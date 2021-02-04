Ian Stannard joins Trinity Racing in DS role

Ian Stannard didn’t stay retired very long. The former pro will join Trinity Racing in a sport director role for 2021 and beyond.

“I have been very impressed with the progression of Trinity Racing since the team’s inception in 2018,” Stannard said. “They have quickly become one of the leading development teams in Europe and I look forward to starting my new role for the coming season.”

Standard called time on his 14-year pro career in 2020 and was one of the founding members of Team Sky in 2010. After winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victories in 2014 and 2015 and a podium at Paris-Roubaix in 2016, Stannard was also a key part of Sky’s Tour de France-winning squads in 2013, 2015 and 2016, as well as taking part of the Vuelta a España-winning teams in 2011 and 2017.

The team will step up to Continental level for the 2021 road season and will also register as a UCI mountain bike team for the first time, officials said.

“I have worked for Ian for over a decade now as a client of Trinity Sports Management, and I could not think of a better guy to bring on board with Trinity to help achieve the team’s objectives,” said team owner Andrew McQuaid. “Ian is passionate, knowledgeable, hard working and has a real desire to pass on what he has learned to the next generation.”

For 2021, the 13-rider team includes Americans Christopher Blevins and Luke Lamperti.