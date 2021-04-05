Road

Tour of the Basque Country stage 1: Primož Roglič dominant in opening time trial

American Brandon McNulty looked very strong in the time trial, finishing in second place.

Primož Roglič opened up the 2021 Tour of the Basque Country with a dominant win in a 14km race against the clock.

Posting the fastest time very early in the day as the 10th rider out of the start house, the Slovenian was in the hot seat for several hours before he could take to the podium for the awards presentation.

This is a bounce-back performance after he lead the Paris-Nice for six of seven stages, but crashed several times on the final stage, dropping him to 15th overall.

“It’s wonderful to be back, I’m very happy with my performance today. It’s very good for me. I like to race here. It was a nice challenge, nice curves and steep ramps at the end,” Roglič said.

Roglič won this Spanish race in 2018 — an indicator at the time of his grand tour potential.

American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) posted a very strong challenge, coming through the first time check five seconds up on Roglič. However, McNulty was not able to hold on to this advantage and finished two seconds back at the finish, scoring second place on the stage.

McNulty’s teammate and proven time trialist Tadej Pogačar also posted a great effort at the mid-course time check, but it too was not enough to dethrone the two-time Vuelta a España winner, fading some 30 seconds vs his Slovenian compatriot in the final 9km.

“Maybe I started too strong, and I never found the right one rhythm. I kept thinking about the last bump — it was making me a little scared — and I lost a few seconds on that,” Pogačar said. “It’s thirty seconds, it is a big gap, but we will try to reduce it as quickly as possible.”

The final kilometer was a very steep uphill slog that posed a challenge to GC riders and time trial specialists alike.

2021 Tour of the Basque Country stage 1 time trial elevation profile. Photo: PCS

How it happened

Roglič rolled out of the start house more than two hours before the last rider, setting the mark to beat very early in the day, racing at an average speed of 48.22kph

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was the closest on time to his teammate for most of the day, at 18 seconds back, riding soon after his team captain.

Later in the day, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), just off an overall win the Volta a Catalunya, was not able to match the pace and power needed to land on the podium in this time trial.

Yates’ teammate and 2021 Giro d’Italia champ Tao Geoghegan Hart never quite factored into the stage, and only posted the 48th best time, some 68 seconds back of the winner’s mark.

Pogačar, the last rider out of the start, looked to be flying through the technical first 5km, riding a second faster than McNulty, and nearly three seconds faster than the man in the hot seat.

While Pogačar has previously shown his mastery of pacing in the “race of truth,” and famously bested Roglic at last year’s Tour de France in the time trial, taking back nearly two minutes, his pacing was off today, and he visibly struggled in the final, steep uphill kilometer.

“It’s not just us [ed., Roglič and Pogačar] in this race, it’s also other racers. It’s been a good day for us, but we gotta stay concentrated to the end,” Roglič commented about the days to come. “We will give everything, and we will see what it will give.”

2021 Tour of the Basque Country stage 2 course elevation. Photo: PCS

What’s to come

The Tour of the Basque country is known to be unrelenting, with each stage hilly or hillier than the previous.

