Israel-Premier Tech unveils 2023 team kits

The Israel-Premier Tech and Israel-Premier Tech Roland squads have unveiled their new team kits for 2023.

The men’s and women’s teams will share a title sponsor for next season, as well as a similar visual identity.

The recently relegated men’s ProTeam has brought on EKOÏ to make its kits, and with it has come a new design.

Who doesn’t love #NewKitDay?! 🔥 We’ve gone for something a little different for 2023. Blue and white with a splash of new color, and our star and P monogram on the back to help us stand out! Find out more about the inspiration behind our EKOÏ kit 👉 https://t.co/3I76htoi0K pic.twitter.com/whGxuN8cko — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) December 16, 2022

The outgoing 2022 Israel-Premier Tech team kit (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The white and blue jersey has been replaced by a tie-dye-esque design reminiscent of EF Education First team kits of years past, only with blue and purple leading the charge instead of pink.

The team is keeping things simple on the bibs, opting for simple black shorts with white logos and no accent colors.

The Israel-Premier Tech Roland Women’s WorldTour team is also rolling out a similar design, ditching the previous red jersey design. Q36.5 makes the women’s team kit.

