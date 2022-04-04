Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Road

Itzulia Basque Country stage 1: Primož Roglič rips opening time trial

Olympic time trial champion bettered the time of Remco Evenepoel and Rémi Cavagna in opening stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) ripped the opening stage time trial at the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country.

The Tokyo Olympic time trial champion averaged 45.9kph on a very technical 7.5km route that featured a handful of turns, and even a cobbled climb in the final kilometer.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had been in the “hot seat” — with the best time of the day — for fewer than 10 minutes, after unseating teammate Rémi Cavagna.

Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step, and Ineos Grenadiers dominated the top of the results list in the opening stage, with only Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) managing to break the strangle hold of the powerhouse teams in the top 11 places.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) set the early best time, and was in the overlead for the first several hours of the day.

His teammate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was just 2 seconds faster through the intermediate time check, and ultimately held on to slot into the top spot by just .24 seconds.

Soon after, French rider Cavagna dethroned Thomas by just 2 seconds. His time stood as the fastest for the following three-quarters of an hour until the young Belgian rider Evenpoel obliterated the elder Quick-Step riders’ time by 8 seconds at the intermediate check and added 3 seconds more of padding by the finish.

Roglič confidently rolled out of the start house and rode surely on the first half of the course — which was less technical than the latter half — just .56 seconds slower than Evenepoel at the first time check.

On the back half of the prologue-length route, Roglič, aboard a bike decked with gold — not yellow — paint befitting of the Olympic champion, was a second faster at an unofficial time check at the three-quarters-distance mark, and ultimately was 5 seconds faster than the rest of the best where margins were less than 1 second.

