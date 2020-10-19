Investigation into Remco Evenepoel’s pocket contents closes with no violation

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) has closed its investigation into Deceuninck–Quick-Step and Remco Evenepoel, which stemmed from Evenepoel’s horror crash at Il Lombardia in August.

In the moments after the crash, video images showed a team staffer removing an unidentified object from Evenepole’s pocket. After interviewing Evenepoel and others, the CADF ruled that neither the team, nor Evenepoel, violated any anti-doping rules during the interaction.

“After having heard from all concerned persons, including the rider and the team representatives, the CADF concluded that no anti-doping violation was committed and considers the matter closed, unless new elements are subsequently brought to its attention,” the CADF said in a statement.

In the wake of the crash UCI President David Lappartient raised questions about the items in Evenepoel’s pocket, and questioned whether the team was transmitting data from Evenepeol, which is illegal.

“It is banned to transmit certain information,” Lappartient said. “If it’s just about his location then that’s okay, but there can be no other data transmissions.”

The decision ends weeks of speculation as to whether Evenepoel and Deceuninck–Quick-Step would receive a sanction for the bizarre situation that occurred during the heat of the race. Evenepoel made the front group at Il Lombardia and then crashed off of an unprotected bridge during a high-speed descent. The Belgian fell more than 40 feet to the ground, and the impact fractured his pelvis.

Moments after the crash, TV cameras caught images of Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s director Davide Bramati removing a white item from Evenepoel’s back pocket. In the days after the incident, the Belgian team said Bramati had simply removed nutrition products that were housed in a small bottle. Bramati told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he had removed Evenepoel’s team radio, sports bars, and a container of nutrition products.