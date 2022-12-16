Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Israel-Premier Tech unveils 2023 team kits

Last year's blue and white design is out for the recently relegated men's team.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Israel-Premier Tech and Israel-Premier Tech Roland squads have unveiled their new team kits for 2023.

The men’s and women’s teams will share a title sponsor for next season, as well as a similar visual identity.

The recently relegated men’s ProTeam has brought on EKOÏ to make its kits, and with it has come a new design.

The outgoing 2022 Israel-Premier Tech team kit (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The white and blue jersey has been replaced by a tie-dye-esque design reminiscent of EF Education First team kits of years past, only with blue and purple leading the charge instead of pink.

The back of the new kit.

The team is keeping things simple on the bibs, opting for simple black shorts with white logos and no accent colors.

The Israel-Premier Tech Roland Women’s WorldTour team is also rolling out a similar design, ditching the previous red jersey design. Q36.5 makes the women’s team kit.

