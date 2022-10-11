Ian Stannard ‘half-sorted’ on move back Ineos Grenadiers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ian Stannard is in the running to join Ineos Grenadiers as a sports director.

The former rider spent 11 years on the British team as a rider before retiring from competitive cycling at the end of 202o. He has spent the last year as a sports director at Trinity Racing but has told VeloNews that a move back to Ineos could be on the cards.

The news comes after Ineos Grenadiers confirmed the departure of three sports directors in Servais Knaven, Gabriel Rasch, and Brett Lancaster.

Nothing has been signed between Ineos and Stannard at this point, and the team declined to make a comment when contacted by VeloNews.

When asked if he was going to Ineos next year, Stannard said: “Maybe, and that’s not in a funny way. It’s half-sorted but not totally sorted. It’s one of them.”

“Obviously if it all happens then it would be really exciting to step back up to the team. I know them really well. I think that they’ve made a big step up in the classics campaign and it would be exciting to be part of that.