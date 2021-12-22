Human Powered Health unveils new orange and pink jersey for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The rebranded Human Powered Health team has unveiled its new look for 2022.

There are a lot of similarities with its Rally Cycling look, but with some key differences and a new logo to match the new name. The distinctive orange color will remain, but it will be offset by some purple accents designed to match its new identity.

Human Powered Health will send its women’s team to the WorldTour for the first time next year as one of five new squads earning promotion to the category. The men’s team will remain at ProTeam level next season, but it is targeting the WorldTour, too.

“Everything on the jersey has a purpose, even the colors. Orange is not only in line with the return of Optum, but it also makes us feel confident, happy, and energetic,” said Sam Wiebe, chief creative officer at Human Powered Health.

“Purple brings in holistic wellness with serenity, wisdom, and peace of mind. We hope it paints a picture or at least invokes some feelings about what Human Powered Health stands for – it’s not just about being physically fit, it’s about inspiring people to reach their full potential, mind, body, and spirit.”

Both men’s and women’s teams will ride in the same kit, as the squad has done in the past, which is produced by apparel company Pactimo.

“We came to the idea of a heat map style gradient, it felt more human and personal. As humans, we aren’t perfect and we try not to be too rigid, so that spilled into our design and how the colors and gradients work together. We went through a lot of iterations and we’re really happy to share the final result with everyone,” art director at Human Powered Health, Emily Saint-Onge said.