VeloNews News Road
Road

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert continues to reinforce roster with Lilian Calmejane

French climber joins non-French team for first time in career.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert continues to reinforce its roster with the signing of Lilian Calmejane.

The team confirmed this week that the 29-year-old Calmejane would join its pack of under-the-radar stars on a two-year deal that would see the Frenchman ride for a non-native team for the first time.

“Lilian Calmejane built an impressive palmarès thanks to his all-round characteristics and race intelligence,” team performance manager Aike Visbeek said.

“His experience will undoubtedly be an added value for our team, I’m thinking of our extended race program on French soil. He’ll be an asset in the finals of difficult races and he has proven that he can perform with regularity all season long.”

Double grand tour stage winner Calmejane joins Mike Teunissen and Rui Costa as headline new signings for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert. Retired Dutch star Tom Dumoulin has also been linked with the team in a possible consultancy role.

With a dozen riders off-contract this season, the team also picked up six new young riders for its roster of overachievers for 2023.

“I’m very happy to join Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert,” Calmejane said. “I was charmed by the confidence that the team kept on showing in my capabilities for a long time, I had to grab this opportunity with both hands. From our first meetings, there was a clear idea about which race program would enable me to shine.”

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert had several riders flourish under its wing since it stepped up to WorldTour in 2021.

Biniam Girmay is one of the breakout riders of the season, while riders like Rein Taaramäe, Jan Hirt, Louis Meintjes, and Alexander Kristoff found fresh legs in the Belgium-based crew.

Calmejane could be next after seeing two barren seasons with Ag2r-Citroën.

“My last victory is three years ago already,” he said. “I’ve always had a winning mentality and I’m pleased with the team’s support in my ambition to return to the top step of the podium.”

 

