How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in North America

Spain’s oldest stage race is about to kick off, and you won’t want to miss the racing action.

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya starts Monday, March 22 and continues through Sunday, March 28.

The Global Cycling Network+ is presenting daily coverage, and you’ll need to be a subscriber to catch the live action on the app, or through a web browser.

Monday, March 22, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Tuesday, March 23, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Wednesday, March 24, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Thursday, March 25, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Friday, March 26, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Saturday, March 27, live coverage from 10:15 a.m. EST

Sunday, March 28, live coverage from 6:30 a.m. EST

Returning to defend his title is “Superman” Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team), who is sure to be at the front of the action.

Jumbo-Visma’s Sepp Kuss, who will be leading the squad, has already shown moments of brilliance, but also some faltering on climbs. How will this unfold for the Dutch-based team under the leadership of the 26-year-old from Colorado?

Assaults on the Spanish Pyrénées are certain, and Ineos Grenadiers are bringing top firepower in Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, and Geraint Thomas.

Bora-Hansgrohe is sending a squad with three-time world champion Peter Sagan, just off a fourth-place finish at the Milano-Sanremo. The Slovakian overcame a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, and seems to be on the other side of it. With just one win in 2020, he’ll be looking to improve on this number as quickly as possible.

And, of course, Chris Froome — a four-time Tour de France winner — will be taking to the start with his Israel Start-Up Nation team as he continues to improve his form for an attempt at a fifth yellow jersey in Paris.