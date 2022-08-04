Ineos Grenadiers continue youthful transfer policy with signing of Joshua Tarling

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Ineos Grenadiers‘ push for young talent has seen them snap up 18-year-old Joshua Tarling on a three year deal. The young Welsh rider has recently competed for his country on the track at the Commonwealth Games but has also enjoyed success on the road over the last two seasons.

Ineos Grenadiers has made a consistent push for signing new and young talent in the last couple of campaigns with Magnus Sheffield, Ben Tulett, Luke Plapp and Ethan and Leo Hayter all signing for the team in the last few years.

In 2021 Tarling finished second in the junior time trial at the World Championships in Belgium. This year, while riding for Flanderscolor-Galloo Team he has won the Tour de Gironde International in France and finished sixth in the Trophée Centre Morbihan while racing in Great Britain colors. He won time trials in both races too.

“Growing up watching Team Sky and then Team INEOS, I dreamt of one day being on that bus and in the jersey,” he said in Thursday’s announcement. “I am excited to become a Grenadier and continue developing and learning from the likes of G, Ethan, Flippo as well as all the coaching staff and management. I am aware it’s a big step but witnessing how the team has invested in a core group of young riders, it is the perfect environment for my development over the coming seasons.”

He will mix both road and track with the squad, having competed this week on the track for Wales in the Commonwealth Games.

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said he was a promising addition to the team.

“We are delighted to have another young British talent join the group. Josh is only 18 and we’re already seeing some big performances from him. His TT at last year’s world championships was one of those standout performances and now we want to support and help Josh build upon results like that as part of our talent programme.

“There is a network in place to develop him further and allow him to become the kind of rider he wants to be.”

UAE Team Emirates pens key extensions

UAE Team Emirates confirmed renewals of four riders, with Matteo Trentin, Vegard Stake Laengen and both Ivo and Rui Oliveira extending their deals through to the end of the 2023 season.

Trentin joined the team at the beginning of 2021 and is an important figure in the squads northern classics campaign.

Laengen has been involved with UAE since the teams foundation in 2017 and was with the squad during both Tour de France triumphs in both 2020 and 2021. Both Ivo and Rui Oliveira have developed from a young age with the team and are steadily finding their place at the head of the pro peloton.