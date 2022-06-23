Ineos, Bora, Jumbo, UAE lead the pack to sign Leo Hayter for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Leo Hayter has the pick of the best WorldTour teams in the peloton with the recent Baby Giro winner set to step into the WorldTour next season.

Hayter won two stages in the Italian stage race and Thursday claimed his second U23 national time trial championship Thursday in the United Kingdom.

It was always expected that Hayter would move into the WorldTour ranks in 2023 but his win in Italy has certainly increased the interest around his future.

VeloNews has learned that at least 10 WorldTour teams have shown interest in signing the British all-rounder. He won the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege title in 2021 and was on Team DSM’s development books until last winter when he decided to leave the team and sign with Axel Merckx’s squad Hagen Berman Axeon.

The 10 teams that have shown interest have been whittled down to four with Ineos Grenadiers, Bora Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates, and Jumbo Visma leading the pack. Hayter’s older brother, Ethan, currently rides for Ineos, and the logical move would be for the younger sibling to follow suit but the rider and his entourage are said to be looking for the best fit, rather than the most obvious move.

VeloNews expects a decision on Hayter’s future to be made within the next few weeks, and certainly before the Tour de l’Avenir – Hayter’s next major stage racing objective.

Speaking separately to VeloNews, and before it was confirmed which teams had shown interest in him, Hayter told the publication that he would move up to WorldTour but that he had no idea whether he would focus on becoming a climber, one-day racer, or stage racer in the coming years.

“I have no idea but I’m happy with what I’m doing. Right now it seems like I can do everything apart from sprint. It leaves a lot of doors open and I’m interested to see how it goes. WorldTour was an option this year but I wasn’t sure if I was ready. Winning the Giro, and in the style that I did it, proved not only to myself but to the cycling world that I’m ready to make the next step,” he told VeloNews.

“I’ve not signed anything yet but as you can imagine I have a few options now. I’m working with my agent through it. I’m deciding which option is best for me.”