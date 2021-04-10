Itzulia Basque Country: Primož Roglič pounces on GC win in dramatic final stage
David Gaudu wins stage after long attack with Roglič and Hugh Carthy, overnight GC leader Brandon McNulty cracks mid-race to tumble out of GC.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won the firecracker final stage of Itzulia Basque Country on Sunday, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) reversed his Paris-Nice setback to take the overall victory.
Gaudu dropped Roglič and final breakaway companion Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) on the final climb to Arrate to take the victory after an aggressive, hilly race. The result continues the 24-year-old’s promising start to the year having also won the Faun-Ardèche Classic.
Overnight race-leader Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) was distanced under pressure from a handful of rival teams midrace and left to ride on solo. The 23-year-old finished the stage several minutes down and tumbled out of the GC.
McNulty’s teammate Tadej Pogačar had led a chase behind Gaudu, Roglič and Carthy in the final hour of the race, but his dozen-strong group sat on and left the Slovenian to do the pulling in his bid to jump up the GC. Pogačar finished the stage fifth to finish third overall. Roglic’s teammate Jonas Vingegaard finished second overall.
The final kilometers had come down to just Gaudu and Roglič as the Frenchman went full-tilt in the hunt for the stage.
With Roglič confident that he’d sealed the race overall, he looked to sit up early to let Gaudu take the line first. The win was the Slovenian’s second in the race having also won the 2018 edition.
“I’m so happy to win this stage,” Gaudu said. “I haven’t had a major win for a while, and it doesn’t happen every day that you finish with Primož, he’s such a strong rider. His work was very important for my win.”
Astana-Premier Tech piles pressure on UAE Emirates
A flurry of breakaways, attacks and counterattacks saw the front of the race shatter over the Elosua-Gorla climb and valley that followed.
Astana-Premier Tech piled the pressure on the peloton on the descent from the cat.2 climb to split the group, with Roglič following the move while McNulty, Pogačar and a number more GC riders were caught off guard and distanced.
A lead group formed that included Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and two teammates, Roglič and two teammates, three Astana Premier-Tech riders, dangermen Carthy, Gaudu and a handful more out front. Meanwhile, 30 seconds back, a small bunch including McNulty and Pogačar chased but struggled to gain time on the charging lead peloton.
McNulty suffers, Roglič pushes on over Krabelin climb
After the pressure through the previous hour, McNulty was distanced on the 17 percent slopes of the Krabelin, with Pogačar seemingly given the all-clear to ride on without him as he pedaled away without his teammate.
🟡The moment of the day. @BrandonMcNult has lost the yellow jersey of @BancoSabadell .
🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/Hyd7v1pS1B
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 10, 2021
Roglič upped the tempo in the lead group to pull out Carthy and Gaudu as the Slovenian started to hunt down the GC lead having started the day second overall.
A group including Pogačar, Valverde and others began to chase after the Roglič-powered lead trio and caught the remnants of the front bunch. Although the group had numbers, Pogačar was left to do all the work, effectively setting up a pursuit race between him and Roglič heading into the two final climbs.
