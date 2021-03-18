How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda in North America

On Sunday, March 21, the best women in pro road cycling will take on the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

The 141.8 km (88.11 mi) route concludes with four circuits in the finishing town of Cittiglio, with two climbs in each circuit.

The 2021 Trofeo Alfredo Binda route.

Live coverage of the 2021 Trofeo Alfredo Binda begins at 9:30 a.m. EST on March 21.

You’ll need a subscription to Global Cycling Network+ if you want to follow the race in real-time.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), a four-time winner of the race took the last edition, in 2019. She’ll undoubtedly be challenged by Lizzy Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) who’s also won multiple editions of this race, and also with a very strong SD Worx squad. Annemiek van Vleuten on Movistar Team should not be overlooked, either, as a threat.

The 141.8km takes riders on an undulating route that winds its way through and around the finish town of Cittiglio four times, including the ascents of the Orino and the Casalzuigno. Inside of 500m to go, a 90-degree bend will force sprinters to be in position before exiting the turn into an uphill finish.