Itzulia Basque Country stage 1: Primož Roglič rips opening time trial
Olympic time trial champion bettered the time of Remco Evenepoel and Rémi Cavagna in opening stage.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) ripped the opening stage time trial at the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country.
The Tokyo Olympic time trial champion averaged 45.9kph on a very technical 7.5km route that featured a handful of turns, and even a cobbled climb in the final kilometer.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had been in the “hot seat” — with the best time of the day — for fewer than 10 minutes, after unseating teammate Rémi Cavagna.
Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step, and Ineos Grenadiers dominated the top of the results list in the opening stage, with only Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) managing to break the strangle hold of the powerhouse teams in the top 11 places.
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) set the early best time, and was in the overlead for the first several hours of the day.
His teammate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was just 2 seconds faster through the intermediate time check, and ultimately held on to slot into the top spot by just .24 seconds.
Soon after, French rider Cavagna dethroned Thomas by just 2 seconds. His time stood as the fastest for the following three-quarters of an hour until the young Belgian rider Evenpoel obliterated the elder Quick-Step riders’ time by 8 seconds at the intermediate check and added 3 seconds more of padding by the finish.
Roglič confidently rolled out of the start house and rode surely on the first half of the course — which was less technical than the latter half — just .56 seconds slower than Evenepoel at the first time check.
On the back half of the prologue-length route, Roglič, aboard a bike decked with gold — not yellow — paint befitting of the Olympic champion, was a second faster at an unofficial time check at the three-quarters-distance mark, and ultimately was 5 seconds faster than the rest of the best where margins were less than 1 second.
Tuesday’s stage 2 is 207.6km, from Leitza to Viana, in the Navarre region of Spain. It features two category three climbs, and a cat two climb to Lizarraga, which is 9.6 km at 5.4 percent.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:48
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:20
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|12
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|13
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:25
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:25
|15
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|18
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:29
|19
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|23
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|24
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|25
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|26
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|27
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|0:33
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|29
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|30
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:34
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:34
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:35
|35
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:35
|36
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|38
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|39
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|40
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:40
|43
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:40
|44
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:41
|45
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:41
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|47
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|48
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|49
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|50
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:43
|51
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:44
|52
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:44
|53
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44
|54
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:44
|55
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:44
|56
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|57
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|58
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|59
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|60
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:45
|62
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|63
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:46
|64
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:46
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|66
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|67
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48
|68
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|69
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|70
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:49
|71
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:49
|72
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:49
|73
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|74
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:49
|75
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:49
|76
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:49
|77
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:49
|78
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:50
|79
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:50
|80
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|81
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|82
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|83
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|84
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:52
|85
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:52
|86
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|87
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|88
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|89
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:54
|90
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|91
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:54
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|93
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:55
|94
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|95
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|96
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|97
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:56
|98
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|99
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:58
|100
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|101
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:58
|102
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:59
|103
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:01
|104
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|105
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01
|106
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02
|107
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|108
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:02
|109
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02
|110
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|111
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|112
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|113
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|114
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|115
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05
|116
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|118
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|119
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|120
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07
|121
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|122
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|123
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:07
|125
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|126
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:09
|127
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|128
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:10
|129
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:11
|131
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:12
|132
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12
|133
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|1:12
|134
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13
|135
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13
|136
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|137
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:13
|138
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:15
|139
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|140
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:18
|141
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:19
|142
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|1:19
|143
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:20
|144
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:21
|145
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:22
|146
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23
|147
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|148
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:26
|149
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|150
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|151
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34
|152
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:38
|153
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:41
|154
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:52
|155
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:48
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:20
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|12
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|13
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:25
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:25
|15
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|18
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:29
|19
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|23
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32
|24
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|25
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|26
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|27
|CABOT Jérémy
|TotalEnergies
|0:33
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|29
|VADER Milan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|30
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:34
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:34
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:35
|35
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:35
|36
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|38
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|39
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|40
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:40
|43
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:40
|44
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:41
|45
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:41
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|47
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|48
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|49
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|50
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:43
|51
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:44
|52
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:44
|53
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44
|54
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:44
|55
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:44
|56
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|57
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|58
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|59
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|60
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:45
|62
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|63
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:46
|64
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:46
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|66
|HENAO Sebastián
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|67
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48
|68
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|69
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|70
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:49
|71
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:49
|72
|AULAR Orluis
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:49
|73
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|74
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:49
|75
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:49
|76
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:49
|77
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:49
|78
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:50
|79
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:50
|80
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|81
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|82
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|83
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|84
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:52
|85
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:52
|86
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|87
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|88
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|89
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:54
|90
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|91
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:54
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|93
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:55
|94
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|95
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|96
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|97
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:56
|98
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|99
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:58
|100
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|101
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:58
|102
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:59
|103
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:01
|104
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|105
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01
|106
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02
|107
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|108
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:02
|109
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02
|110
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|111
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|112
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|113
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|114
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|115
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05
|116
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|118
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|119
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|120
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07
|121
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|122
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|123
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:07
|125
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|126
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:09
|127
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|128
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:10
|129
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:11
|131
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:12
|132
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12
|133
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|1:12
|134
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13
|135
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13
|136
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|137
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:13
|138
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:15
|139
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|140
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:18
|141
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:19
|142
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|1:19
|143
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:20
|144
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:21
|145
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:22
|146
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23
|147
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|148
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:26
|149
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|150
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|151
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34
|152
|NIEVE Mikel
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:38
|153
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:41
|154
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:52
|155
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|7
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|8
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|12
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|4
|13
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2
|15
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:53
|2
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|3
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|4
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:30
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|7
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:35
|8
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:36
|9
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37
|10
|LAPEIRA Paul
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|11
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|0:39
|12
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:39
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|14
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|15
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|16
|ARRIETA Igor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|17
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:44
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|0:44
|19
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:44
|20
|RUIZ Ibon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|21
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:45
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|23
|JOUSSEAUME Alan
|TotalEnergies
|0:46
|24
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:46
|25
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|0:47
|26
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|27
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|0:50
|28
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|29
|ISASA Xabier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53
|30
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:54
|31
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:57
|32
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|33
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|34
|ETXEBERRIA Asier
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02
|35
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|36
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|37
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|38
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:06
|39
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|1:07
|40
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08
|41
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|42
|MURGUIALDAY Jokin
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08
|43
|MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16
|44
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:21
|45
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:24
|46
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27
|47
|PEÑA Jesús David
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:36
|48
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.