
|60
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:25
|61
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:25
|62
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:25
|63
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|64
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|4:25
|65
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:25
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:25
|67
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:25
|68
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:48
|69
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:23
|70
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|5:25
|71
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:10
|72
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:20
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:20
|74
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:20
|75
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:20
|76
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:20
|77
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:20
|78
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:20
|79
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:20
|80
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:20
|81
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:20
|82
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:20
|83
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|7:28
|84
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:28
|85
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:40
|86
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:42
|87
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:05
|88
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:05
|89
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:12
|90
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:12
|91
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:12
|92
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:12
|93
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:14
|94
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:14
|95
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:14
|96
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|8:14
|97
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:14
|98
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|8:14
|99
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|8:14
|100
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:14
|101
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:14
|102
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:35
|103
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|8:36
|104
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:36
|105
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:36
|106
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:36
|107
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:36
|108
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:36
|109
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:48
|110
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8:48
|111
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|8:48
|112
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:50
|113
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|8:55
|114
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:11
|115
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:39
|116
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|9:39
|117
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:43
|118
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:46
|119
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:48
|120
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:48
|121
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:36
|122
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:31
|123
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:31
|124
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|125
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:43
|126
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|11:43
|127
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|11:43
|128
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:43
|129
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|11:45
|130
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|11:47
|131
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:47
|132
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|11:47
|133
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:47
|134
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:55
|135
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|11:55
|136
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:55
|137
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:55
|138
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:55
|139
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|11:55
|140
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:55
|141
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:55
|142
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:55
|143
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:55
|144
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|12:42
|145
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:42
|146
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:42
|147
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:32
|148
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:32
|149
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:32
|150
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:32
|151
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:32
|152
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:32
|153
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:36
|154
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:36
|155
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:36
|156
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:36
|157
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:41
|158
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:44
|159
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:38
|160
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|161
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:45
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:07:48
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:20
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:30
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|9
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29
|14
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:35
|16
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:39
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|2:08
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:10
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:58
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:12
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:41
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:47
|25
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:49
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:51
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:51
|28
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3:54
|29
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:11
|30
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:13
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:21
|32
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:23
|33
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:29
|34
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:29
|35
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:32
|36
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:50
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:51
|38
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:04
|39
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:05
|40
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:19
|41
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:29
|42
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:39
|43
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:57
|44
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:14
|45
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:14
|46
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:32
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:54
|48
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:56
|49
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:33
|50
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|7:33
|51
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:42
|52
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:56
|54
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:03
|55
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|8:28
|56
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8:34
|57
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:49
|58
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:56
|59
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:06
|60
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:10
|61
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:58
|62
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:14
|63
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:14
|64
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:16
|65
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:32
|66
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:49
|67
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:01
|68
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:49
|69
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:52
|70
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:12
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:15
|72
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:37
|73
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:38
|74
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|75
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:56
|76
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:01
|77
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|13:02
|78
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|13:10
|79
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:18
|80
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:26
|81
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|13:32
|82
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|13:33
|83
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:05
|84
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|14:21
|85
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:26
|86
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:35
|87
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|14:54
|88
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:59
|89
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:08
|90
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:26
|91
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15:43
|92
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|15:44
|93
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:46
|94
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:51
|95
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:04
|96
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:12
|97
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:13
|98
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|16:15
|99
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|16:15
|100
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:35
|101
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:40
|102
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:43
|103
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|16:55
|104
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|105
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:12
|106
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:17
|107
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:23
|108
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|17:37
|109
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:48
|110
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:07
|111
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:07
|112
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|18:12
|113
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:26
|114
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:36
|115
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:41
|116
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:57
|117
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:58
|118
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:00
|119
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:02
|120
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:07
|121
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:18
|122
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:24
|123
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|19:30
|124
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:33
|125
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|19:46
|126
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:36
|127
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|21:10
|128
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:20
|129
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|21:27
|130
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|21:28
|131
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:40
|132
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|21:45
|133
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|21:49
|134
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:01
|135
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:09
|136
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|22:14
|137
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:24
|138
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:51
|139
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:51
|140
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:01
|141
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|23:06
|142
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|23:11
|143
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|144
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:08
|145
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|24:32
|146
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:34
|147
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:40
|148
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:47
|149
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:49
|150
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:50
|151
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24:57
|152
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:17
|153
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:34
|154
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:46
|155
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:29
|156
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:30
|157
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:09
|158
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:30
|159
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:44
|160
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:47
|161
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|22
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|10
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20
|11
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|12
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|13
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|14
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|17
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|18
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|19
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|10
|20
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|21
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|23
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|24
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|25
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|26
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|27
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|29
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4
|30
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|32
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|33
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|34
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1
|35
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:08:08
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:59
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:15
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:21
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3:34
|10
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:09
|11
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:19
|12
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:12
|13
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:36
|14
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:22
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:36
|16
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:38
|17
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:29
|18
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:32
|19
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:17
|20
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:23
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:41
|22
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|12:42
|23
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:50
|24
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:06
|25
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|13:13
|26
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:45
|27
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|14:01
|28
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:39
|29
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:48
|30
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:44
|31
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:52
|32
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|15:55
|33
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:20
|34
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|17:17
|35
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:28
|36
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:47
|37
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:47
|38
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:40
|39
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:42
|40
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:58
|41
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:13
|42
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|19:26
|43
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:16
|44
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|21:25
|45
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|22:46
|46
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:10
|47
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:48
|48
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:14
|49
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:14
|50
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:10
|51
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:27
|52
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13
|2
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|5
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|8
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|9
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|13
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|14
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|17
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|18
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|19
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|20
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|21
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:27:48
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:01
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:42
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:25
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:16
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:19
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:42
|8
|Movistar Team
|7:43
|9
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:57
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:08
|11
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:41
|12
|Team DSM
|9:01
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:31
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:22
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:19
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:37
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:24
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|20:21
|19
|Burgos-BH
|20:34
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:33
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24:34
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:17
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|32:26
|24
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:31
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.