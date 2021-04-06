Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Alex Aranburu surprises favorites for solo win

Primož Roglič holds on to the overall lead riding the coattails of a hard-chasing Movistar squad, while American Brandon McNulty slips one place to third overall.

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) caught the GC favorites off guard and stormed to a solo stage win.

Omar Fraile (Movistar Team) held a last-minute charge by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to take second — with valuable bonus seconds available — in the field sprint for the remaining podium positions.

“It’s a dream to win at home, it’s something massive,” Aranburu told Basque TV. “I felt good, I saw the opportunity, I attacked and I gave everything right through to the end.”

Overall leader Primož Roglič crossed the line in sixth place and held onto the overall race lead, while American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) slips to third place behind Aranburu, now in second overall.

McNulty retained the lead in the best young rider competition.

How it happened

Seven escapees — Martijn Tusveld, Kevin Vermaerke (both Team DSM), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-Citroën), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) — were just 2:31 ahead at the 55km to go mark, as the route gradually gained elevation before the day’s real climbing tests started.

Movistar Team went to the front to put Alejandro Valverde into an advantageous position, while Bahrain-Victorious joined the Spanish squad at the front at 42km to go.

Oscar Fraile (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) pulled the group along, steadily eating away at the gap to the break.

Cofidis’ stage-win hopes were dashed when Guillaume Martin suffered a mechanical just inside of 22km to go while the front of the race hit the very narrow roads at the base of the final climb.

The stage 2 profile was much like the edge of a saw, and the peloton was not offered much rest especially on the second half of the stage.Photo: PCS

As the main group came into the final climb, Movistar again raised the pace, exposing Roglič to attacks without any Jumbo-Visma teammates.

The final survivor of the break, Cabedo, was brought back into the lower slopes of the climb just as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took a tumble. The Ecuadorian quickly remounted his Pinarello, however, the front of the race was gone up the road.

Seeing that Ineos Grenadiers’ GC contender was off the group, Pogcar and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) attacked and were able to get a lead of nearly five seconds for a short time before they were reabsorbed by a hard-chasing Roglič and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) brought them back.

UAE-Team Emirates flashes fireworks on final slopes

From a chase group that was close to the front, American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) — in second overall — bridged up to his team captain’s group, forcing a separation, and another attack at the front.

Omar Fraile (Movistar Team), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and Roglic attacked at 15.5km and got a gap, however, the descent on narrow and very slippery, wet roads had the foursome riding cautiously. Through a very technical section, on poor road surfaces, the break was again brought back by their pursuers.

Fraile launched an attack nearly as soon as the group was caught, and this was all the distraction that Aranburu needed. The Spaniard broke free with an all-in attack at 7.6km to

None of the GC favorites responded to the lone Astana rider who was some 30 seconds behind in the overall standings.

Finally, with 5km to go, Bora-Hansgrohe took control of the chase, sending Wilco Kelderman and Schachmann after the lone Astana rider. With nearly 30 seconds between Aranburu and the pursuers, the stage was all but over, except for a short, steep punch inside of the final kilometer.

With plenty of time to celebrate in his home country, Aranburu took a quick glance and rolled across the line for his first WorldTour win, while some 15 seconds behind him the race favorites challenged for the remaining steps on the podium, and the time bonuses available.

Fraile led the final dash, getting his wheel across the line before Pogačar, while overall leader Roglič was denied any time bonuses finishing in sixth.

With his stage win and time bonus, Aranburu climbed to second place overall and knocked McNulty into third. Pogačar trails his teammate by 18 seconds.

What’s to come

Stage 3 will see riders take on nearly 168km of rolling terrain, including three categorized climbs before summiting the fourth cat 1 climb to the finish in Ermualde.

Much like stage 2, stage 3 offers little respite for the non-climbers, with the second half of the stage a climb-descend-repeat affaire.

