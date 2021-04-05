Tour of the Basque Country stage 1: Primož Roglič dominant in opening time trial
American Brandon McNulty looked very strong in the time trial, finishing in second place.
Primož Roglič opened up the 2021 Tour of the Basque Country with a dominant win in a 14km race against the clock.
Posting the fastest time very early in the day as the 10th rider out of the start house, the Slovenian was in the hot seat for several hours before he could take to the podium for the awards presentation.
This is a bounce-back performance after he lead the Paris-Nice for six of seven stages, but crashed several times on the final stage, dropping him to 15th overall.
“It’s wonderful to be back, I’m very happy with my performance today. It’s very good for me. I like to race here. It was a nice challenge, nice curves and steep ramps at the end,” Roglič said.
Roglič won this Spanish race in 2018 — an indicator at the time of his grand tour potential.
🔹@BrandonMcNult is the best young riders of #Itzulia2021 after the race’s first stage.
##UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/V8wUlmn3ja
— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) April 5, 2021
American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) posted a very strong challenge, coming through the first time check five seconds up on Roglič. However, McNulty was not able to hold on to this advantage and finished two seconds back at the finish, scoring second place on the stage.
McNulty’s teammate and proven time trialist Tadej Pogačar also posted a great effort at the mid-course time check, but it too was not enough to dethrone the two-time Vuelta a España winner, fading some 30 seconds vs his Slovenian compatriot in the final 9km.
“Maybe I started too strong, and I never found the right one rhythm. I kept thinking about the last bump — it was making me a little scared — and I lost a few seconds on that,” Pogačar said. “It’s thirty seconds, it is a big gap, but we will try to reduce it as quickly as possible.”
The final kilometer was a very steep uphill slog that posed a challenge to GC riders and time trial specialists alike.
How it happened
Roglič rolled out of the start house more than two hours before the last rider, setting the mark to beat very early in the day, racing at an average speed of 48.22kph
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was the closest on time to his teammate for most of the day, at 18 seconds back, riding soon after his team captain.
Later in the day, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), just off an overall win the Volta a Catalunya, was not able to match the pace and power needed to land on the podium in this time trial.
Yates’ teammate and 2021 Giro d’Italia champ Tao Geoghegan Hart never quite factored into the stage, and only posted the 48th best time, some 68 seconds back of the winner’s mark.
Pogačar, the last rider out of the start, looked to be flying through the technical first 5km, riding a second faster than McNulty, and nearly three seconds faster than the man in the hot seat.
While Pogačar has previously shown his mastery of pacing in the “race of truth,” and famously bested Roglic at last year’s Tour de France in the time trial, taking back nearly two minutes, his pacing was off today, and he visibly struggled in the final, steep uphill kilometer.
“It’s not just us [ed., Roglič and Pogačar] in this race, it’s also other racers. It’s been a good day for us, but we gotta stay concentrated to the end,” Roglič commented about the days to come. “We will give everything, and we will see what it will give.”
What’s to come
The Tour of the Basque country is known to be unrelenting, with each stage hilly or hillier than the previous.
Stage 2 will take riders from Zalla to Sestao (155km), over a route dotted with small bumps and also a second category pass located 15km from the finish line.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:17
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28
|8
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|9
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:30
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:36
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:40
|16
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:40
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:43
|18
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:43
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:43
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|24
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|25
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:47
|26
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|27
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:51
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:53
|29
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:53
|30
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:54
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:00
|33
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:01
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|35
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:02
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03
|37
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|38
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06
|39
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|40
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:07
|42
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:08
|43
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|44
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|45
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11
|46
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11
|47
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12
|50
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|51
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14
|53
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:15
|54
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16
|56
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:17
|57
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|58
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:17
|59
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18
|60
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:18
|61
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19
|62
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20
|63
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20
|64
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:21
|65
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|66
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|67
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24
|68
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|69
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25
|70
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:26
|71
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27
|72
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|73
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|74
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29
|75
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:31
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31
|77
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31
|78
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:32
|79
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:33
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|81
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33
|82
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34
|83
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:34
|84
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34
|85
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:34
|86
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:36
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|88
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|89
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:38
|90
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:39
|91
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:40
|92
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:40
|93
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|94
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:41
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:41
|96
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:41
|97
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:41
|98
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42
|99
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:42
|100
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:43
|101
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:44
|102
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|1:44
|103
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45
|104
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:47
|105
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:48
|106
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|107
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50
|108
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:50
|109
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:50
|110
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51
|111
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:51
|112
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53
|113
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:53
|114
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|115
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53
|116
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|117
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:55
|118
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:57
|119
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|120
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:59
|121
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59
|122
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:00
|123
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:01
|124
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:02
|125
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:02
|126
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:03
|127
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:04
|128
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:04
|129
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04
|130
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:05
|131
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05
|132
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|2:07
|133
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:07
|134
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:08
|135
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:08
|136
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:08
|137
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:09
|138
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|2:09
|139
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|140
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:11
|141
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|142
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15
|143
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|2:16
|144
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|145
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|2:18
|146
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:19
|147
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:19
|148
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:19
|149
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|150
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:20
|151
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:20
|152
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:22
|153
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|2:22
|154
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:26
|155
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29
|156
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|157
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:38
|158
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|2:40
|159
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:41
|160
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:46
|161
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:58
|162
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:02
|163
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:08
|164
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|3:11
|165
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:37
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:17
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:19
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:35
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:41
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:45
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:45
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:45
|8
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:46
|9
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:47
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:48
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:53
