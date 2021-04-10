Road

Itzulia Basque Country: Primož Roglič pounces on GC win in dramatic final stage

David Gaudu wins stage after long attack with Roglič and Hugh Carthy, overnight GC leader Brandon McNulty cracks mid-race to tumble out of GC.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won the firecracker final stage of Itzulia Basque Country on Sunday, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) reversed his Paris-Nice setback to take the overall victory.

Gaudu dropped Roglič and final breakaway companion Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) on the final climb to Arrate to take the victory after an aggressive, hilly race. The result continues the 24-year-old’s promising start to the year having also won the Faun-Ardèche Classic.

Overnight race-leader Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) was distanced under pressure from a handful of rival teams midrace and left to ride on solo. The 23-year-old finished the stage several minutes down and tumbled out of the GC.

McNulty’s teammate Tadej Pogačar had led a chase behind Gaudu, Roglič and Carthy in the final hour of the race, but his dozen-strong group sat on and left the Slovenian to do the pulling in his bid to jump up the GC. Pogačar finished the stage fifth to finish third overall. Roglic’s teammate Jonas Vingegaard finished second overall.

The final kilometers had come down to just Gaudu and Roglič as the Frenchman went full-tilt in the hunt for the stage.

With Roglič confident that he’d sealed the race overall, he looked to sit up early to let Gaudu take the line first. The win was the Slovenian’s second in the race having also won the 2018 edition.

“I’m so happy to win this stage,” Gaudu said. “I haven’t had a major win for a while, and it doesn’t happen every day that you finish with Primož, he’s such a strong rider. His work was very important for my win.”

Astana-Premier Tech piles pressure on UAE Emirates

A flurry of breakaways, attacks and counterattacks saw the front of the race shatter over the Elosua-Gorla climb and valley that followed.

Astana-Premier Tech piled the pressure on the peloton on the descent from the cat.2 climb to split the group, with Roglič following the move while McNulty, Pogačar and a number more GC riders were caught off guard and distanced.

A lead group formed that included Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and two teammates, Roglič and two teammates, three Astana Premier-Tech riders, dangermen Carthy, Gaudu and a handful more out front. Meanwhile, 30 seconds back, a small bunch including McNulty and Pogačar chased but struggled to gain time on the charging lead peloton.

McNulty suffers, Roglič pushes on over Krabelin climb

After the pressure through the previous hour, McNulty was distanced on the 17 percent slopes of the Krabelin, with Pogačar seemingly given the all-clear to ride on without him as he pedaled away without his teammate.

Roglič upped the tempo in the lead group to pull out Carthy and Gaudu as the Slovenian started to hunt down the GC lead having started the day second overall.

A group including Pogačar, Valverde and others began to chase after the Roglič-powered lead trio and caught the remnants of the front bunch. Although the group had numbers, Pogačar was left to do all the work, effectively setting up a pursuit race between him and Roglič heading into the two final climbs.

