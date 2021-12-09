Become a Member

Road

Human Powered Health achieves UCI Women’s WorldTeam status

The North American team is the first existing co-ed set-up to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men's squad.

The Human Powered Health women’s squad will be battling in the big leagues in 2022 and 2023: the team formerly known as Rally Cycling has acquired UCI Women’s WorldTeam status.

Read also: Rally Cycling to be renamed Human Powered Health in 2022

Human Powered Health joins 13 other teams to form the 2022 roster for the UCI Women’s WorldTeams, the top-level designation in professional women’s cycling. To become a WorldTeam, squads must ensure financial backing for four years as well as guarantees of minimum salary, maternity benefits, and sick leave.

Read also:  Rally Cycling aims for UCI Women’s WorldTour in 2022

The promotion to the top echelon of the sport means that the Human Powered Health program will have invites to the world’s biggest races, including the inaugural eight-day Tour de France Femmes.

Human Powered Health joins both standalone women’s teams like SD Worx and Liv Racing Xstra as well as dual-sex programs like Trek-Segafredo and Movistar as part of the UCI Women’s WorldTeam status; however, it will be the first existing co-ed set-up to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men’s squad.

“We’re proud to be part of the Women’s World Tour as this is truly a historic moment for the team,” said Charles Aaron, managing director and founder of Circuit Sport. “We’re at the beginning of an exciting journey for the racing side of Human Powered Health but one that our teams have been building towards for the past 10 years.”

Human Powered Health women’s team roster 2022

Nina Buijsman
Henrietta Christie
Katie Clouse
Mieke Kröger
Evy Kuijpers
Makayla MacPherson
Barbara Malcotti
Marit Raaijmakers
Olivia Ray
Kaia Schmid
Lily Williams
Eri Yonamine

 

