How to watch UAE Tour in North America

The WorldTour season officially kicks off this coming week at the UAE Tour.

This year the UAE Tour again takes the pro peloton on a journey through all seven Emirates as it makes its way from the Al Dhafra Castle in Abu Dhabi north to Jebel Jais, back through Dubai, and finally back to the Yas Mall outside Abu Dhabi. The race kicks off Sunday, February 21, and finishes on Saturday, February 27.

The seven-stage race includes an individual time trial on stage two, plus summit finishes at Jebel Hafeet and Jebel Jais, the country’s highest mountain. Five of the stages are pan-flat, while stages three and five boast hills and mountains.

The lineup this year is impressive, with defending champion Adam Yates making his debut with Ineos Grenadiers. Yates faces reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Giro d’Italia revelation João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The lineup of sprinters is even more impressive, with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the list, alongside top rouleurs Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

For those hoping to watch the action in the United States, there is just one option: GCN+ is offering live coverage of the race.

2021 UAE Tour (with live race time)

Stage 1: Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa (176km) 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 2: (ITT) Al Hudayriat Island (13km) 4:45 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 3: Strata Manufacturing to Jebel Hafeet (166km) 3:25 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 4: Al Marjan Island to Al Marjan Island (204km) 2:45 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 5: Fujairah Marine Club to Jebel Jais (170km) 3:05 a.m. EST – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 6: Deira Island to Palm Jumeirah (165km) 3:40 a.m. EST – 7:30 a.m. EST

Stage 7: Yas Mall to Abu Dhabi Breakwater (147km) 4:05 a.m. EST – 7:30 a.m. EST