Further back, McNulty battled on solo but couldn’t limit his losses as the race slipped away from him.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:05:42
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:35
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:35
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:35
6VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:03
8CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:05
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:05
10VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:55
11IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:55
12O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:57
13CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:59
14FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:47
15KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:42
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:05
17FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech4:21
18CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:40
19MAS EnricMovistar Team4:40
20BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation5:21
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:02
22TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma7:49
23MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates7:57
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious8:09
25LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie11:26
26LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo11:26
27PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma11:30
28CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH11:31
29JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi11:57
30ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma11:57
31EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:57
32BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:57
33EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo11:57
34RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie11:57
35GALL FelixTeam DSM12:00
36LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:23
37SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step12:23
38IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation12:23
39EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:23
40OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma12:23
41SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:23
42LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:23
43ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:23
44DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie12:23
45PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team12:23
46BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie12:23
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal12:23
48CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:23
49DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM12:23
50HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:23
51JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange12:23
52NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH12:23
53GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team12:23
54SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team12:58
55AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma12:58
56MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates13:02
57MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:08
58ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates13:08
59KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:08
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team13:11
61OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:12
62EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH13:12
63PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team13:12
64HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:02
65MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi14:45
66BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:32
67GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma15:32
68SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe15:43
69HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15:43
70VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15:43
71VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM15:43
72VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ15:43
73GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange15:43
74NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation17:56
75ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech18:18
76FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech18:18
77HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:18
78ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:18
79RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech18:18
80SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ18:18
81DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech18:18
82DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers18:18
83NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange18:18
84FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:18
85ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe18:18
86PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma18:18
87ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi18:18
88POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates18:18
89LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech18:18
90LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:18
91BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:18
92HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates18:18
93ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi18:18
94ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious18:18
95PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious18:58
96FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:07
97MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH19:08
98RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team19:08
99COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM19:08
100CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal19:10
101BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo19:12
102PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:12
103OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH19:40
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:11:36
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:52
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:07
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:26
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:27
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:28
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:33
8LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:17
9CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange2:38
10IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech2:59
11VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step3:16
12CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo4:19
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:01
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:32
15FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech5:54
16FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:57
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates7:46
18MAS EnricMovistar Team8:04
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9:37
20BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation9:46
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious12:02
22LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie13:17
23O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team15:38
24ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:24
25OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma16:46
26LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:58
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17:04
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo17:14
29VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM17:30
30HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:43
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:12
32DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:22
33EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:47
34ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates23:04
35RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie23:56
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe24:42
37TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma25:00
38ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech25:04
39MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates25:17
40EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH25:50
41EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo26:08
42DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers28:52
43AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma28:52
44PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma30:40
45LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:56
46HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:00
47HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates31:05
48FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma31:19
49NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange31:24
50LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo31:36
51DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie32:32
52PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team33:07
53MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi34:49
54SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step35:05
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team35:52
56OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:55
57PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team36:27
58VERONA CarlosMovistar Team37:33
59IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation37:37
60POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates37:45
61MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal38:11
62CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:31
63COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM38:45
64NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH39:12
65GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange39:41
66CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH40:32
67MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH40:53
68EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:55
69NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation42:11
70MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi42:53
71FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech43:11
72SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team43:48
73BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo44:24
74JUARISTI TxominEuskaltel - Euskadi44:25
75BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie45:13
76ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma45:14
77BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:50
78LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech46:38
79SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ47:37
80GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team47:41
81ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious47:48
82PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:32
83HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step49:14
84ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe49:23
85GALL FelixTeam DSM50:04
86RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team50:27
87BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA50:59
88JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange51:00
89LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ51:11
90BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS54:34
91PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious56:09
92SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS56:40
93DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech57:27
94RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech57:46
95VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ58:24
96ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:00:59
97OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:01:05
98FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02:07
99ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:02:35
100GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:03:09
101CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:07:26
102ARISTI MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:07:57
103PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10:14
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma34
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates27
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ20
4CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo17
5TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma15
6HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
7MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates12
8BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation11
9O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team11
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10
12VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers9
14LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8
15VERONA CarlosMovistar Team8
16SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
17FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech6
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5
19BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4
20MAS EnricMovistar Team4
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
22HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3
23CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
25HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2
26HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
27PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
28FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1
30CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1
31JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:12:28
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:15
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:35
4VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:54
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious11:10
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo16:22
8VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM16:38
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM20:30
10DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers28:00
11AGIRRE JonEquipo Kern Pharma28:00
12PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma29:48
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates30:13
14FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma30:27
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo30:44
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team32:15
17MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi33:57
18OSORIO AlejandroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:03
19PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team35:35
20MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal37:19
21CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA37:39
22BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie44:21
23ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma44:22
24BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:58
25HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step48:22
26ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe48:31
27GALL FelixTeam DSM49:12
28RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team49:35
29BARRENETXEA JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA50:07
30BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS53:42
31PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious55:17
32SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS55:48
33DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech56:35
34VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ57:32
35GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:02:17
36CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:06:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma106
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates75
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma48
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team44
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates42
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers41
8ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech37
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious36
10IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech35
11BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo32
12HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step29
13LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious27
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange21
15FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech20
16KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step18
17BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation18
18SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe17
19ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16
20O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team14
21GASTAUER BenAG2R Citroën Team14
22FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma14
23IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation14
24VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step13
25BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe12
26HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12
27MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi12
28CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo11
29MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
30NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH10
31LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
32CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10
33HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
34EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH5
35LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4
36HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4
37CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4
38GALL FelixTeam DSM4
39FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech3
40FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
41VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM2
42PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2
43LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech2
44KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

