Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe steals the stage from day-long break
World champ profits from monster Remco Evenpoel leadout, Primož Roglič retains GC lead.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) stole the win on stage 2 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country after the peloton caught the break inside the final 400 meters.
The world road champion scored his first win of the year and put his team into the winner’s circle after a spring that has seen the team struggling to score in the cobbled classics.
“The other teams were reluctant to roll so we had to do a lot of work ourselves,” Alaphilippe said. “We’re really happy with the win.”
The remaining rider from a four-man escape — Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) — looked oh-so-close to holding the big bunch, but was swallowed up at just 400m to go.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) did a huge lead out for his teammate Alaphilippe in the final kilometer before the rainbow jersey emerged at the front and navigated the twists and turns in the final few hundred meters.
Evenepoel — in the polka-dotted KOM classification leader’s jersey — could be seen sitting up celebrating with 50m to go when Alaphilippe crossed the line. Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty) took second and third respectively.
“Few teams wanted to ride, I thought the breakaway was going to hold until the end… But in the end, the whole team did a huge job, Remco took the final corners perfectly, I couldn’t lose,” said Alaphilippe. “There were three technical corners in the last kilometer, so it had to be well placed. We said to ourselves that in the event of a sprint finish, it was what had to be done, and Remco, with his power, was able to take the turns, restart, and behind, it really stretched the peloton.”
How it happened
A four-man break was allowed plenty of leash throughout the entire stage save the final kilometer.
Through the rolling route from Leitza to Viana, the quartet’s lead ebbed and flowed several times, from more than three minutes to as few as 20 seconds.
Jumbo-Visma, in service of overall race leader Primož Roglič, led the chasing peloton seemingly without urgency though 25km to go.
On a climb at 31km, the break came apart for a short time when the foursome attacked each other, but nothing came of these few seemingly half-hearted attacks.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was never far from the front of the chase, which had come down to 2:00 at 18km to go.
Some 5km later, it was every-man-for-himself, which allowed Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) to get up the road without company.
Several times the other three tried to reorganize and chase, while AG2R-Citroën took over the peloton pursuit into the final 10km
As the main bunch looked to have missed the mark in timing it’s catch, the road again tilted up, and all of a sudden they had the break in their sights.]
What had been one minute was 12 seconds at 3km to go, and then the break was absorbed just 1,000m later, with only Ruiz on the front, frantically trying to turn over his pedals in the final 2km.
With the finish line in sight, Ruiz had no more gas, and was engulfed by the chasing bunch at 400m to go.
Alaphilippe positioned himself on the front, along with the leaders of the overall, KOM, points, and young-rider classifications, before he went all-in for the win at 200m to go.
Behind, Evenepoel could be seen sitting up, in traffic, with his hands raised as he cheered for his world champion teammate.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:04:35
|2
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|3
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|4
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|5
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|6
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|10
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|11
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|12
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|15
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|16
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|18
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|19
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|20
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|22
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|24
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|26
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|27
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|28
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|31
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|34
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|35
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|37
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|38
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|40
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|42
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|45
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|46
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|48
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|49
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|51
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|52
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:00
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|54
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|55
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|56
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|57
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:00
|58
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|59
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|60
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|61
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|62
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:00
|63
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|64
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|65
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|66
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|67
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|68
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|69
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|70
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|71
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|72
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|73
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|74
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|75
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|76
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|77
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|78
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|80
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|81
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|82
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|83
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|84
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|85
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|86
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|87
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|88
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|89
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|90
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|91
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|92
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|93
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|94
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|95
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|96
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|97
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|98
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|99
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|100
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|101
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|102
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|103
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|104
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|105
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|106
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|107
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|108
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|109
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|110
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|111
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|112
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|113
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:00
|114
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|115
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|116
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|117
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|118
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|119
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:00
|120
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|121
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|122
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|123
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:00
|124
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|125
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|126
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|127
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|128
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|129
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|130
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|131
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|132
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|0:40
|133
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|134
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:01
|135
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06
|136
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|137
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:17
|138
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|139
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:27
|140
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|2:25
|141
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:32
|142
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:32
|143
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:01
|144
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12
|145
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|3:12
|146
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:18
|147
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:57
|148
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:48
|149
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:48
|150
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:48
|151
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|7:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:14:23
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:20
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:23
|13
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|14
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:25
|15
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:25
|16
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26
|17
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|19
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:30
|20
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30
|22
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|23
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|24
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|26
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|27
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|29
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|30
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:34
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:34
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:35
|35
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|37
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|38
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|39
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|41
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:40
|42
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:40
|43
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:41
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|45
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|46
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|47
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|48
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:43
|49
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:44
|50
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44
|51
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:44
|52
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|53
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|54
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|55
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|56
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|57
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:45
|58
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|59
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:46
|60
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:46
|61
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:46
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|63
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|64
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48
|65
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:49
|66
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:49
|67
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:49
|68
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|69
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:49
|70
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:49
|71
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:50
|72
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|73
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|74
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|75
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|76
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:52
|77
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:52
|78
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|79
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|80
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:54
|81
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|82
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:54
|83
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|84
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:55
|85
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|86
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|87
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|88
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:56
|89
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:58
|90
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:59
|91
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:00
|92
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|93
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01
|94
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02
|95
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:02
|96
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|97
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|98
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|99
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|100
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05
|101
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|102
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|103
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|104
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07
|105
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|106
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|107
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|108
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:07
|109
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|110
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:09
|111
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:10
|112
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|113
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|114
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:11
|115
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:12
|116
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12
|117
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13
|118
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|119
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|1:13
|120
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:13
|121
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:15
|122
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|123
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:18
|124
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:20
|125
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:21
|126
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:22
|127
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|128
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|129
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:26
|130
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|131
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34
|132
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35
|133
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:37
|134
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:02
|135
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:15
|136
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:23
|137
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:26
|138
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:58
|139
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:30
|140
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:35
|141
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36
|142
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|3:37
|143
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:51
|144
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|3:53
|145
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:02
|146
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10
|147
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:29
|148
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:36
|149
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:41
|150
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:50
|151
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|9:40
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|28
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|5
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|6
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|20
|7
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|8
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|10
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14
|11
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|12
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|13
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|14
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|15
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|8
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|18
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|19
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|20
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|21
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|22
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|23
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|4
|24
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|25
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|26
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|28
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2
|29
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|30
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|31
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:14:28
|2
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|3
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|5
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|6
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:35
|7
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:36
|8
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37
|9
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|10
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:39
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|12
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|13
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|14
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:41
|15
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:44
|17
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:44
|18
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:45
|19
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|20
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:46
|21
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:46
|22
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:47
|23
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|24
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:50
|25
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|26
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53
|27
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:54
|28
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|29
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02
|30
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|31
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|32
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|33
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:06
|34
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|35
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08
|36
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16
|37
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:21
|38
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:24
|39
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:10
|40
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:53
|41
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:30
|42
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31
|43
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|3:32
|44
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:57
|45
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:24
|46
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:45
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11
|2
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|9
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|4
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:43:56
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|6
|TotalEnergies
|0:40
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:00
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11
|13
|Cofidis
|1:11
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|16
|Team DSM
|1:23
|17
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39
|19
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:42
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:54
|21
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:55
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|23
|Burgos-BH
|2:09
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.