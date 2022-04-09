Injury report: Pedersen down but not damaged at Sarthe; Hamilton stitched, Vader stable after Itzulia dramas

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) were all subject to dramatic crashes in European racing Friday.

Pedersen crashed on a rain-slicked corner in the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe. He was able to pedal to the finish but lost his lead of the race after looking a shoo-in for securing the overall.

“All is good. I’m not hurt so that’s fine,” Pedersen said at the finish. “It’s shit to lose the race this way but at least the crash wasn’t too bad for me. It will be fine with a few days of recovery, we will be good!”

Trek-Segafredo confirmed that the classics star will be good to go for Paris-Roubaix after suffering “just some scrapes.”

Mads got off lightly with just some scrapes. @alexkirsch92 also crashed and needed some stitches to the chin and eyebrow at the finish but is otherwise ok. Both will be ready for #ParisRoubaix 💪 — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, there was high drama in Itzulia Basque Country.

Aussie all-rounder Hamilton misjudged a high-speed corner while riding in the breakaway of the race’s penultimate stage, and was sent tumbling over the barrier and down a steep escarpment.

He was helped back onto the racecourse by team officials before abandoning the race.

BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed Friday night that Hamilton escaped largely unscathed except for a facial wound requiring stitches.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Following his crash on Stage 5 at #Itzulia, Lucas was taken to hospital to be checked over, as a precautionary measure. Thankfully he’s OK, apart from requiring some stitches to a minor facial wound. Get well soon Lucas! 💪 https://t.co/vIReEnBJu4 — Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) April 8, 2022

Milan Vader was also victim of a shocking descending crash in Spain’s Basque Country on Friday.

The Dutch former MTB pro was reported by AD to have suffered broken vertebrae, a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade, and to have undergone immediate surgery to insert stents into his carotid artery.

His Jumbo-Visma team confirmed Friday night that the 26-year-old is stable in hospital in Bilbao and that further updates will be issued through the weekend.

⚠️ Hainbat txirrindulari erori dira. Milan Vaderrek golpe handia hartu du. ‼️ Caída de varios ciclistas. El ciclista del @JumboVismaRoad @MilanVader1 ha sido el peor parado. 🏆 GP @BancoSabadell 🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/CYUpRHWTsv — Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2022

