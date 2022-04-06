Itzulia Basque Country stage 3: Pello Bilbao edges out Julian Alaphilippe in reduced bunch gallop

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) won stage 3 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country in a reduced bunch sprint, edging out stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In what looked to be a repeat of the finale on Tuesday, Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took to the front from 1.5km to go, and did a 1km turn for his teammate and world champion Alaphilippe to try to set up the rainbow jersey for a win.

However, Bilbao managed to position himself well, and hold the charging French rider by a small margin to score the win.

“It’s hard to describe what it’s like to win at home after so many attempts… Finally! And in addition to the sprint, in front of a world champion,” Bilbao said. “It’s impossible to describe what it’s like to win at home, at last, after so many efforts. And then to do that by beating world champion Julian Alaphilippe in a sprint. It’s just incredible.”

Bilbao has shown promising results in 2022, finishing third overall at the UAE Tour, and fifth at Strade Bianche.

How it happened

The breakaway off the front at 70km to go slugged it out on a white gravel road climb.

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies), and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) little more than 2:00 on the main bunch, with Geraint Thomas and tao Geoghagan Hart (both Ineos Grenadiers) leading the chase.

Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl were right alongside the Ineos group patrolling the front of the peloton.

Polanc and Rodriguez battled for KOM points, with Polanc coming out on top.

Two swapped places on the successive climb, in which Rodriguez attacked again, dropping Polanc, and going solo at 63km to go.

Behind, 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) sat on the front, stony-faced, with teammate Tao Geoghagan Hart for company, with Adam Yates in the green jersey just behind.

The pace of the chasing bunch eased, and Rodriguez, still at the front, was allowed a sizable 4:00 advantage at 40km to go. But this would not last.

The chasers absorbed Polanc at 39km to go, where he slotted in with the rest of his teammates on the front, next to the Ineos squad.

Rodriguez’s large margin was not allowed for long and over the next 5km a minute was shaved from it. Another minute came off his lead with 30km remaining, and he was the solo rider on the front with just 2:00 between him and the group with all four of the classification jerseys in it.

He was scooped up on the final climb, the Ozeka, when a group of 16 had gone off the front of the main bunch.

The remaining 20km was undulating, and the bunch at the front of the race could not get much separation amongst themselves, despite several attempts to break up the group.

Alaphilippe kept the pace high at the front, with help from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Yates, and Evenepoel.

Overall race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was never far from the front with 8km to go, and did a short turn at the front to test others’ legs.

Rodriguez, who had been in the break earlier had made the front group, sat in, still recovering from his failed solo gambit.

Bilbao attacked at 5.6km to go. This move was covered by Enric Mas (Movistar) and Alaphilippe, but it was a portent of things to come.

The pace was ratcheted up from 5km to 2km to go, before the young Belgian Quick-Step rider took to the front, delivering the world champion to striking distance of the finish line.

But Spaniard Bilbao was the best legs of the day.

“In the finale, Remco did an outstanding job for me again. Unfortunately, my legs still really hurt. And I came across a very strong Pello Bilbao,” said Alaphilippe.

Overall leader Roglič lost a few positions, as the route twisted and turned in the final few hundred meters, but still finished well enough to retain his GC ranking.

Thursday’s 185.6km stage 4 will travel from the capital in Araba, Vitoria-Gasteiz, to Zamudio, very close to Bilbao’s home. Four categorized climbs are in store, with what could be a decisive ascent of the Vivero (6km at 6.2 percent) with 20km remaining in the stage.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious4:35:24
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
11CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
13EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
14SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:33
15RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:21
16YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
17ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:56
18GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:20
19BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:20
20IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:20
21REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:20
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:20
23LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:25
24HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
25ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:25
26LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:25
27TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:25
28ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:25
29MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:25
30OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:25
31HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:25
32ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma2:25
33VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2:25
34LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:25
35RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:25
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:25
37WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:25
38VADER MilanJumbo-Visma2:25
39GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:25
40KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2:25
41NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:25
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:25
43NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:25
44LAFAY VictorCofidis6:23
45MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi7:28
46LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7:28
47ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi7:28
48AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi7:28
49BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:28
50JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies7:28
51GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo7:28
52ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious7:28
53MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:28
54VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal7:28
55DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:28
56DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies7:28
57CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:28
58HERRADA JoséCofidis7:28
59DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team7:28
60THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7:28
61HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team7:28
62PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team7:28
63FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis7:28
64GESCHKE SimonCofidis7:28
65VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:28
66GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:28
67GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost7:28
68BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:55
69AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:55
70DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ10:55
71SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost10:55
72GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:55
73TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM10:55
74HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma10:55
75POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates10:55
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma9:49:47
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:14
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:18
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:19
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:19
7IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:20
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:21
9LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:25
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:28
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
12MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:40
14CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:44
15SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:08
16RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies2:12
17ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:39
18IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:44
19ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:45
20TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:46
21OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:50
22MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:52
23BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:53
24HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55
25GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:57
26VADER MilanJumbo-Visma2:58
27HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:03
28RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:03
29REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:05
30LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:05
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies3:09
32BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3:12
33LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:13
34ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma3:14
35SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious3:14
36LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:15
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma3:15
38GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team3:16
39WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech3:26
40ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:28
41NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:43
42NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:02
43MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal6:01
44LAFAY VictorCofidis7:17
45THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7:46
46DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies7:51
47VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:58
48DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team8:02
49GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8:03
50GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo8:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team45
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma37
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe26
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious25
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ22
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers21
8AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi20
9DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies20
10HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech18
11VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma18
12RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies17
13POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates16
14CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
15IZAGIRRE IonCofidis16
16HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
17THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers14
18AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
19AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
20LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies12
21MAS EnricMovistar Team12
22MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi10
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers9
24ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9
25VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal6
26URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6
27TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6
28COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal5
30OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
31RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma4
32IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4
33ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma4
34OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
35LAFAY VictorCofidis2
36SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates2
37DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
38WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:49:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies17
2RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma12
3OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH9
4POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma5
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5
8THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
9HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech3
10AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3
11ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
12AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
13MAS EnricMovistar Team1
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo