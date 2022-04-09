Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Road

Injury report: Pedersen down but not damaged at Sarthe; Hamilton stitched, Vader stable after Itzulia dramas

Pedersen good to go for Roubaix, Hamilton stitched after being sent over the barriers in the Basque Country, Vader in hospital care.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) were all subject to dramatic crashes in European racing Friday.

Pedersen crashed on a rain-slicked corner in the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe. He was able to pedal to the finish but lost his lead of the race after looking a shoo-in for securing the overall.

“All is good. I’m not hurt so that’s fine,” Pedersen said at the finish. “It’s shit to lose the race this way but at least the crash wasn’t too bad for me. It will be fine with a few days of recovery, we will be good!”

Trek-Segafredo confirmed that the classics star will be good to go for Paris-Roubaix after suffering “just some scrapes.”

Meanwhile, there was high drama in Itzulia Basque Country.

Aussie all-rounder Hamilton misjudged a high-speed corner while riding in the breakaway of the race’s penultimate stage, and was sent tumbling over the barrier and down a steep escarpment.

He was helped back onto the racecourse by team officials before abandoning the race.

BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed Friday night that Hamilton escaped largely unscathed except for a facial wound requiring stitches.

Milan Vader was also victim of a shocking descending crash in Spain’s Basque Country on Friday.

The Dutch former MTB pro was reported by AD to have suffered broken vertebrae, a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade, and to have undergone immediate surgery to insert stents into his carotid artery.

His Jumbo-Visma team confirmed Friday night that the 26-year-old is stable in hospital in Bilbao and that further updates will be issued through the weekend.

Stay tuned to VeloNews.com for further updates.

promo logo