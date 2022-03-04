How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2022: Live streaming and TV

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Tirenno-Adriatico is set for March 7-13, 2022.

In most years, Tirreno-Adriatico starts mid-week and finishes mid-week, but for 2022 it coincides with Paris-Nice. You might have to make a choice as to what race to watch (or, have two screens going simultaneously with an eye on each) for all but the first stage of the French affair. Keen eyes will note less than a week for recovery between the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico, and the monument Milan-San Remo (March 19).

Also read: Tirreno-Adriatico preview – Tour de France foundations and Milano-Sanremo dreams begin next week

So what does the “Race of Two Seas” have that the “Race to the Sun” does not? For one thing: Filippo Ganna is a late add to the Ineos Grenadiers roster, which allows the Italian world time trial champion to race in front of home crowds. And something else: Tirreno-Adriatico has Tadej Pogačar returning to defend his title.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has looked strong in recent weeks and could pose a threat to Pogačar, while Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan) cannot be written off the podium either.

The Tirreno-Adriatico is managed by RCS Sport, which also produces the Giro d’Italia, and manages the broadcasting for the Italian events. While a television broadcast is not scheduled for 2022, the race can be streamed to a computer, mobile device, or compatible smart TV app.

To watch this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico, North American cycling fans will need to purchase a subscription to GCN+ to watch the daily broadcast. Options for European and Australian viewers are similar.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live stream online in the United States and Canada

GCN+ Broadcast Schedule for the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 1: Monday, March 7, 8:35-11:35 a.m. EST

Stage 2: Tuesday, March 8, 8:35-11:35 a.m. EST

Stage 3: Wednesday, March 9, 7:30-10:30 a.m. EST

Stage 4: Thursday, March 10, 7:30-10:30 a.m. EST

Stage 5: Friday, March 11, 7:30-10:30 a.m. EST

Stage 6: Saturday, March 12, 7:30-10:30 a.m. EST

Stage 7: Sunday, March 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m. EST

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico live stream online in Europe and Australia

Australian European tifosi can tune in to watch the Tirreno-Adriatico also via GCN+ with broadcast times as above, according to respective time zone differences. Unfortunately, viewers in New Zealand will not have access to this broadcast stream via GCN+.