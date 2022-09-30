Ineos Grenadiers negotiations with Daniel Martínez hit pause as rider considers options

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Adam Yates is gone for UAE Team Emirates on a major contract, and Richard Carapaz jumped ship for EF Education-EasyPost.

And now there is speculation that Daniel Martínez could leave the team at the end of 2024.

VeloNews has heard throughout the summer that despite having a contract for next year Martínez has been shopped around to several teams, including EF and Bora-Hansgrohe.

The rising Colombian star was in line for a contract extension at Ineos Grenadiers around the time of the Tour de France, but those negotiations appear to have eased with the Colombian himself admitting that his future on the British team is unclear.

“We’re looking at the options,” the rider told Colombian outlet Semana. “We are still working on my future. I am in talks with my current squad, but there are other offers as well. But for now I want to focus on the current and upcoming season at Ineos.”

Martínez only joined Ineos at the start of 2021 after a breakout period on Jonathan Vaughters’ EF team. The American squad couldn’t match the financial might of Ineos and the Colombian rider signed a lucrative three-year deal.

He was instrumental in supporting Egan Bernal to his Giro d’Italia title in 2021 and was given joint leadership alongside Adam Yates at the Tour de France in July.

Illness struck, and Martinez was left with a reduced role as Geraint Thomas sailed to third overall.

It’s understood that there is no issue between Martínez and Ineos but that he wishes to wait until next spring before concentrating on his options. VeloNews understands that Martínez is hoping that a strong start to the season will strengthen his hand when it comes to potential negotiations.