Human Powered Health finalizes Women’s WorldTour and men’s ProTeam applications after initial delay

Human Powered Health has confirmed that its applications for Women’s WorldTeam and men’s ProTeam licenses have been finalized and accepted by the UCI.

The American team was missing from a list of squads that had applied for licenses for 2023 that was published by the UCI last week. When contacted by VeloNews, it confirmed that it had missed the initial deadline set by the governing body to submit all the necessary paperwork for its application following delays with the bank guarantee after recently switching banks.

A second deadline in early December had to be met in order to secure the right licenses to race, but Human Powered Health confirmed to VeloNews on Friday that the missing documents had now been accepted by the UCI.

“Human Powered Health can today confirm that the UCI has received and accepted its bank guarantees for the 2023 season,” a Human Powered Health spokesperson told VeloNews. “Therefore, the Human Powered Health women’s and men’s teams will be on the next published 2023 squads list for the Women’s WorldTour and UCI Pro Tour. After this administrative delay, the team are excited to continue the work in hand of preparing for an exciting new season.”

Human Powered Health made its debut in the Women’s WorldTour this season, one of five teams to join the top tier for 2022. The current rules mean that the team is guaranteed a spot for 2023, provided that it could submit all of the relevant documentation, including a bank guarantee.

The squad was the lowest-ranked of the WorldTour outfits in 2022, finishing the season in 27th place in the UCI’s team standings. If it wants to keep its place in the top tier for 2024, it will need to climb some 13 positions in the rankings to assure its spot.

In an effort to help boost its position in the standings, the team has signed Alice Barnes from Canyon-SRAM while the up-and-coming Daria Pikulik, who finished fifth in the European road race, will also race next season.

The men’s squad has once again sought a ProTeam license for 2023. It has been very busy in the off-season, snapping up 10 new riders so far. New signings for next year include Canadian Ben Perry, and WorldTour riders Barnabas Peak and Gijs Van Hoecke.

However, the team will be losing U.S. champion Kyle Murphy and Robin Carpenter with the duo switching to L39ION of Los Angeles.