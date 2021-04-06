Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Alex Aranburu surprises favorites for solo win

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) caught the GC favorites off guard and stormed to a solo stage win.

Omar Fraile (Movistar Team) held a last-minute charge by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to take second — with valuable bonus seconds available — in the field sprint for the remaining podium positions.

“It’s a dream to win at home, it’s something massive,” Aranburu told Basque TV. “I felt good, I saw the opportunity, I attacked and I gave everything right through to the end.”

Overall leader Primož Roglič crossed the line in sixth place and held onto the overall race lead, while American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) slips to third place behind Aranburu, now in second overall.

McNulty retained the lead in the best young rider competition.

How it happened

Seven escapees — Martijn Tusveld, Kevin Vermaerke (both Team DSM), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-Citroën), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) — were just 2:31 ahead at the 55km to go mark, as the route gradually gained elevation before the day’s real climbing tests started.

Movistar Team went to the front to put Alejandro Valverde into an advantageous position, while Bahrain-Victorious joined the Spanish squad at the front at 42km to go.

Oscar Fraile (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) pulled the group along, steadily eating away at the gap to the break.

Cofidis’ stage-win hopes were dashed when Guillaume Martin suffered a mechanical just inside of 22km to go while the front of the race hit the very narrow roads at the base of the final climb.

The stage 2 profile was much like the edge of a saw, and the peloton was not offered much rest especially on the second half of the stage. Photo: PCS

As the main group came into the final climb, Movistar again raised the pace, exposing Roglič to attacks without any Jumbo-Visma teammates.

The final survivor of the break, Cabedo, was brought back into the lower slopes of the climb just as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took a tumble. The Ecuadorian quickly remounted his Pinarello, however, the front of the race was gone up the road.

Seeing that Ineos Grenadiers’ GC contender was off the group, Pogcar and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) attacked and were able to get a lead of nearly five seconds for a short time before they were reabsorbed by a hard-chasing Roglič and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) brought them back.

UAE-Team Emirates flashes fireworks on final slopes

From a chase group that was close to the front, American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) — in second overall — bridged up to his team captain’s group, forcing a separation, and another attack at the front.

Omar Fraile (Movistar Team), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and Roglic attacked at 15.5km and got a gap, however, the descent on narrow and very slippery, wet roads had the foursome riding cautiously. Through a very technical section, on poor road surfaces, the break was again brought back by their pursuers.

Fraile launched an attack nearly as soon as the group was caught, and this was all the distraction that Aranburu needed. The Spaniard broke free with an all-in attack at 7.6km to

None of the GC favorites responded to the lone Astana rider who was some 30 seconds behind in the overall standings.

Finally, with 5km to go, Bora-Hansgrohe took control of the chase, sending Wilco Kelderman and Schachmann after the lone Astana rider. With nearly 30 seconds between Aranburu and the pursuers, the stage was all but over, except for a short, steep punch inside of the final kilometer.

With plenty of time to celebrate in his home country, Aranburu took a quick glance and rolled across the line for his first WorldTour win, while some 15 seconds behind him the race favorites challenged for the remaining steps on the podium, and the time bonuses available.

Fraile led the final dash, getting his wheel across the line before Pogačar, while overall leader Roglič was denied any time bonuses finishing in sixth.

With his stage win and time bonus, Aranburu climbed to second place overall and knocked McNulty into third. Pogačar trails his teammate by 18 seconds.

What’s to come

Stage 3 will see riders take on nearly 168km of rolling terrain, including three categorized climbs before summiting the fourth cat 1 climb to the finish in Ermualde.

Much like stage 2, stage 3 offers little respite for the non-climbers, with the second half of the stage a climb-descend-repeat affaire.

2021 Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 profile. Photo: PCS