2021 Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 profile. Photo: PCS

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:45:32
2FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:15
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:15
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:15
5WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:15
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
7SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:15
8LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:15
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:15
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:15
11IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:15
12LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:15
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:15
14PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:15
15VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:19
16KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:19
18CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:19
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:19
20FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:19
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:19
22VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
23BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:19
24VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:29
25LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29
26FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:33
27CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:41
28COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:54
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:54
30BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:54
31HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:54
32EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
33MAS EnricMovistar Team1:01
34ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:05
35CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07
36OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10
37FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
38HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
39MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:21
40ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:21
41ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:21
42DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:21
43KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:21
44JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi1:21
45HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21
46MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:33
47EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:36
48MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:40
49SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:42
50DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
51OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:42
52PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:42
53DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
54SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:42
55MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:42
56CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:42
57TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
58DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1:42
59CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:49
60O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:49
61CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:01
62RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:04
63MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:10
64MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:53
65MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:55
66IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation3:23
67HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation3:23
68RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie3:23
69NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:23
70SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:23
71NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:23
72CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:23
73SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3:23
74LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23
75EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:23
76DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3:23
77NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange3:23
78ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma3:23
79GALL FelixTeam DSM3:23
80SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:27
81GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:29
82OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:27
83LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:27
84AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma4:27
85GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange4:27
86COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:27
87CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:27
88FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team4:27
89BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:27
90OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4:27
91CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4:27
92POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates4:27
93ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:27
94WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team5:14
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:37
96ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6:51
97GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team6:51
98HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal8:12
99DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:12
100ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious8:12
101GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal8:12
102VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM8:19
103LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM8:19
104ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe8:19
105CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal8:19
106VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious8:19
107BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:19
108LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:19
109VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8:19
110TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8:19
111MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal8:19
112CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation8:19
113SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:19
114KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo8:19
115CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8:19
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange8:19
117SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange8:19
118MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:02
119BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:02
120CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi9:02
121BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:15
122CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates9:15
123OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH9:15
124SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ9:15
125RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech9:15
126PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious9:15
127CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious9:15
128CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH9:15
129VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ9:15
130LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech9:15
131BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie9:15
132DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech9:15
133GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step9:15
134GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9:15
135SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9:15
136FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:15
137PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation9:15
138WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo9:15
139LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:15
140BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma9:15
141GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers9:15
142HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange9:15
143PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma9:15
144BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:15
145HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo9:15
146ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:15
147IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:15
148LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ9:15
149PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:15
150DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:59
151ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team12:59
152CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team12:59
153ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step12:59
154CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo12:59
155PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma12:59
156GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma12:59
157ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:59
158ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:59
159HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma14:50
160BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe14:50
161SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:50
162AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers14:50
163EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:07
164DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ21:16
165JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange21:44
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:03:04
2ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:05
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:06
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:24
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:28
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:31
7VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
8FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:34
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:40
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:42
11LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:43
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:43
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:43
14VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:47
15LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:49
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:51
17HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:53
18VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:55
19WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
20BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
21IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:09
22GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
23KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:16
24HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:16
25PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:24
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25
27FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30
28CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
29CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:32
30CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:42
31FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49
32KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:49
33MAS EnricMovistar Team2:03
34OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06
35DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:08
36ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:13
37EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:13
38CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:19
39HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:20
40LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:21
41HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:27
42MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:27
43DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie2:28
44MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:29
45ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:40
46ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:43
47SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:44
48DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:45
49MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:45
50JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi2:51
51COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:58
52EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH3:02
53DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:08
54MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:10
55O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3:12
56TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21
57OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:24
58MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:24
59PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:32
60SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:41
61CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH3:43
62NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:55
63IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation4:02
64MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:03
65SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team4:07
66RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team4:09
67DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers4:14
68SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:20
69GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:25
70ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma4:26
71HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation4:34
72LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:39
73GALL FelixTeam DSM4:40
74MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH4:42
75SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie4:48
76EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:50
77RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie4:52
78CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:04
79NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH5:15
80NIEVE Mikel5:17
81POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:25
82CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:34
83OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal5:39
84LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:40
85CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo5:45
86FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team5:46
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:49
88ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:11
89CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo6:17
90COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM6:28
91GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange6:30
92OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH6:34
93WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team6:52
94AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma6:53
95ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ7:38
96EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:03
97GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team8:19
98DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:52
99CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8:57
100TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM9:09
101LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM9:21
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange9:35
103ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe9:37
104SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange9:38
105CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation9:47
106DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech9:47
107ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious9:47
108HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9:48
109GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:52
110MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal9:52
111CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal9:54
112LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech10:03
113VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM10:03
114KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo10:08
115GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers10:08
116SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step10:09
117VERONA CarlosMovistar Team10:14
118RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech10:16
119WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo10:19
120PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious10:20
121VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious10:21
122HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange10:21
123SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers10:23
124BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:24
125SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ10:25
126BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:33
127BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma10:36
128BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie10:39
129GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step10:40
130LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ10:40
131PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma10:42
132CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH10:44
133LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:48
134FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:50
135GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie10:51
136BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi10:55
137MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi10:55
138CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious11:00
139LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:02
140CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates11:04
141PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation11:09
142HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo11:11
143ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi11:15
144PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:15
145BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:19
146OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH11:22
147VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ11:29
148CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi11:33
149IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:02
150ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step13:55
151PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma14:08
152GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma14:25
153DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:45
154ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi14:46
155ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team14:47
156CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:52
157CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team14:59
158ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:22
159SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:50
160AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers16:02
161BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe16:28
162HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma16:28
163EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:00
164DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ23:36
165JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange24:40
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma25
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates20
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16
4ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
6GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates12
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
9BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation9
10SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
11ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech7
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
13TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5
15HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
16CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3
18FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:03:10
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:18
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
4VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:47
6VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:49
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:09
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:10
9PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:18
10HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24
12DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:02
13MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:23
14DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:39
15MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:39
16MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:04
17OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:18
18PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:26
19SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:35
20RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team4:03
21ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma4:20
22GALL FelixTeam DSM4:34
23CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:58
24OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal5:33
25LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:34
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:05
27CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo6:11
28AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma6:47
29LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM9:15
30ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe9:31
31DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech9:41
32GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:46
33CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal9:48
34VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM9:57
35WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo10:13
36PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious10:14
37BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:18
38BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:27
39BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma10:30
40BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie10:33
41GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step10:34
42PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma10:36
43CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH10:38
44LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:42
45BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:13
46VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ11:23
47CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi11:27
48GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma14:19
49DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:39
50CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:46
51SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:44
52EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:54
53DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ23:30
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
2HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
4IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers2
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2
9CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1
10VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime

