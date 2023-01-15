Human Powered Health wins Tour Down Under opener

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) bolted to victory Saturday to win the first stage at the Santos Tour Down Under in just her second race day on the team.

Despite some strong attacks and echelons against some gusting winds, the pack came in for the bunch sprint in the 110.4km first stage from Glenelg to Aldinga.

Pikulik was unstoppable as she roared to the line to deliver the win for Human Powered Health in just her second day of racing on the team that she joined for 2023.

Clara Copping (FDJ Suez) crossed the line second, with Georgia Baker (Jayco-AlUla) rounding out the podium with third.

With time bonuses, Pikulik will carry the leader’s jersey into the 90km second stage from Birdwood to Uraidla.

Saturday’s opening stage marked the WorldTour arrival of the women’s Santos Tour Down Under, which was created in 2016.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com