Tuesday’s stage 2 is 207.6km, from Leitza to Viana, in the Navarre region of Spain. It features two category three climbs, and a cat two climb to Lizarraga, which is 9.6 km at 5.4 percent.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma9:48
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
3CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:18
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:18
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:18
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:20
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:20
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:20
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:21
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:21
12IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:24
13OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:25
14LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:25
15DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:26
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:27
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:29
18DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:29
19VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
20PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:30
21FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers0:31
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:32
23SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:32
24GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
25VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:33
26POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
27CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies0:33
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:33
29VADER MilanJumbo-Visma0:33
30HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:34
31DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:34
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:35
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:35
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:35
35ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:35
36MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
37RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:37
38HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
39HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
40RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:38
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:40
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:40
43LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:40
44ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:41
45GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:41
46FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:42
47AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
48LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:43
49ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:43
50KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:43
51HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:44
52ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:44
53CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:44
54VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:44
55JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:44
56HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:45
57REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
58GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:45
59PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
60DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
61KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:45
62MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:46
63FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:46
64TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:46
65MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:47
66HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
67LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48
68HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:48
69ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:48
70GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:49
71ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:49
72AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:49
73SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:49
74COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:49
75SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:49
76DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:49
77RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma0:49
78DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:50
79CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:50
80LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:50
81KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:50
82JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:51
83ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:51
84STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:52
85HERRADA JoséCofidis0:52
86BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:52
87PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:53
88KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
89LAFAY VictorCofidis0:54
90NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:54
91GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:54
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:54
93NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:55
94PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:55
95DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:56
96GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:56
97RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:56
98GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:57
99ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:58
100KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:58
101BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:58
102LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:59
103OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:01
104WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
105MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:01
106ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02
107LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:02
108COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:02
109VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02
110MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
111EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:03
112ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
113WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:04
114GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
115BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:05
116AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:05
118RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
119SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
120ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi1:07
121VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:07
122PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team1:07
123CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:07
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:07
125SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:09
126BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:09
127ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:10
128PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech1:10
129PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:11
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:11
131MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:12
132CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12
133CARVALHO AndreCofidis1:12
134NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13
135SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:13
136PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13
137MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:13
138BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:15
139ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:18
140NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:18
141BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:19
142LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH1:19
143PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:20
144MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma1:21
145CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:22
146AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:23
147TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo1:24
148AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma1:26
149BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
150HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
151NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34
152NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:38
153PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:41
154CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:52
155MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:36
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma9:48
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
3CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:18
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:18
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:18
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:20
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:20
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:20
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:21
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:21
12IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:24
13OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:25
14LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:25
15DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:26
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:27
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:29
18DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:29
19VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
20PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:30
21FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers0:31
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:32
23SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:32
24GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:32
25VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:33
26POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
27CABOT JérémyTotalEnergies0:33
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:33
29VADER MilanJumbo-Visma0:33
30HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:34
31DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:34
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:35
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:35
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:35
35ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:35
36MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
37RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:37
38HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
39HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
40RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:38
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:40
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:40
43LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:40
44ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:41
45GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:41
46FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:42
47AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
48LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:43
49ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:43
50KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:43
51HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:44
52ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:44
53CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:44
54VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:44
55JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:44
56HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:45
57REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
58GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:45
59PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
60DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
61KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:45
62MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:46
63FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:46
64TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:46
65MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:47
66HENAO SebastiánAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
67LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48
68HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:48
69ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:48
70GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:49
71ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:49
72AULAR OrluisCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:49
73SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:49
74COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:49
75SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:49
76DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:49
77RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma0:49
78DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:50
79CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:50
80LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:50
81KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:50
82JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:51
83ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:51
84STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:52
85HERRADA JoséCofidis0:52
86BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:52
87PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:53
88KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
89LAFAY VictorCofidis0:54
90NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:54
91GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:54
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:54
93NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:55
94PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:55
95DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:56
96GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:56
97RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:56
98GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:57
99ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:58
100KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:58
101BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:58
102LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:59
103OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:01
104WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
105MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:01
106ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02
107LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:02
108COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:02
109VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02
110MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
111EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:03
112ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
113WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:04
114GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
115BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:05
116AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:05
118RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
119SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
120ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi1:07
121VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:07
122PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team1:07
123CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:07
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:07
125SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:09
126BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:09
127ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:10
128PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech1:10
129PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:11
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:11
131MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:12
132CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12
133CARVALHO AndreCofidis1:12
134NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13
135SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:13
136PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13
137MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:13
138BARCELÓ FernandoCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:15
139ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:18
140NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:18
141BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:19
142LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH1:19
143PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:20
144MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma1:21
145CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:22
146AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:23
147TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo1:24
148AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma1:26
149BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
150HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
151NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34
152NIEVE MikelCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:38
153PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:41
154CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:52
155MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:36
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma25
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
3CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers14
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers12
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe10
7ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9
8IZAGIRRE IonCofidis8
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma7
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers5
12IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4
13OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
14LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2
15DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:53
2TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:16
3VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
4ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:30
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:33
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:35
7LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:35
8ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:36
9AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:37
10LAPEIRA PaulAG2R Citroën Team0:38
11HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM0:39
12JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:39
13HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:40
14PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
15DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
16ARRIETA IgorEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
17COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:44
18SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:44
19DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:44
20RUIZ IbonEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
21CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:45
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:45
23JOUSSEAUME AlanTotalEnergies0:46
24ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:46
25STORK FlorianTeam DSM0:47
26VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:49
27NABERMAN TimTeam DSM0:50
28GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:51
29ISASA XabierEuskaltel - Euskadi0:53
30LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma0:54
31LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:57
32EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:58
33WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe0:59
34ETXEBERRIA AsierEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02
35VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:02
36PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team1:02
37CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:02
38CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:06
39CARVALHO AndreCofidis1:07
40SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:08
41PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:08
42MURGUIALDAY JokinCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08
43MENDEZ Daniel AlejandroEquipo Kern Pharma1:16
44AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma1:21
45BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:24
46HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27
47PEÑA Jesús DavidTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:36
48MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2
3YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo