Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Alex Aranburu surprises favorites for solo win
Primož Roglič holds on to the overall lead riding the coattails of a hard-chasing Movistar squad, while American Brandon McNulty slips one place to third overall.
Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) caught the GC favorites off guard and stormed to a solo stage win.
Omar Fraile (Movistar Team) held a last-minute charge by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to take second — with valuable bonus seconds available — in the field sprint for the remaining podium positions.
“It’s a dream to win at home, it’s something massive,” Aranburu told Basque TV. “I felt good, I saw the opportunity, I attacked and I gave everything right through to the end.”
Overall leader Primož Roglič crossed the line in sixth place and held onto the overall race lead, while American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) slips to third place behind Aranburu, now in second overall.
McNulty retained the lead in the best young rider competition.
How it happened
Seven escapees — Martijn Tusveld, Kevin Vermaerke (both Team DSM), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-Citroën), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) — were just 2:31 ahead at the 55km to go mark, as the route gradually gained elevation before the day’s real climbing tests started.
Movistar Team went to the front to put Alejandro Valverde into an advantageous position, while Bahrain-Victorious joined the Spanish squad at the front at 42km to go.
Oscar Fraile (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) pulled the group along, steadily eating away at the gap to the break.
Cofidis’ stage-win hopes were dashed when Guillaume Martin suffered a mechanical just inside of 22km to go while the front of the race hit the very narrow roads at the base of the final climb.
As the main group came into the final climb, Movistar again raised the pace, exposing Roglič to attacks without any Jumbo-Visma teammates.
The final survivor of the break, Cabedo, was brought back into the lower slopes of the climb just as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took a tumble. The Ecuadorian quickly remounted his Pinarello, however, the front of the race was gone up the road.
Seeing that Ineos Grenadiers’ GC contender was off the group, Pogcar and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) attacked and were able to get a lead of nearly five seconds for a short time before they were reabsorbed by a hard-chasing Roglič and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) brought them back.
UAE-Team Emirates flashes fireworks on final slopes
From a chase group that was close to the front, American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) — in second overall — bridged up to his team captain’s group, forcing a separation, and another attack at the front.
Omar Fraile (Movistar Team), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and Roglic attacked at 15.5km and got a gap, however, the descent on narrow and very slippery, wet roads had the foursome riding cautiously. Through a very technical section, on poor road surfaces, the break was again brought back by their pursuers.
Fraile launched an attack nearly as soon as the group was caught, and this was all the distraction that Aranburu needed. The Spaniard broke free with an all-in attack at 7.6km to
None of the GC favorites responded to the lone Astana rider who was some 30 seconds behind in the overall standings.
Finally, with 5km to go, Bora-Hansgrohe took control of the chase, sending Wilco Kelderman and Schachmann after the lone Astana rider. With nearly 30 seconds between Aranburu and the pursuers, the stage was all but over, except for a short, steep punch inside of the final kilometer.
With plenty of time to celebrate in his home country, Aranburu took a quick glance and rolled across the line for his first WorldTour win, while some 15 seconds behind him the race favorites challenged for the remaining steps on the podium, and the time bonuses available.
Fraile led the final dash, getting his wheel across the line before Pogačar, while overall leader Roglič was denied any time bonuses finishing in sixth.
With his stage win and time bonus, Aranburu climbed to second place overall and knocked McNulty into third. Pogačar trails his teammate by 18 seconds.
The sweet podium for @aranburualex, the winner of Stage 2!#Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/aHme9NgtrJ
— Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) April 6, 2021
What’s to come
Stage 3 will see riders take on nearly 168km of rolling terrain, including three categorized climbs before summiting the fourth cat 1 climb to the finish in Ermualde.
