Movistar officials confirm new season of ‘El Día Menos Pensado’

Officials confirmed Thursday there will be a third season of the popular Movistar series “El Día Menos Pensado” to debut this spring.

The inside-the-bus documentary series was confirmed during a Movistar Team presentation Thursday, and excerpts revealed that the series will include both the men’s and women’s teams.

Also included will be the drama surrounding the controversial exit of Miguel Ángel López from the Vuelta a España in 2021, one of the top stories of last year’s racing season.

The series — “On the Least Expected Day” — created a sensation when it was broadcast on Netflix in 2020 and 2021, providing a raw, unedited look inside the Movistar team bus. Many were surprised at just how much was included in the series, proving a hit among fans and distractors alike.