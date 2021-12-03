Ineos Grenadiers brings back the red for 2022 with new Bioracer kit

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Ineos Grenadiers will have a new – but strikingly familiar – look for 2022.

The team revealed its Bioracer-produced kit for the new season in what it has called the “most striking in the team’s history” in a press statement Friday.

The new design brings back the deep red of the 2019 and winter-spring 2020 jerseys and includes “a fresh gradient on the arm, created using a velocity pattern composed of Grenadier Lambdas in a subtle reference to the How Fast Feels philosophy.”

Also read:

The Ineos company logo remains forefront on the chest, with Pinarello and Bioracer badges on either shoulder.

The 2022 season will mark the first year Ineos has partnered Belgian supplier Bioracer after working with Italian outfit Castelli for the past five seasons.

The ethos that underpins [Bioracer’s] work is built around speed – pure and simple – with athletes right at the heart,” team principal Dave Brailsford said earlier this year.

“We share a common sense of adventure, a desire to innovate and do things differently but above all a passion for the race and for racing. We look forward to writing a new successful chapter together and showcasing their brilliant kit on the road in 2022 with our Grenadier spirit,” he said.