Further back, McNulty battled on solo but couldn’t limit his losses as the race slipped away from him.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05:42
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:35
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:35
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:05
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05
|10
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:55
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:55
|12
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:57
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:59
|14
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:47
|15
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:42
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:05
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:21
|18
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:40
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:40
|20
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:21
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:02
|22
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:49
|23
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:57
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:09
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:26
|26
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:26
|27
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:30
|28
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|11:31
|29
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:57
|30
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:57
|31
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:57
|32
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:57
|33
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:57
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:57
|35
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|12:00
|36
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:23
|37
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:23
|38
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:23
|39
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:23
|40
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:23
|41
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:23
|42
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:23
|43
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:23
|44
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:23
|45
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:23
|46
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:23
|47
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|12:23
|48
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:23
|49
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|12:23
|50
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:23
|51
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|12:23
|52
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|12:23
|53
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:23
|54
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|12:58
|55
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:58
|56
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:02
|57
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:08
|58
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:08
|59
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:08
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:11
|61
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:12
|62
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|13:12
|63
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:12
|64
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:02
|65
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:45
|66
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:32
|67
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:32
|68
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:43
|69
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:43
|70
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15:43
|71
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|15:43
|72
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:43
|73
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|15:43
|74
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:56
|75
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|76
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|77
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:18
|78
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:18
|79
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|80
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:18
|81
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|82
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:18
|83
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|18:18
|84
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:18
|85
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:18
|86
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:18
|87
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:18
|88
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:18
|89
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|90
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:18
|91
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:18
|92
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:18
|93
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:18
|94
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:18
|95
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:58
|96
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:07
|97
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|19:08
|98
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|19:08
|99
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|19:08
|100
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|19:10
|101
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:12
|102
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:12
|103
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|19:40
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:11:36
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:33
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|9
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|2:38
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:59
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:16
|12
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:19
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:01
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:32
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:54
|16
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:57
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:46
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|8:04
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:37
|20
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:46
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:02
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:17
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:38
|24
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:24
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:46
|26
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:58
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:04
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:14
|29
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|17:30
|30
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:43
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:12
|32
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:22
|33
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:47
|34
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:04
|35
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:56
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:42
|37
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:00
|38
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:04
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:17
|40
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|25:50
|41
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:08
|42
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:52
|43
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28:52
|44
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|30:40
|45
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:56
|46
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:00
|47
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:05
|48
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:19
|49
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|31:24
|50
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:36
|51
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:32
|52
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:07
|53
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34:49
|54
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:05
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:52
|56
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:55
|57
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:27
|58
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|37:33
|59
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:37
|60
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:45
|61
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|38:11
|62
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:31
|63
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|38:45
|64
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|39:12
|65
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|39:41
|66
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|40:32
|67
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|40:53
|68
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:55
|69
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:11
|70
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42:53
|71
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43:11
|72
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|43:48
|73
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:24
|74
|JUARISTI Txomin
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44:25
|75
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|45:13
|76
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|45:14
|77
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:50
|78
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|46:38
|79
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:37
|80
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:41
|81
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:48
|82
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:32
|83
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:14
|84
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:23
|85
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|50:04
|86
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|50:27
|87
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50:59
|88
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|51:00
|89
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:11
|90
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|54:34
|91
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|56:09
|92
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|56:40
|93
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|57:27
|94
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|57:46
|95
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:24
|96
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:00:59
|97
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:01:05
|98
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02:07
|99
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02:35
|100
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:03:09
|101
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:26
|102
|ARISTI Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07:57
|103
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:14
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|17
|5
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|6
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|7
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|8
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|12
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|14
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|15
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|8
|16
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|17
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|19
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|22
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|23
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|25
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|26
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|27
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|30
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1
|31
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:12:28
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:15
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|4
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:54
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:10
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:22
|8
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|16:38
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|20:30
|10
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:00
|11
|AGIRRE Jon
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28:00
|12
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:48
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:13
|14
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:27
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:44
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:15
|17
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33:57
|18
|OSORIO Alejandro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:03
|19
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:35
|20
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|37:19
|21
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37:39
|22
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|44:21
|23
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|44:22
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:58
|25
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:22
|26
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:31
|27
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|49:12
|28
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|49:35
|29
|BARRENETXEA Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50:07
|30
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|53:42
|31
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:17
|32
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|55:48
|33
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:35
|34
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|57:32
|35
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:02:17
|36
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|75
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|44
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41
|8
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|37
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35
|11
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|12
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|15
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20
|16
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|17
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|18
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|19
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|21
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|23
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|24
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|25
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|26
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|27
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|11
|29
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|30
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|10
|31
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|32
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|33
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|34
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|5
|35
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|36
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|37
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4
|38
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4
|39
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|40
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|41
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|2
|42
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|43
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|44
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.