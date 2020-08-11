Il Lombardia trims 15km from 2020 route

RCS Sport, host of the Il Lombardia (and Giro d’Italia) has made a last-minute change to the route for the 2020 edition of the Italian monument, to be raced this Saturday, August 15.

Instead of the 246-kilometer-long route, the parcours will be shortened by 15km to 231 km.

The peloton will depart Bergamo and head south through the Cavallina valley to Casazza for the first climb of the race, the Colle Gallo. The group will then take on a fast descent to the Seriana valley towards Bergamo, and then steer through the lowlands to Brianza. After summiting the Colle Brianza the route heads towards Oggiono.

There is just one feed zone, at kilometers 128-131.

The route change will see riders forego the pass through Lecco/Valmadrera which would then require them to double-back towards Oggiono.

Instead, the updated route will next take riders to the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo ascent from Lake Como, with gradients up to 14 percent.

Following a fast descent to Maglio, the group will climb the Colma di Sormano. After a few kilometers on medium slopes, the route heads up the Muro di Sormano on a narrow, steep roads — 2km long with gradients up to 15 percent. Riders will continue to climb through a small, wooded region with a 1km stretch that surpasses a leg-busting 25 percent — touching nearly 30 percent — grade for short stretches.

Illustration: RCS Sport

Once riders are past Colma, they will follow a descent to Nesso, along coastal roads to Como. At the resort town, they will take on a 10 percent climb to Civiglio, before going back down and through Como again, to tackle the last climb up San Fermo della Battaglia (seven percent, topping out at 10 percent grade).

The final kilometers in Como will navigate through several hairpin turns just before the 5km kite. The final descent to the finish is on wide, well-paved roads.