Much like stage 2, stage 3 offers little respite for the non-climbers, with the second half of the stage a climb-descend-repeat affaire.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:45:32
|2
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:15
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:15
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|5
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:15
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|7
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:15
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:15
|12
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:15
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|14
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:19
|16
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:19
|18
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:19
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:19
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:19
|22
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|23
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:19
|24
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|25
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29
|26
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:33
|27
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|28
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:54
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|30
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:54
|31
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:54
|32
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|34
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:05
|35
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07
|36
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10
|37
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|38
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|39
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:21
|40
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|41
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:21
|42
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:21
|43
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|44
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:21
|45
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21
|46
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33
|47
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:36
|48
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:40
|49
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|50
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|51
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:42
|52
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42
|53
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|54
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|55
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:42
|56
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:42
|57
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|58
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|59
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49
|60
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49
|61
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:01
|62
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:04
|63
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:10
|64
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|65
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:55
|66
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:23
|67
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:23
|68
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:23
|69
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:23
|70
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|71
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|3:23
|72
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:23
|73
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:23
|74
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23
|75
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|76
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:23
|77
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|3:23
|78
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:23
|79
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|3:23
|80
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:27
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:29
|82
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27
|83
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:27
|84
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:27
|85
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|4:27
|86
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|4:27
|87
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:27
|88
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:27
|89
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:27
|90
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4:27
|91
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:27
|92
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:27
|93
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:27
|94
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:37
|96
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:51
|97
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:51
|98
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|8:12
|99
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:12
|100
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:12
|101
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|8:12
|102
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|8:19
|103
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|8:19
|104
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:19
|105
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|8:19
|106
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:19
|107
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:19
|108
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:19
|109
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8:19
|110
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|8:19
|111
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|8:19
|112
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:19
|113
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:19
|114
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:19
|115
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:19
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|8:19
|117
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|8:19
|118
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:02
|119
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:02
|120
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:02
|121
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:15
|122
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:15
|123
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|9:15
|124
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:15
|125
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:15
|126
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:15
|127
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:15
|128
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|9:15
|129
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:15
|130
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:15
|131
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:15
|132
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:15
|133
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:15
|134
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:15
|135
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:15
|136
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:15
|137
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:15
|138
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:15
|139
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:15
|140
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:15
|141
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:15
|142
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|9:15
|143
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:15
|144
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:15
|145
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:15
|146
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:15
|147
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:15
|148
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:15
|149
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:15
|150
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:59
|151
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|12:59
|152
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|12:59
|153
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:59
|154
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:59
|155
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:59
|156
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:59
|157
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:59
|158
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:59
|159
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:50
|160
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:50
|161
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:50
|162
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:50
|163
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:07
|164
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:16
|165
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|21:44
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:03:04
|2
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:05
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:06
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:24
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|8
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:34
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:43
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|14
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:47
|15
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|17
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:53
|18
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:55
|19
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|20
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|21
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|23
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:16
|24
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|25
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25
|27
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|28
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:32
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:42
|31
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49
|32
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:03
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06
|35
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:08
|36
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|37
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:13
|38
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:19
|39
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20
|40
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:21
|41
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:27
|42
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:27
|43
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:28
|44
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29
|45
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:40
|46
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:43
|47
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:44
|48
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45
|49
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:45
|50
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:51
|51
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:58
|52
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|3:02
|53
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:08
|54
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:10
|55
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:12
|56
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21
|57
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:24
|58
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:24
|59
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:32
|60
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:41
|61
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|3:43
|62
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:55
|63
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:02
|64
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:03
|65
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|4:07
|66
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|4:09
|67
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:14
|68
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:20
|69
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:25
|70
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:26
|71
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:34
|72
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:39
|73
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4:40
|74
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|4:42
|75
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:48
|76
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|77
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:52
|78
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:04
|79
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|5:15
|80
|NIEVE Mikel
|5:17
|81
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:25
|82
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:34
|83
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|5:39
|84
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:40
|85
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:45
|86
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:46
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:49
|88
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:11
|89
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:17
|90
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|6:28
|91
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|6:30
|92
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|6:34
|93
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:52
|94
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:53
|95
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:38
|96
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:03
|97
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:19
|98
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:52
|99
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:57
|100
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|9:09
|101
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|9:21
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|9:35
|103
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:37
|104
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|9:38
|105
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:47
|106
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:47
|107
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:47
|108
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9:48
|109
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:52
|110
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|9:52
|111
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|9:54
|112
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:03
|113
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|10:03
|114
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:08
|115
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:08
|116
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:09
|117
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|10:14
|118
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:16
|119
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:19
|120
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:20
|121
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:21
|122
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|10:21
|123
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:23
|124
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:24
|125
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:25
|126
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:33
|127
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:36
|128
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:39
|129
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:40
|130
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:40
|131
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:42
|132
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|10:44
|133
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:48
|134
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:50
|135
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:51
|136
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:55
|137
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:55
|138
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:00
|139
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:02
|140
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:04
|141
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:09
|142
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:11
|143
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:15
|144
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:15
|145
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:19
|146
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|11:22
|147
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:29
|148
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:33
|149
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:02
|150
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:55
|151
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:08
|152
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:25
|153
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:45
|154
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:46
|155
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|14:47
|156
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:52
|157
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|14:59
|158
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:22
|159
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:50
|160
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:02
|161
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:28
|162
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:28
|163
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:00
|164
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:36
|165
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|24:40
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|4
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|9
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|10
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|11
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|13
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|15
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|16
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|18
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:03:10
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:18
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:47
|6
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:49
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10
|9
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|10
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24
|12
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:02
|13
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23
|14
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39
|15
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:39
|16
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:04
|17
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:18
|18
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:26
|19
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:35
|20
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|4:03
|21
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:20
|22
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4:34
|23
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:58
|24
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|5:33
|25
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:34
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:05
|27
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:11
|28
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:47
|29
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|9:15
|30
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:31
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:41
|32
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:46
|33
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|9:48
|34
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|9:57
|35
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:13
|36
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:14
|37
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:18
|38
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:27
|39
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:30
|40
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:33
|41
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:34
|42
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:36
|43
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|10:38
|44
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:42
|45
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:13
|46
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:23
|47
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:27
|48
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:19
|49
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:39
|50
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:46
|51
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:44
|52
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:54
|53
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|2
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|9
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|10
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
