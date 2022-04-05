Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe steals the stage from day-long break

World champ profits from monster Remco Evenpoel leadout, Primož Roglič retains GC lead.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) stole the win on stage 2 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country after the peloton caught the break inside the final 400 meters.

The world road champion scored his first win of the year and put his team into the winner’s circle after a spring that has seen the team struggling to score in the cobbled classics.

“The other teams were reluctant to roll so we had to do a lot of work ourselves,” Alaphilippe said. “We’re really happy with the win.”

The remaining rider from a four-man escape — Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) — looked oh-so-close to holding the big bunch, but was swallowed up at just 400m to go.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) did a huge lead out for his teammate Alaphilippe in the final kilometer before the rainbow jersey emerged at the front and navigated the twists and turns in the final few hundred meters.

Evenepoel — in the polka-dotted KOM classification leader’s jersey — could be seen sitting up celebrating with 50m to go when Alaphilippe crossed the line. Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty) took second and third respectively.

“Few teams wanted to ride, I thought the breakaway was going to hold until the end… But in the end, the whole team did a huge job, Remco took the final corners perfectly, I couldn’t lose,” said Alaphilippe. “There were three technical corners in the last kilometer, so it had to be well placed. We said to ourselves that in the event of a sprint finish, it was what had to be done, and Remco, with his power, was able to take the turns, restart, and behind, it really stretched the peloton.”

How it happened

A four-man break was allowed plenty of leash throughout the entire stage save the final kilometer.

Through the rolling route from Leitza to Viana, the quartet’s lead ebbed and flowed several times, from more than three minutes to as few as 20 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma, in service of overall race leader Primož Roglič, led the chasing peloton seemingly without urgency though 25km to go.

On a climb at 31km, the break came apart for a short time when the foursome attacked each other, but nothing came of these few seemingly half-hearted attacks.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was never far from the front of the chase, which had come down to 2:00 at 18km to go.

Some 5km later, it was every-man-for-himself, which allowed Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) to get up the road without company.

Several times the other three tried to reorganize and chase, while AG2R-Citroën took over the peloton pursuit into the final 10km

As the main bunch looked to have missed the mark in timing it’s catch, the road again tilted up, and all of a sudden they had the break in their sights.]

What had been one minute was 12 seconds at 3km to go, and then the break was absorbed just 1,000m later, with only Ruiz on the front, frantically trying to turn over his pedals in the final 2km.

With the finish line in sight, Ruiz had no more gas, and was engulfed by the chasing bunch at 400m to go.

Alaphilippe positioned himself on the front, along with the leaders of the overall, KOM, points, and young-rider classifications, before he went all-in for the win at 200m to go.

Behind, Evenepoel could be seen sitting up, in traffic, with his hands raised as he cheered for his world champion teammate.

