Is Romain Bardet seriously injured?

French rider Romain Bardet, who crashed in the opening stage of La Route d’Occitanie, is increasingly worried that his injuries are more serious than originally expected. Calling it a “stupid accident” after the opening stage, Bardet seemed a little worried by the actual injuries at the moment and he raced on. Considering the accident he finished strongly on the race’s queen climbing stage, only 1 minute and 18 seconds behind defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.

But the injuries have only been aggravated in recent days. “My race finished the first day,” he told the French sports daily l’Equipe. “Since then I have just been surviving. I am hurting so much that I am going to do some X-rays tomorrow, because as it is, I am having no pleasure.”

Romain Bardet will miss the 2020 Mont Ventoux Denivélé Challenge. Photo: James Startt

While he initially complained about his left knee, now it is his left arm that is most worrisome. “I’m really having trouble holding onto the handlebars,” he said.

He has withdrawn from the Mont Ventoux Denivélé Challenge this Thursday—where he finished second last year, but promises to make a return for the Critérium du Dauphiné. “The Tour is still a few weeks off. You cannot take the risk of hurting yourself even more.”