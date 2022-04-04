Itzulia Basque Country stage 1: Primož Roglič rips opening time trial

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) ripped the opening stage time trial at the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country.

The Tokyo Olympic time trial champion averaged 45.9kph on a very technical 7.5km route that featured a handful of turns, and even a cobbled climb in the final kilometer.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had been in the “hot seat” — with the best time of the day — for fewer than 10 minutes, after unseating teammate Rémi Cavagna.

Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step, and Ineos Grenadiers dominated the top of the results list in the opening stage, with only Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) managing to break the strangle hold of the powerhouse teams in the top 11 places.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) set the early best time, and was in the overlead for the first several hours of the day.

His teammate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was just 2 seconds faster through the intermediate time check, and ultimately held on to slot into the top spot by just .24 seconds.

Soon after, French rider Cavagna dethroned Thomas by just 2 seconds. His time stood as the fastest for the following three-quarters of an hour until the young Belgian rider Evenpoel obliterated the elder Quick-Step riders’ time by 8 seconds at the intermediate check and added 3 seconds more of padding by the finish.

Roglič confidently rolled out of the start house and rode surely on the first half of the course — which was less technical than the latter half — just .56 seconds slower than Evenepoel at the first time check.

On the back half of the prologue-length route, Roglič, aboard a bike decked with gold — not yellow — paint befitting of the Olympic champion, was a second faster at an unofficial time check at the three-quarters-distance mark, and ultimately was 5 seconds faster than the rest of the best where margins were less than 1 second.

Tuesday’s stage 2 is 207.6km, from Leitza to Viana, in the Navarre region of Spain. It features two category three climbs, and a cat two climb to Lizarraga, which is 9.6 km at 5.4 percent.