Alaphilippe timed his winning attack to perfection in the final 200m.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:04:35
2DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:00
3HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
4HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
5AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
6MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
9EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
10VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
11COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:00
12ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
14LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
15WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
16RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
17LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
18FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers0:00
19PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
20PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
22VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
24ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
25SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
26GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
27VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
28VADER MilanJumbo-Visma0:00
29VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
31VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
34BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
35MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
36URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
37MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
38TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
39IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
40THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
41KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
42POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
43RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
44HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
45FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
46TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe0:00
48CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
49MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
50IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
51LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
52NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:00
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
54ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
55BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
56CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
57FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:00
58ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
59ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
60MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH0:00
61HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
62HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:00
63GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
64BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
65DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
66ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
67ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
68VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
69GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:00
70REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
71AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
72LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
73VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:00
74COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
75CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
76MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
77PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:00
78LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:00
79SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
80GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
81SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
82PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
83ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
84SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:00
85ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
86MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
87AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
88LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
89LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
90NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:00
91DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
92PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
93KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
94MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
95SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:00
96CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:00
97CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
98ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
99BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
100NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
101DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
102MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
103HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
104CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:00
105NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
106BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
107RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
108RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:00
109PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team0:00
110BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
111JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:00
112NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:00
113CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:00
114PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
115TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo0:00
116GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
117NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
118GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
119STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:00
120MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
121OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH0:00
122SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
123HERRADA JoséCofidis0:00
124CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
125DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
126KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
127BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
128MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
129DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
130PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
131GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:25
132CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies0:40
133ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:47
134AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:01
135AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:06
136BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
137PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:17
138PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
139RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma1:27
140CARVALHO AndreCofidis2:25
141EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:32
142BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates2:32
143DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:01
144KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:12
145GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies3:12
146JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:18
147HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:57
148LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7:48
149HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma7:48
150KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:48
151CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH7:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma5:14:23
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
3CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:18
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:18
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:18
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:20
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:20
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:20
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:21
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:21
12DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:23
13IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:24
14OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:25
15LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:25
16DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:26
17MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:27
18BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:29
19HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:30
20VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:30
22FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers0:31
23GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:32
24SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:32
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
26VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:33
27POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:33
29VADER MilanJumbo-Visma0:33
30ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:34
31DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:34
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:35
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:35
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:35
35MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:37
37HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
38HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
39RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:38
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:40
41MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:40
42LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:40
43ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:41
44FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:42
45AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
46LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:43
47ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:43
48KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:43
49HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:44
50CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:44
51VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:44
52HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:45
53GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:45
54REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
55PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
56DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
57KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:45
58MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:46
59FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:46
60TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:46
61SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:46
62MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:47
63HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
64LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48
65GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:49
66ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:49
67AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:49
68SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:49
69COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:49
70DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:49
71CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:50
72LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:50
73KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:50
74JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:51
75ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:51
76STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:52
77HERRADA JoséCofidis0:52
78BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:52
79PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:53
80LAFAY VictorCofidis0:54
81NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:54
82GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:54
83VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:54
84NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:55
85PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:55
86DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:56
87GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:56
88RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:56
89ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:58
90LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:59
91OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:00
92WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
93MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:01
94ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02
95COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:02
96MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
97ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
98WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:04
99GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
100BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:05
101CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:05
102RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
103SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
104ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi1:07
105VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:07
106PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team1:07
107CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:07
108CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:07
109SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:09
110BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:09
111PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech1:10
112ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:11
113PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:11
114CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:11
115MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:12
116CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12
117NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13
118PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13
119CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies1:13
120MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:13
121BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:15
122ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:18
123NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:18
124PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:20
125MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma1:21
126CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:22
127GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:22
128TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo1:24
129AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma1:26
130BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
131NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34
132ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:35
133NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:37
134AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:02
135RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma2:15
136AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:23
137BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:26
138PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:58
139BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates3:30
140EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:35
141MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:36
142CARVALHO AndreCofidis3:37
143DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:51
144GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies3:53
145JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:02
146KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:10
147HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:29
148HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma8:36
149KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:41
150LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma8:50
151CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH9:40
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma28
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team27
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers21
5AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi20
6DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies20
7CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
8HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers14
10HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech14
11AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
12AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12
13VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe10
14MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi10
15ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9
16IZAGIRRE IonCofidis8
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8
18VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma7
19TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6
20VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal6
21MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5
22COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5
23IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4
24RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma4
25ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma4
26OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
28LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2
29LAFAY VictorCofidis2
30DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
31WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:14:28
2TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:16
3VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:33
5MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:35
6LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:35
7ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:36
8AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:37
9LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:38
10HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:39
11HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:40
12PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
13DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
14SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:41
15ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:44
17DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:44
18CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:45
19LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:45
20JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:46
21ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:46
22STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:47
23VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:49
24NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:50
25GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:51
26ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:53
27LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:54
28WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe0:59
29ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02
30VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:02
31PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team1:02
32CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:02
33CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:06
34PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:08
35MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08
36MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma1:16
37AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma1:21
38BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:24
39RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma2:10
40PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:53
41EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:30
42MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:31
43CARVALHO AndreCofidis3:32
44JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:57
45HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:24
46LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma8:45
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma11
2OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH9
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
4AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
6AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:43:56
2Jumbo-Visma0:06
3INEOS Grenadiers0:10
4Groupama - FDJ0:32
5Movistar Team0:38
6TotalEnergies0:40
7BORA - hansgrohe0:47
8AG2R Citroën Team0:59
9EF Education-EasyPost1:00
10UAE Team Emirates1:03
11Astana Qazaqstan Team1:09
12Bahrain - Victorious1:11
13Cofidis1:11
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
15Trek - Segafredo1:23
16Team DSM1:23
17Equipo Kern Pharma1:32
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:39
19Israel - Premier Tech1:42
20Euskaltel - Euskadi1:54
21Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:55
22Lotto Soudal1:58
23Burgos-BH2:09

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo