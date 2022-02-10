Israel-Premier Tech to sponsor women’s team in 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Israel-Premier Tech will sponsor a women’s team in 2022.

The men’s WorldTour team, which has riders like Chris Froome and Michael Woods and is backed by Sylvan Adams, will sponsor the Roland Cogeas Edelweiss squad throughout this season. Canadian company Premier Tech is a new title sponsor for the team this year.

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, run by Ruben Contreras, is one of five new teams in the Women’s WorldTour for this season after racing for four years at Continental level. The team will retain its name for this season, but that may change in future years.

The new sponsorship deal is expected to be a long-term one and will see the women’s team take on the development of Israeli and Canadian riders. VeloNews understands that Israeli rider Rotem Gafinoviz is due to join the team for this season.

“The announcement of this partnership with Israel – Premier Tech marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad,” Contreras said. “We have always believed in a step-by-step approach and, thanks to our new partnership with Roland, we were able to step up to the UCI Women’s WorldTour level in 2022 as Switzerland’s first women’s WorldTour team.

“Now, with Israel – Premier Tech joining as our sponsor, we have an even brighter future ahead of us. I am very happy with this Swiss – Israeli – Canadian partnership which will be rich in shared cultural knowledge and see wonderful progress in the development of our young riders undertaken by passionate people like Sylvan, Jean [Bélanger – Premier Tech CEO], and myself.”

The new Roland Cogeas Edelweiss kit with the Israel Premier Tech logo on it

The team will make its season debut with the Israel-Premier Tech logo on it at the Setmana Valenciana-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fémines on February 17.

“This is an exciting time for Israel – Premier Tech and we are delighted to partner with Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad,” Sylvan Adams said. “Like we did three years ago, the team is making a significant step up to the UCI WorldTour level and we are proud to play a role in their development, sharing our expertise and support throughout the season.

“We identified Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad as the perfect team to sponsor, particularly when it comes to our vision of developing Israeli and Canadian talent, and a team that would benefit immediately from our financial and structural support. It is for one year to start with, but we see this as potentially blossoming into a long-term partnership.”

The Current roster for the Roland Cogeas Edelweiss team is: Caroline Baur (Switzerland), Ines Cantera (Spain), Aline Seitz (Switzerland), Petra Stiasny (Switzerland), Caroline Chauveau (Switzerland), Lea Stern (Switzerland), Hannah Buch (Germany), Diana Klimova (Russia), Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Russia), Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russia), Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan).