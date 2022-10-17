Italian court sentences Mario Cipollini to three years in jail

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ex-pro Mario Cipollini was sentenced to a three-year jail term and received an 85,000 euro fine on domestic abuse charges, an Italian court ruled Monday.

Italian media reported that the sentence against the former world champion included charges of ill-treatment, injury, and threats to his ex-wife Sabrina Landucci and her current partner Silvio Giusti.

“I’m happy, justice has been done. They were difficult moments but now I can see some light,” Sabrina Landucci, Cipollini’s ex wife, was quoted by Corriere della Sera. She is the sister of Marco Landucci, former Inter and Fiorentina goalkeeper and a coach at the Juventus soccer team.

The indictment went into the details of the accusations, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported. The Italian paper reported that Cipollini allegedly committed “a series of acts damaging the physical and mental integrity of his ex-wife with punches, slaps, kicks, with injuries, and death threats,” reports stated.

It’s not immediately clear if the sentence will mean Cipollini will face hard time in prison. Many European nations allow probation on some offenses depending on the severity of the case.

Cipollini raced from 1989 to 2005, and the allegations of domestic abuse, threats, and stalking surfaced in 2017.

Check back for more details.