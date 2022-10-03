Ineos Grenadiers sport director Gabriel Rasch leaves for Uno-X

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ineos Grenadiers sport director Gabriel Rasch will ride in a different team car next season.

It was confirmed Monday the Norwegian staffer would switch from his longtime team for a role with the ProTeam division Uno-X in 2023.

“I am delighted for this opportunity to join the journey Uno-X has started. I have watched the team grow and admire how they work to develop young Norwegian and Danish talents. I can’t wait to be a part of this,” Rasch said in a message issued by the Scandinavian outfit.

Also read:

Rasch, 46, closed his pro career with Team Sky at the 2014 Paris-Roubaix and has been behind the steering wheel of the squad ever since.

The news comes after murmurs in Het Laatste Nieuws last week that Ineos Grenadiers is set for a full-scale backroom shake-up in the new year.

Sport directors Servais Knaven and Brett Lancaster are also reported to be leaving. Replacements are still unknown after Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl director Davide Bramati shot down speculation he was set to become part of the British squad.

Former Team Sky rider Ian Stannard will stay with Ineos Grenadiers after taking increased directorial responsibility in recent seasons.

Welcome home Gabba – fun times ahead!#development pic.twitter.com/1naQyxLOdc — Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (@UnoXteam) October 3, 2022

The ambitious Danish-Norweigan Uno-X team became increasingly visible in the pro peloton since it stepped up to the ProTeam tier in 2020.

The yellow-clad crew made it a mission to develop talents from northern Europe and saw breakout performances from Rasmus Tiller, Anthon Charmig, and Tobis Halland Johannessen.

The team expanded with its Women’s WorldTour team in 2022. The grizzled classics ace Alexander Kristoff joins the men’s team in 2023 to bring a marquee Norwegian name into Uno-X colors.