Stage 2 will take riders from Zalla to Sestao (155km), over a route dotted with small bumps and also a second category pass located 15km from the finish line.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17:17
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:02
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:28
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:28
7BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:28
8SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe0:29
9ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:30
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:31
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:36
12HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:37
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:38
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:39
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:40
16FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:40
17LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:43
18VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:43
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:43
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:43
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:45
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
24BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:47
25DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:47
26LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:49
27VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:51
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:53
29CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:53
30IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation0:54
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:55
32MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:00
33DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:01
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:02
35DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:02
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:03
37DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers1:06
38CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:06
39ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:07
40WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:07
42GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:08
43IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:09
44SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
45ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11
46OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:11
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:11
48GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12
50SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:12
51POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:13
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14
53SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:15
54GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
55RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech1:16
56MAS EnricMovistar Team1:17
57SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:17
58LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:17
59DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1:18
60ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:18
61WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo1:19
62PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:20
63MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:20
64HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:21
65HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
66PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:24
67PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24
68SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:25
69MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:25
70HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:26
71OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:27
72AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:27
73LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:28
74MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29
75JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:31
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31
77LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31
78GALL FelixTeam DSM1:32
79BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:33
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:33
81CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:33
82EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34
83SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:34
84FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:34
85ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:34
86BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:36
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:37
88O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:38
89CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:38
90BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:39
91SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:40
92GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:40
93LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:40
94GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:41
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:41
96DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:41
97EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:41
98EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:42
99PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:42
100CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:43
101RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie1:44
102CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:44
103JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45
104GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team1:47
105LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:48
106MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:48
107CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:50
108ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:50
109FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:50
110HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:51
111GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:51
112BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:53
113ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:53
114HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
115WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:53
116TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54
117GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:55
118OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:57
119CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:58
120VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:59
121ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59
122CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious2:00
123DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:01
124MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:02
125ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:02
126ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:03
127KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo2:04
128MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:04
129CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:04
130CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:05
131PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:05
132NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:07
133LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:07
134BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:08
135CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:08
136MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:08
137PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation2:09
138NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange2:09
139VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:10
140HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo2:11
141CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:15
142PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15
143COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM2:16
144VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious2:17
145GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange2:18
146COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:19
147BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:19
148SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:19
149RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:20
150BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:20
151ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:20
152OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:22
153OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH2:22
154CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:26
155VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:29
156DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:35
157ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:38
158SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team2:40
159AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma2:41
160CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:46
161LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:58
162IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:02
163EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:08
164JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange3:11
165CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:37
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17:17
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates17:19
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma17:35
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma17:41
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates17:45
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers17:45
7BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation17:45
8SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe17:46
9ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech17:47
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17:48
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe17:53
12HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates17:54
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious17:55
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech17:56
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step17:57
16FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech17:57
17LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie18:00
18VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step18:00
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18:00
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18:00
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18:02
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:03
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation18:04
24BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe18:04
25DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech18:04
26LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious18:06
27VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18:08
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo18:10
29CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo18:10
30IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation18:11
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18:12
32MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates18:17
33DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie18:18
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:19
35DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM18:19
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech18:20
37DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers18:23
38CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo18:23
39ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates18:24
40WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation18:24
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM18:24
42GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers18:25
43IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech18:26
44SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step18:26
45ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step18:28
46OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma18:28
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:28
48GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:28
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:29
50SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo18:29
51POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates18:30
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:31
53SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:32
54GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:32
55RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech18:33
56MAS EnricMovistar Team18:34
57SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ18:34
58LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM18:34
59DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers18:35
60ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma18:35
61WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo18:36
62PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious18:37
63MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious18:37
64HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange18:38
65HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:38
66PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team18:41
67PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma18:41
68SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:42
69MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:42
70HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation18:43
71OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal18:44
72AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:44
73LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18:45
74MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:46
75JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange18:48
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:48
77LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:48
78GALL FelixTeam DSM18:49
79BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:50
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe18:50
81CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo18:50
82EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:51
83SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange18:51
84FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team18:51
85ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:51
86BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma18:53
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo18:54
88O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team18:55
89CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange18:55
90BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie18:56
91SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie18:57
92GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step18:57
93LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:57
94GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma18:58
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:58
96DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie18:58
97EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH18:58
98EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo18:59
99PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma18:59
100CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation19:00
101RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie19:01
102CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH19:01
103JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi19:02
104GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team19:04
105LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:05
106MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal19:05
107CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal19:07
108ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious19:07
109FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:07
110HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal19:08
111GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie19:08
112BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe19:10
113ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:10
114HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma19:10
115WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team19:10
116TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:11
117GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal19:12
118OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:14
119CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH19:15
120VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM19:16
121ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:16
122CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious19:17
123DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:18
124MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH19:19
125ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:19
126ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team19:20
127KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo19:21
128MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi19:21
129CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates19:21
130CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo19:22
131PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team19:22
132NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH19:24
133LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:24
134BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:25
135CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo19:25
136MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:25
137PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation19:26
138NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange19:26
139VERONA CarlosMovistar Team19:27
140HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo19:28
141CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team19:32
142PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
143COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM19:33
144VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious19:34
145GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange19:35
146COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team19:36
147BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:36
148SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers19:36
149RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team19:37
150BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:37
151ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:37
152OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH19:39
153OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH19:39
154CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:43
155VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ19:46
156DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ19:52
157ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:55
158SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team19:57
159AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma19:58
160CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi20:03
161LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:15
162IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:19
163EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:25
164JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange20:28
165CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma25
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates20
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates12
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers10
7BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation9
8SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
9ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech7
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5
12HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates17:19
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:22
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:26
5SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe0:27
6HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:35
7VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:44
9DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:45
10VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:49
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:51
12DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:00
13MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:09
14SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:13
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:13
16LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:15
17DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1:16
18ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:16
19WHELAN JamesEF Education - Nippo1:17
20PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:18
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:18
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:22
23OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:25
24LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:26
25GALL FelixTeam DSM1:30
26BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:31
27ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:31
28BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:34
29BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:37
30GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38
31GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:39
32PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:40
33CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:42
34LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:46
35CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:48
36GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:53
37OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:55
38VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:57
39ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57
40DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59
41MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:02
42CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:03
43PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:03
44CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:06
45BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:17
46RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:18
47BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:18
48VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:27
49DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:33
50AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma2:39
51CUADRADO UnaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:44
52EVANS AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:06
53CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:35
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3
2YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers2
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma52:33
2UAE-Team Emirates0:25
3BORA - hansgrohe0:54
4Astana - Premier Tech1:07
5Deceuninck - Quick Step1:27
6Israel Start-Up Nation1:27
7INEOS Grenadiers1:37
8Bahrain - Victorious2:05
9EF Education - Nippo2:10
10Team DSM2:18
11Team Total Direct Energie2:41
12Lotto Soudal2:51
13Groupama - FDJ2:52
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12
15Movistar Team3:21
16Trek - Segafredo3:23
17Team Qhubeka ASSOS3:40
18Team BikeExchange3:44
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:44
20Equipo Kern Pharma3:53
21AG2R Citroën Team3:54
22Burgos-BH4:41
23Euskaltel - Euskadi5:09
24Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5:10