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:54
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:55
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:56
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:57
|16
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:57
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:00
|18
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:00
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18:00
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:00
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:02
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:03
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:04
|24
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:04
|25
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:04
|26
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:06
|27
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18:08
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:10
|29
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:10
|30
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:11
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18:12
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:17
|33
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:18
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:19
|35
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|18:19
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:20
|37
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:23
|38
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:23
|39
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:24
|40
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:24
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|18:24
|42
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:25
|43
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:26
|44
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:26
|45
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:28
|46
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:28
|47
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:28
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:28
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:29
|50
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:29
|51
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:30
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:31
|53
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:32
|54
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:32
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:33
|56
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|18:34
|57
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:34
|58
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|18:34
|59
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:35
|60
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:35
|61
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:36
|62
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:37
|63
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:37
|64
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|18:38
|65
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:38
|66
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:41
|67
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:41
|68
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:42
|69
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:42
|70
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:43
|71
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|18:44
|72
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:44
|73
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:45
|74
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:46
|75
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|18:48
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:48
|77
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:48
|78
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|18:49
|79
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:50
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:50
|81
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:50
|82
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:51
|83
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|18:51
|84
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:51
|85
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:51
|86
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:53
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:54
|88
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:55
|89
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|18:55
|90
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:56
|91
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:57
|92
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:57
|93
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:57
|94
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:58
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:58
|96
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:58
|97
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|18:58
|98
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:59
|99
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:59
|100
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:00
|101
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:01
|102
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|19:01
|103
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:02
|104
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:04
|105
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:05
|106
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|19:05
|107
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|19:07
|108
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:07
|109
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:07
|110
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|19:08
|111
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:08
|112
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:10
|113
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:10
|114
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:10
|115
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:10
|116
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:11
|117
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|19:12
|118
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:14
|119
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|19:15
|120
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|19:16
|121
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:16
|122
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:17
|123
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:18
|124
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|19:19
|125
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:19
|126
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|19:20
|127
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:21
|128
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:21
|129
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:21
|130
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:22
|131
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:22
|132
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|19:24
|133
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:24
|134
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:25
|135
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:25
|136
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:25
|137
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:26
|138
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|19:26
|139
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|140
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:28
|141
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|19:32
|142
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|143
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|19:33
|144
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:34
|145
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|19:35
|146
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:36
|147
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:36
|148
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:36
|149
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|19:37
|150
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:37
|151
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:37
|152
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|19:39
|153
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|19:39
|154
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:43
|155
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:46
|156
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:52
|157
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:55
|158
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|19:57
|159
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|19:58
|160
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:03
|161
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:15
|162
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:19
|163
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:25
|164
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|20:28
|165
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|8
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|9
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:19
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|5
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|6
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:35
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:44
|9
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|10
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:49
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:51
|12
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:00
|13
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|14
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:13
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|16
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:15
|17
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16
|18
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16
|19
|WHELAN James
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|24
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|25
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:30
|26
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:31
|27
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31
|28
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:34
|29
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:37
|30
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38
|31
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:39
|32
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:40
|33
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|1:42
|34
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:46
|35
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|36
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53
|37
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:55
|38
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:57
|39
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57
|40
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59
|41
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:02
|42
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:03
|43
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03
|44
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:06
|45
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:17
|46
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|47
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:18
|48
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|49
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33
|50
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:39
|51
|CUADRADO Unai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:44
|52
|EVANS Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:06
|53
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:35
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|2
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|52:33
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:25
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27
|6
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:37
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:05
|9
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:10
|10
|Team DSM
|2:18
|11
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:41
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:52
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12
|15
|Movistar Team
|3:21
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|17
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:40
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|3:44
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:44
|20
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:53
|21
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:54
|22
|Burgos-BH
|4:41
|23
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:09
|24
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:10
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.